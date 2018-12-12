The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is up 7.62% since November 2018, though since the start of this year it has been trending downwards. This is because a dovish Fed has eased fears of a recession on the horizon, which has supported long-term yields higher, and consequently pushed bond prices lower. The Fed is also considering altering its balance sheet reduction plans, which could potentially benefit long-term bonds and the TLT ETF.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The TLT ETF has an objective to track the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The TLT ETF’s strategy involves only holding exposure to Treasuries that have maturities of more than 20 years, hence longer-term bonds. While these are more risky, their price sensitivity means the bonds also produce greater returns when interest rates are expected to fall over the long term, which is why I have chosen this ETF.

The Top 10 holdings of the ETF include:

Source: iShares

Risk Note from TLT prospectus:

The Fund may be subject to tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur because of differences between the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index, pricing differences, differences in transaction costs, or the Fund’s holding of un-invested cash.

The reason I have picked this ETF specifically is because according to ETFdb.com, this is the only ETF that offers exposure to longer-term Treasury bonds. In fact, out of all ETFs offering exposure to the Treasury market, TLT has the highest average trading volume of 9.06 million. This makes it easier to buy and sell shares in the ETF, thereby lowering the liquidity risk when investing in the fund.

Fed planning to curb balance sheet reduction plans

Over the past year, the Fed has not only been raising interest rates, but it has also been unwinding it balance sheet, by allowing bonds to “roll off” from its portfolio. This has been partly responsible for the financial market turmoil late last year. Though on Jan. 24, 2019, there were reports that the Fed is in the midst of making plans for how and when to end the balance sheet unwinding process. Market participants will be observing for further communication from the Fed regarding its bond portfolio, and at what size the Fed is aiming to reduce the balance sheet. If the Fed were to stop rolling off bonds, then it would curb the increase in supply of treasuries (including long-term treasuries). This favorable supply development will provide support to bond prices (and cause yields to fall), which will push the TLT ETF higher.

Downside risk

One should keep in mind that the uptrend in interest rates and simultaneous balance sheet unwinding had been inducing recession fears over the past several months. This had been lowering future interest rate expectations, which translated into lower long-term yields, and in turn helped long-term bonds/ TLT ETF move higher. However, if the Fed were to hint at plans of halting the balance sheet reduction program, then this could potentially trigger a risk-on sentiment across financial markets, and ease recession fears. As a result, long-term yields would move higher and bond prices would decline, which would undermine TLT performance.

Bottom Line

Markets will be seeking for further clues about the unwinding of its balance sheet from its upcoming Fed meetings. If the Fed were to halt its balance sheet reduction, then this could push yields lower, and support bond prices and the TLT ETF higher. Though investors should beware that if the Fed sparks a risk-on sentiment, and eliminate recession fears, then it could lower demand for long-term bonds, which would undermine the performance of the TLT ETF.