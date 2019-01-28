Long Ideas | Consumer | Japan
Toyota: The Overlooked Automotive Titan
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
Toyota demonstrates strong business advantages.
The company appears better positioned than its automaker peers.
Toyota's solid business and stable prospects elicit a buy recommendation.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is the world's largest auto manufacturer with over $265 billion in annual revenue. Toyota ranks as the sixth largest company in the world by revenues,