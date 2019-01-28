CenturyLink: Wildly High Yield

One stock that hasn't rallied with the market off the Christmas Eve massacre lows is CenturyLink (CTL). Despite a new executive team that has hit on all targets following the Level 3 merger, the market still has irrational fears that have pushed the dividend yield up to an incredibly high 14.4%. The market still remains wrong on this stock.

Confluence Of Events

A big reason for a stock to fail to rally with the market is a negative event released by the related company. In the case of CenturyLink, the stock has been hit by a couple of negative events that don't signal any actual problems at the telecom.

First, Aranda Investments filed to sell 16 million shares for $254 million. The shares were from the Level 3 deal and naturally any selling pressure on a beaten down, debt heavy stock is going to pressure the price. The filing on January 16 occurred when the stock was at $16.

The other negative event was Guggenheim downgrading CenturyLink to Sell with the price target plunging from $17 to $11. Analyst Mike McCormack sees the dividend as unsustainable thinking the company is not properly positioned for the new telecom environment despite the need for network connectivity only growing due to 5G.

The analyst places a high focus on revenue declines reported in Q3 and appears to extrapolate too far on cuts that CenturyLink made to prune unprofitable business lines.

My previous research on Q3 results was clear to point out that higher margins and free cash flows was the signal that the company was indeed cutting unprofitable business lines and not just losing business transitioning away from CenturyLink. It's very hard to explain how EBITDA margins went from only 35.5% to 39.3% in a year, if the business was indeed under pressure. CenturyLink expects those margins to top 40%.

Where concern enters our bullish call is when margins aren't rising with the company pruning units like CPE without the network attached that has very low margins.

Ciena (CIEN) has a good post on how fiber is needed even more due to the surging data demands of 5G wireless. The mobile backhaul network will be overwhelmed by the onslaught of data demands from 5G with the best possible solution being fiber connections from the likes of network providers such as CenturyLink.

The best quote from Brian Lavallee is that indeed the solution to 5G mobile is as much fiber as possible, not less:

In fact, the only reason we don’t have fiber connected right to our smartphones is because we’d be less mobile.

Focus On Free Cash Flows

Amazingly, investors/analysts at the recent Citi 2019 Global TMT West conference placed the emphasis of investing in the stock equally on revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow. The survey responses suggested that 34% of the investor group focuses on revenue growth or lack thereof despite new CEO Jeff Storey focusing on eliminating revenue for the sake of revenue in order to shift the company culture towards profitable growth.

The new CFO had previously told investors a similar plan at the UBS Global Media conference back in December when the stock was collapsing along with the market:

Combination of those things, it's hard to kind of say how those intercept at the top line and that's why we're always focused on continuing to grow EBITDA and free cash flow.

Only a month later and the stock is down about 30% from the highs back in August. Apparently, the market doesn't care that the stock hit $24 due to the promises of free cash flow growth. In fact, CenturyLink has already started repaying the debt accumulated partially from the Level 3 merger with that free cash flow.

Everybody quickly forgets that CenturyLink forecasted 2018 free cash flow in the $4.0 to $4.2 billion range with annual dividends at $2.3 billion. Even excluding the $500 million in free cash flow that won't repeat in 2019, the telecom company has free cash flows topping $3.5 billion, exceeding the dividend payout by $1.2 billion.

Remember that CEO Jeff Storey has done nothing but raise free cash flow estimates so one might assume the company comes out with 2019 guidance that increases these targets. The dividend yield shouldn't be up at 14.4%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to extrapolate too much on revenue metrics while ignoring the promising cash flow trends. CenturyLink has challenged business units, but 5G mobility only promises to increase the demand for the company's fiber network.

The stock shouldn't trade with a dividend yield above 10%, much less over 14%. A wild confluence of events has the market fearing the worst while the company hasn't faltered from intended goals.

