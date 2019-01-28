Strongbridge Biopharma: Targeting Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is a relatively under-the-radar company that really first came to our attention after it closed the Macrilen deal with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) recently. That was a really solid deal that saw the stock go up 30+% in a day, and the company ended up with a lot of cash and a strong partnership with NVO.

SBBP now has two approved products, and a positive phase 3 data readout from its lead (and only pipeline) drug candidate in Cushing's syndrome. We will focus the main part of this report on the pipeline drug, and reserve some summing up comments for the whole company at the end. We will use the IOMachine method to analyze the company for near-term catalyst, past trial data, execution and competition.

Catalyst

Lead candidate RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) ran two phase 3 trials in endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and has completed the Phase 3 SONICS trial, meeting its primary endpoint. An open-label safety and tolerability trial data are expected in June 2019.

The company has another ongoing phase 3 LOGICS trial for the same candidate in the same indication, and this will be completed in December 2019.

An FDA Type C meeting will also be held this quarter.

Previous trial data

The nearest relevant trial data is from the SONICS trial. This was an open-label phase 3 study, and it differed from the LOGICS trial as the latter is a randomized, blinded trial while this was neither. The SONICS trial enrolled 94 patients, with its primary endpoint being the number of patients achieving "normalization of mean urinary free cortisol (UFC) following six months of maintenance treatment with RECORLEV without a dose increase (p<.025)." This it was able to achieve with statistical significance, with 30% of patients achieving UFC in a number of key secondary endpoints like "cardiovascular risk, including fasting blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C, total cholesterol, low density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol, body weight and body mass index (BMI)," RECORLEV demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements from baseline (p<.0001 for each).

The drug was generally well tolerated, with the one patient death due to colon cancer not considered drug related. Below are some numbers for the drug's liver-related findings:

And here are some data for the adverse events:

Execution

The company has a market cap of $261.6M, a cash balance of $78.5M as of the September quarter, and burn of $19.3M. This is according to available data; however, the company says it has cash of $148mn and no debt. So it has a decent amount of cash. Moreover, its deal with Novo Nordisk says the latter has taken over costs of the commercial endocrine field force, so we don't see a reason for near-term dilution - but you never know.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells, all buys here, which is good:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

Cushing's syndrome is caused by the overexpression of cortisol, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands and ordinarily responsible for normal sleep-wake cycles, and for handling stressful events. Treatment options include surgically removing a tumor that may be responsible for overworking the adrenal glands. Radiation is also another option for nonresectable tumors. There are a number of medications that can also control cortisol production when surgery and radiation don't work. Medications include ketoconazole (Nizoral), mitotane (Lysodren), metyrapone (Metopirone), mifepristone (Korlym).

So, the obvious question: what gives RECORLEV an edge? Well, the company claims that there is an unmet need that it is addressing:

This is the more than 50% patients with whom determinate cortisol control was not achieved using the three modalities of treatment. So, an additional modality with a new MOA always has a place in the system, according to the company.

Now RECORLEV is a pure form of ketoconazole which has been known for years to be effective against Cushing's syndrome. The trick seems to have been to identify the active agent of ketoconazole to reduce some of its worst side effects, which is what the company seems to have done. RECORLEV is a new chemical entity, or NCE. But it will also be using the 505(B)(2) pathway because of the long history of ketoconazolSBBP is targeting the roughly 2,000 patients who have not received previous treatment for endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and the additional 2,000 patients who have used off-label ketoconazole. The company expects pricing to be in the $200,000-400,000 range, so we get a min-max revenue range of $800mn-$1.6bn as the total market potential for the drug.

Another competitor we must also consider is Corcept Pharma (NASDAQ:CORT), which is developing Relacorilant in a phase 3 trial targeting Cushing's syndrome. Although it seems to be a year behind SBBP, this is a strong competition to watch out for.

Opinion

SBBP has had a lackluster 2018, but we like that it has two approved and revenue-generating products, and a late-stage pipeline. What we would have liked to see was a proper follow-on pipeline with drugs in the mid-stages; this it doesn't have. However, it does look likely that RECORLEV will soon be added to its list of approved products, and even a 5% of the lower end of the revenue range in the first year will be substantial for such a small company. We also believe the drug's USP and edge vis-a-vis its competition could be more strongly addressed by the company. Right now, we are relegated to the treatment-naive/reject population, although a better differentiation could have given SBBP access to a larger patient population.

Overall, though, we like SBBP and would take a small position at these low prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.