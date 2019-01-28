Long Ideas | Consumer  | Japan

Toyota: The Overlooked Automotive Titan

About: Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)
by: Yanni Lodato
Yanni Lodato
Summary

Toyota demonstrates strong business advantages.

The company appears better positioned than its automaker peers.

Toyota's solid business and stable prospects elicit a buy recommendation.

(Source: Google Images)

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is the world's largest auto manufacturer with over $265 billion in annual revenue. Toyota ranks as the sixth largest company in the world by revenues,