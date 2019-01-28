Polar Vortex To Bring Extreme, Record-Breaking Arctic Cold This Week

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices fell 7% pre-market Monday to $2.85 as forecast models trended warmer. The extreme cold that's coming midweek is not going to last as initially thought with temperatures expected to quickly rebound late this week amid a major weather pattern shift to milder weather coming for early February. In fact, the pattern shift is going to be completely opposite of what we are seeing now going from a Warm West U.S. vs Cold East U.S. to a Cold West U.S. vs. a Warm East U.S. configuration. The recent market reaction is a big win for the bears or investors holding short positions in the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Long Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD).

With that said, given the steep pre-market sell-off combined with the extreme, potentially historic cold set for this week (though short-lived) over the Midwest and Great Lakes could still provide opportunity for some short-cover rallying to investors holding onto long positions with the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), and ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL). Preceding the Arctic airmass is a snow system that's to dump 6 inches of fresh snow from Minneapolis to Chicago. The fresh snowpack could enhance the cold coming with its high albedo reflecting the sun's energy back out to space. Additionally, heating demand and storage withdrawals are expected to soar.

That said, there's plenty of volatility within natural gas and investors should be holding onto both long and short positions as 1) the cold ultimately is not expected to last long and the weather pattern turns milder early February, and 2) longer range forecast models are still suggesting a return to cold during the back-half of February.

Polar Vortex could provide short-term opportunity for the bulls

The weather pattern has flipped to cold over the past week with snow, ice, and re-enforcing cold shots plaguing the central and eastern U.S. While the cold has been noted across those living in the central and eastern U.S. in the form of increased heating demand and larger storage withdrawals, nothing can be compared to the magnitude and severity of the cold that's to come this week. Approximately a month after a major sudden stratospheric warming event and resultant polar vortex split took place in the Arctic's stratosphere, impacts have made is way down to the surface. This week, a lobe of the Polar Vortex will make its way down into the Lower 48, specifically the north central parts of the country (e.g. Midwest and Great Lakes) bringing in literally a full-blown Arctic airmass. Figure 1 below is an image from the 12z ECMWF Ens of 850 mb temperature anomalies Wednesday morning (January 30). This image depicts a chunk of the polar vortex over the Midwest/North-Central U.S. showing 850 mb temperatures that are more than 21 degrees below normal. This will translate to the surface temperature anomalies of 20-40 degrees below normal. This is about as cold as you will ever see on a weather map.

Figure 1: 12z ECMWF Ens 850 mb temperature anomalies Wednesday morning January 30.

Source: WeatherBell

For residents and businesses across the interior north-central U.S. (Midwest/Great Lakes), this means extreme, life-threatening, and potentially historic cold (cold not seen in decades) Tuesday through Thursday of this week. That's when we will see day-time high temperatures in the double digits below zero (temperature anomalies 20 to 40 degrees below average) with wind chill values ranging from 30 to 60 degrees below zero. Should the cold verify to the surface, decades old all-time records will be challenged if not broken. This include cities such as Grand Forks, Fargo, Minneapolis, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford, Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Detroit. Figure 2 below is a depiction from the 12z GFS model of forecast surface low temperatures Wednesday morning (January 30).

Figure 2: 12z GFS forecast surface low temps Wednesday morning (January 30).

Source: WeatherBell

After sharp selling of natural gas took place during the beginning half of last week on fears of a milder weather pattern coming in early February, prices began to react late last week in anticipation to the coming cold this week. After falling to under $3.00 to $2.98 on Wednesday, natural gas prices for the expired February contract climbed 4% or 12 cents on Thursday and over 2% or 7 cents on Friday for a combined 6% or 19 cents between the two sessions to $3.17. The new front-month March contract climbed 1.83% or 5 cents to $3.05 on Friday. Figures 3 and 4 below are images of the price trend from Wednesday through Friday last week of UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL, and the February contract.

Figure 3: Price trend of UNG and its leveraged ETFs UGAZ and BOIL from Wednesday through Friday last week.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Figure 4: Price trend of the February 2019 contract from Wednesday through Friday. February's contract settled at expiration at $3.17.

Source: Investing.com

Despite the deep consolidation pre-market on Monday, additional buying and entry points should take place this week in response to this week's impending Arctic blast as natural gas has not been fully priced in. In response to the cold, we should see the highest heating demand of the season and natural gas storage withdrawals of -50 to -60 BCF per day on Wednesday January 30 and Thursday January 31 (the epicenter of this extreme cold event).

Final Trading Thoughts - Natural Gas to trade within a range this week between $2.75 and $3.00 amid dangerous, potentially record-breaking Midwest Arctic cold and milder weather pattern coming early February

The extreme cold that's set to take place this week should provide an opportunity for the bullish speculators in UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL to take advantage of some short-cover rallying. The new front-month March contract closed Friday at $3.05. That has now all been erased with a 7% drop pre-mkt Monday to $2.85. I'm setting a price target of around $3.00 for the new front-month March contract and around $27.00 for UNG as there could be some room to grow amid the cold coming. My range for this week will be between $2.75 and $3.00. Once we get past this week's cold, the short to medium range forecast models (GFS, GEFS, ECMWF Ens, GEMS) continue to indicate moderating temperatures and a milder weather pattern developing in early February. This will introduce increase volatility and downside risk to the natural gas market with potential turning in favor of the bears and speculators in UNG, DGAZ, and KOLD (especially as the week progresses). That said, investors should have positions in both the short and long as I mentioned in my previous article. Longer range computer models continue to suggest a cold return second half of February. Should the medium range forecast models sync up with the longer range models and begin to trend colder in the days ahead for the middle parts of February, advantage would turn in favor of the bulls as natural gas prices should rise above the $3.00 mark. For those with the high beta leveraged 2x and 3x ETFs and ETNs, make sure to continue monitoring daily as those come with higher risk.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) issued its weekly storage report last Thursday (January 24) for the week of January 14-18. The report was a bullish report as inventory withdrawal of -163 bcf last week beat the consensus estimates of -145 bcf. the -163 bcf was just over double the withdrawal of -81 bcf from the storage report from January 17 or for the week of January 7-11. The -163 bcf draw put inventories at 2,370 for the year, putting inventories this year at a surplus (+33 bcf) compared to the year-over-year ((YoY)) for the first time since December 2016. Though still remaining at a 5-year low, the 2,370 for this year is helped to tighten the storage deficit gap with the 5-year average to -305 bcf. All of this largely was contributed to the unseasonably mild weather pattern seen over the country in mid-January. Figures 5 and 6 below are both depictions of Thursday's EIA's natural gas storage report for the week of Jan. 14-18.

Figure 5: Thursday's (Jan. 24, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Table Format) for week of Jan. 14-18, 2019.

Source: EIA

Figure 6: Thursday's (Jan. 24, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Graph Format) for week of Jan. 14-18, 2019.

Source: EIA

Looking ahead, we should see bullish storage reports over the next 2 weeks (or from the January 31th and February 7th reports) due to the cold, wintry weather pattern shift that took place around Jan. 20 and continuing through next week with re-enforcing cold shots (including the extreme Midwest Arctic blast coming) and high impact snow and ice producing weather systems parading across the country. With the cold we have already witnessed and the cold that's to come, we will have at least one of those weeks over the next 2 weeks with storage withdrawals greater than -200 bcf. This will undoubtedly widen the storage deficit gap between this year and the 5-year average even more and will put an end to the brief YoY surplus that we currently have.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.