4 Reasons To Avoid Cohen & Steers

There are 4 qualitative reasons why it is a weaker player within its peer group.

Within the context of its industry, it isn't all that cheap.

Avoid Cohen & Steers (CNS) even though it looks like a bargain based on its historical multiples. Its assets under management are concentrated in vulnerable strategies, it is focused on retail clients and it is losing assets. To make sure you don't miss the disclosure; I have a small short position.

Seemingly attractive valuation

Cohen & Steers looks attractive based on a quick glance of its historical trading range on earnings multiples.

Data by YCharts

Have to say I currently love the asset management industry. There are lots of bargains to be found there. Across the board multiples are low. Doesn't matter whether you look at P/E, P/FCF, EV/EBIT or some kind of AUM/market cap figure. Cohen & Steers trades at a P/E of 15.38, P/FCF of 18.11x, and at 3.13% of assets under management. The average for asset management firms is actually around a P/E of 12x and a P/FCF of 13x. AUM/market cap is my favorite yardstick, but the number of plain vanilla asset managers (not a lot of hedge fund or private equity assets) is between 1-4%. Different types of assets have a different economic outlook but sticky and high fee assets tend to command a premium.

1. Concentrated

Bulls tend to like Cohen & Steers because of its high Morningstar rankings, great historical performance, and focused niche brands.

Morningstar ratings are definitely important in fund flows. However, these are based on past performance within a universe of funds. As the next slide shows Cohen & Steers is very strong in income generating equity types, real estate or REITs, infrastructure, and preferred bonds (these are very equity-like and overweight financials).

2. Vulnerable to higher interest rates

People who wanted an income didn't have much of a choice. They've been screwed by ultra-low interest rates for 10 years now. They had no choice but to plow into equities. Not coincidentally these income equity types did quite well. REITs experienced a terrific tailwind because of rates going down. Debt is a key cost input for those. Preferreds benefit tremendously when interest rates go down because their yield becomes comparatively attractive. But those were the past ten years.

We are moving into the next ten years and income investors now have a choice. They can actually buy a yield.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, for Cohen & Steers, the firm is built on the equity/income complex and we are not talking overweight but 90% of its assets are from that part of the market.

3. Retail client base

What I don't like so much is how much retail exposure the firm has. Institutional money can be hard to get on board, but it doesn't bail on you as quickly during bad times. They still pull out but there's more room to explain things. Institutions also tend to have a longer investment horizon which helps as well.

In the firm's defense about 15% of its AUM, a very high percentage, is gathered through closed-end funds which are permanent capital. That's the Holy Grail of asset management.

4. Outflows likely to continue

The most important thing to a firm like this is assets under management and they are losing them rather fast.

Lately, markets have been bad which causes assets to go down but that also tends to incite outflows:

This has been happening even though Cohen & Steers funds rank so highly. I'm afraid ranking a large number of funds among the best 10% of funds over time frames ranging from 1-10 year just doesn't look sustainable to me at all. Managers and their funds mean-revert after hot streaks. Here an entire firm looks like it will be mean reverting as interest rates rise a bit more and REITs get killed.

If relative performance, which looks good, disappears, there will be a lot of pressure here. Because the historical performance is the main selling point. It is not that hard to buy a couple of REITs yourself or to substitute these products with lower fee alternatives.

Conclusion

I actually have a small short position here because 1) the concentration in a few strategies 2) the strategies are vulnerable to higher interest rates 3) high retail exposure 4) asset outflows likely to continue with the potential to accelerate if relative performance deteriorates.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.