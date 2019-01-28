New Gold Inc - Detailed Opinion About 2018 Production

While we should invest with caution here, I am quite optimistic and believe NGD will do well in 2019.

Production for 4Q 2018 was down 24.3% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3% sequentially. Gold production for 2018 was 455,448 Oz, up 7.8% compared 2017.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold Inc.

Investment Thesis

New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a gold producer with operating mines in North America. The company operates two producing mines called the New Afton and the Rainy River mines in Canada and another mine in Mexico which has been in residual leaching since June 2016. The company owns the Blackwater project and expects to receive Environmental Assessment approval in 2019.

The company is producing primarily gold but also copper and silver in the mines mentioned above. Mesquite Mine in California was sold on September 19, 2018, for $158 million.

New Gold is an exciting gold producer with definitive potential for 2019 especially with its new project called Blackwater (P1+P2: 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8 M Oz) and a better outlook for the Rainy Water.

The company faced difficult headwinds during 2018 with notably a slow ramping up at its new mine called Rainy River coupled with higher costs and reduced outlook. The company was forced to revise its full-year 2018 guidance and increased significantly the All-in sustaining costs AISC. Subsequently, the bad news from Rainy Water affected the streaming company Royal Gold (RGLD) who was expecting better results.

In 2015, the Company entered into a $175 million streaming transaction with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc. (“Royal Gold”).

It triggered a selloff that started in July 2018 with a low point reached at the end of October when the gold price was showing signs of weakness.

The stock stabilized a little after the company sold the Mesquite mine in California to Equinox Gold in September for $158 million "providing enhanced liquidity to advance the Company's short-term operational plan." However, the decisive turnaround point was the recent production update in which the Rainy Water mine indicated a 39% increase in gold production.

With the Rainy River turning into a decent, productive mine in 2019, with less headache and better control, coupled with a bullish gold price outlook, the company now will focus on its long-term growth. JP Morgan upgraded NGD from underweight to neutral on January 8, 2019.

Hence, I believe it is the right time to start an accumulation at around $1 with a potential target of $1.80-$2.00 in Q3'19 depending on the price of gold.

Renaud Adams - Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer (appointed on Sept. 12, 2018) said in the Q3 conference call:

With nearly 14 million ounces and nearly 1 billion pounds of copper, two operating assets and one exceptional optionality in the Blackwater project, the company is well positioned in Canada to turn the corner and readdress value creation for our shareholders.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet in 3Q'2018. The raw numbers

New Gold NGD 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 168.9 167.7 177.3 199.0 154.5 180.3 178.7 170.3 169.5 185.6 142.5 193.5 193.2 195.3 147.1 Net Income in $ Million -43.8 9.4 -157.8 -9.5 26.8 -8.8 5.1 -19.9 37.5 23.1 27.0 -195.6 -29.5 -302.0 -168.5 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - - - - - - 88.4 -230.0 59.9 -305.5 73.4 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 5.61% 0 0 17.35% 0 2.85% 0 22.12% 12.45% 18.95% 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.09 0.02 -0.31 -0.02 0.05 -0.02 0.01 -0.04 0.07 0.04 0.05 -0.34 -0.05 -0.52 -0.29 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 67.4 56.9 51.0 84.9 61.5 79.2 97.8 54.8 76.8 88.5 83.2 111.6 65.1 66.0 51.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 69.2 73.9 76.7 169.6 107.4 138.2 156.6 164.8 143.7 188.1 135.6 100.2 68.7 50.1 56.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 0.6 -17.0 -25.7 -84.8 -45.9 -59.0 -58.8 -110.0 -61.5 -99.6 -75.1 11.4 -3.6 15.9 -4.7 Total Cash $ Million 365.8 326.8 384.6 335.5 298.3 219.5 151.2 185.9 349.5 198.8 207.1 216.2 191.3 167.4 129.0 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 893 893 877 849 879 823 828 835 954 919 977 1008 1008 959 940 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - 509.3 509.6 511.2 513.0 513.0 528.1 575.8 576.2 578.1 578.7 578.7 578.7

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues

New Gold posted revenue of $147.1 million for Q3'18 or a loss of 29 cents per share. It was down 24.7% sequentially marred with senior management reorganization and technical issues at the Rainy River. In short, a quarter to forget. I am expecting the 4Q'18 revenue at around $155 million.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is an excellent indicator of financial strength that I always include in my analysis. Without a sufficient FCF, the company will have to divest non-core assets -- Mesquite Mine in California) -- or increase its debt, which is not good for the long-term stability of the company. Thus, monitoring this indicator on a quarterly basis is paramount.

Free cash flow on a yearly basis was $19 million after a long negative trend with large CapEx (Rainy River and New Afton).

3 - Net Debt

According to the company Q3'18 release:

The Company has outstanding notes in the principal amount of $500 million maturing in 2022 and $300 million maturing in 2025. The Company also has $230 million outstanding under the credit facility, excluding letters of credit (4Q'17). The Company has a $400.0 million revolving Credit Facility with a maturity date in August 2020.

New Gold is showing a net debt of $811 million based on the total long-term debt. I find this debt level quite high for New Gold and doesn't leave any spare room to maneuver. I see it as a clear weakness if the challenges at Rainy River continue to persist. Moody's said on August 2018 when it downgraded the NGD debt:

The downgrade of New Gold's rating reflects our expectation of negative free cash flow through 2019, continued execution risk to get Rainy River to nameplate capacity and potential refinancing challenges in 2020 should the company see further challenges at the mine

4 - Gold production details as of Q4'18.

Production for the Fourth-quarter of 2018 was down 24.3% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3% sequentially. Gold production for 2018 was 455,448 Oz, up 7.8% compared to 2017.

Details per mine. One important production takeaway is that Rainy River did very well in Q4 with production up 39% sequentially. In the press release the company said:

The stronger operational performance achieved in September continued into the fourth quarter with the last four months of the year contributing 45% of the 227,284 ounces produced for the year, achieving revised annual guidance.

Production per Mine 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Rainy River - - - - 28,509 39,325 55,219 55,538 77,202 New Afton 23,879 20,937 21,273 21,569 22,384 19,998 18,637 19,916 18,778 Cerro San Pedro 14,064 9,640 9,569 7,951 7,177 4,448 2,895 2,079 1,448 Mesquite (sold in Q4'18) 39,353 30,403 48,183 38,133 52,170 33,111 31,799 36,492 0 Peak (Sold April 2018) 18,587 n/a n/a n/a n/a 25,433 0 0 0

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

New Gold is slowly improving its financial situation after dealing with the problematic ramp-up of its Rainy River mine and a struggling price of gold in 2018.

The company cannot be declared 100% safe, and we will need a couple of quarters of production at the Rainy River to be sure. NGD is a small producer that relies on two productive mines, and any major hiccup can have disastrous consequences for the financial health of the company as we saw it in July 2018. It is what we have to keep in mind.

It doesn't mean that we should not invest in New Gold, but we have to be extra-careful and adopt the right trading strategy which consists of trading about 30-40% of your position short-term using technical analysis and the RSI, to decide when to take profit off and when to add to your NGD position.

However, with a better outlook at Rainy River and bullish price of gold, I believe it is time to accumulate the stock for the mid-term.

Technical Analysis

NGD is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $1.25 (I recommend selling about 30% of your position at this level unless the price of gold turns even more bullish) and line support at $1.02 (I recommend starting a position at this level and accumulate on any weakness).

While an ascending wedge pattern predicts a logical breakout on the downside and is considered generally bearish; in this case, I believe the chance of a decisive breakout on the plus side is higher due to two fundamental elements:

The price of gold is bullish (golden cross) The Rainy River positive effect on future earnings.

Thus, while we should invest with caution here, I am quite optimistic and believe NGD will do well in 2019. I have a 2019 target at $1.80-$2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small position below $1