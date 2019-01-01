In my ongoing series on five easy-to-implement ways to "beat the market", I try to illustrate to Seeking Alpha readers simple factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that have delivered long-run structural outperformance. In this series update, I am endeavoring to offer readers three things: evidence of the long-run outperformance from these strategies; counterfactual portfolios that generate long-run underperformance; data on 2018 performance and a potential look forward into 2019.

In this article, I will describe the relative outperformance of equal-weighting versus capitalization-weighting over the longest stock market history I have found. Regular readers will take that to mean the excellent dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French, which has data on U.S. stocks dating back to 1926. By doing so, I will accomplish two of the three tasks I set out to complete with this piece - showing that equal-weighting has delivering strong long-term returns, and demonstrating that these long-term returns have beat a traditional capitalization-weighting

While we all understand that past performance does not necessarily predict future results, we can use this dataset to understand why certain strategies have generated alpha through history. While the French dataset does not specifically examine capitalization-weighted versus equal-weighted returns per se, it does include capitalization and equal weighted returns for some of its portfolio sorts (size, book/market, operating profitability, etc.). To examine the return characteristics of equal and capitalization-weighting, I had to improvise.

For the portfolio sorts that describe the returns of various size cohorts, French lists monthly returns by size decile, the number of firms in each sub-portfolio, and the average firm size of each of these sub-portfolios. By multiplying the number of firms by average size, I got a capitalization-weighted series of monthly returns. I could then take the average of the equal-weighted returns since the deciles were sized to an equal number of firms. With long-run monthly capitalization-weighted and equal-weighted return series in hand, we can illustrate the relative performances of the two weighting schemes.

Over the full dataset, the capitalization-weighted returns of the U.S. stock market have been very solid - a 9.96% annualized return dating back more than ninety years. The equal-weighted returns have been much better still - a 12.57% annualized return. Owning U.S. stocks, weighted evenly, has beat U.S. stocks, weighted by their market capitalizations, by 2.61% per year. Both strategies own the same stocks, but over long time intervals the weighting of those two holdings drives very different cumulative returns. An investor who owned the equal-weighted portfolio would have about 9x more money.

How does equal-weighting constituents produce this tremendous long-run outperformance? When the equal-weight of the U.S. stocks in the French dataset is rebalanced monthly to return to equal weights, constituents which have underperformed are purchased and constituents which have outperformed are reduced, a contrarian strategy that has produced excess returns relative to the capitalization-weighting. This is effectively a value-based strategy - one of my five ways to beat the market.

Equal-weighting also gives an investor a greater average exposure to smaller capitalization stocks, a risk factor, for which investors have historically been compensated with higher average returns. This is effectively a size-based strategy - another one of my five ways to beat the market.

This takes us to our third objective of this article. How did equal-weighting versus capitalization-weighting perform in 2018? Below I have graphed the capitalization-weighted version of the S&P 500 (SPY) versus the equal-weighted version of that index (NYSEARCA:RSP). I have also done the same for the mid-cap S&P 400 and the small-cap S&P 600.

Why did equal-weighting underperform in 2018? Both size and value underperformed in 2018. Small-cap stocks lagged large-cap stocks and value lagged growth. Over long-time intervals, we know that the opposite is true. If you have a long horizon, one of the simplest ways "to beat the market" is to simply weight your individual stock holdings in the market differently. I expect both size and value to rebound in 2019, and believe that equal-weighting is likely to outperform the cap-weighted index this year. I hope this article illustrates this strategy for readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.