Hyundai Motor: Restructuring Efforts Led By Activist Hedge Fund Manager Elliott Could Unlock Huge Returns For Patient Investors

1. Introduction

The automotive sector is a global, cyclical, very competitive and capital intensive one. In addition to its complicated intrinsic nature, the current trends (i.e. electric vehicle, self-driving car) make this sector one of the toughest to forecast. As a value investor, I try to avoid sectors in which I can hardly make a relatively accurate prediction of the industry and its players for the next five to ten years. The bad news is that the auto industry is one of those industries. The good news is that I do not need to do so in order to obtain a decent risk/reward return if I focus on current facts and leave the tough predictions to others.

After analyzing the auto sector, I reached the conclusion that it is almost impossible to a) make a relatively accurate forecast of how the industry would have evolved in 5 to 10 years forward and b) know which players would be leading the transformation of the new industry. This conclusion led me to believe that if I wanted to invest in the industry, I should better find in a player that could offer value even if it would lose market share and earn under-average margins. The purpose is to avoid the need of making a prediction of an industry that has so many variables unfolding at the same time, but to get compensated for finding discrepancies between “current or steady state” value and price.

To invest in the auto industry, you have to first answer the following questions: Am I certain about which are the trends that would drive the industry? Do I know when those trends would unfold? And last but not least, do I know who would be the beneficiaries of the industry in the future? Depending on your answer, you should avoid some names and focus on others if you want to be consistent with your vision of the industry going forward. For instance, if you invest in Tesla, you should have a clear view of the future of the electric vehicle “EV” as well as a very positive view of the market share that Tesla would achieve, otherwise you would be buying BMW that trades at the same market cap and sells almost 9 times more cars. I cannot answer yes to the three questions posed above. But again, if I can find automotive companies that are undervalued after assuming that they would be just below-average followers of the coming trends, I would be skipping the hard questions and focusing on the easy ones. This is actually what Warren Buffett does, skip the hard questions and answer the easy ones. And this is my Hyundai’s investment thesis approach.

2. Hyundai Motor Company: An Overview

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMLF) or "Hyundai Motor" is a South Korean leading automotive manufacturing company part of the Hyundai Motor Group (“HMG” or the “Group”), a Korean conglomerate controlled by the Chung family with businesses in several industries, namely auto parts, construction, engineering, and logistics. Here is a simplified structure of the conglomerate:

Source: Image by Coway MacKenzie

The automotive manufacturing company, Hyundai Motor, sold more than 4.6 million motor vehicles worldwide in 2018. It is the 8th largest automaker by units sold with a global market share of almost 5%. In addition to its dominant position in Korea and a strong footprint in the three largest auto markets (US, Western Europe and China), Hyundai Motor is well-positioned to capture further growth opportunities in top three growth markets: India, Russia and Brazil. It has 9 manufacturing plant facilities in 8 different countries with a total capacity of 5.2 million vehicles per year and 6 research and development facilities. Its sales are geographically well diversified and its product mix is 50% composed of mini and compact vehicles, 30% SUV, 15% mid-size, large and luxury vehicles and 5% other vehicles. It is vertically integrated and HMG affiliates account for a majority share of the supply chain value of cars manufactured which allows Hyundai Motor to maintain lower cost of production as compared to peers.

In 1998, Hyundai Motor took a 51% of the then-bankrupt Kia, although this stake has since fallen to 34%. This acquisition has helped Hyundai Motor to benefit from cost reduction strategies as platform sharing. In 2002, Hyundai Motor and the Beijing Automotive Group "BAIC" created an equally owned joint venture to produce Hyundai-branded automobiles for the Chinese market. In addition to the Kia investment and its Chinese JV, Hyundai Motor also holds interests in Hyundai Steel (7%), Hyundai Glovis, a logistics company (5%), Hyundai WIA, an auto parts manufacturing company (22%), Hyundai Rotem, a railway equipment manufacturing company (43%) and Hyundai Engineering and Construction (21%) among others.

Besides its automotive manufacturing business and its investments, Hyundai Motor also has a financing business through Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Card and Hyundai Capital America in which it owns 60%, 37% and 80% respectively.

From a Successful Growth Story to Its Recent Underperformance

During the first years of the new century, Hyundai Motor focused on smaller, fuel efficient vehicles. From 2008-13 the company delivered an outstanding performance. When the crisis began, they took advantage of the rapid consumer shift and become a leader in the quality mass market segment. However, the rapid growth expansion slowed and the growing competition in the post-crisis period damaged margins and growth. They decided to hit the brakes and focus on quality. They increased R&D expenditures and invested on the creation of a luxury brand, Genesis.

The strategy did not perform as expected and the company entered the following years into a “perfect storm” that tumbled the stock price 50% from 2014 to date. In 2013 Hyundai and Kia were fined for overstating fuel economy ratings and thus violating the US Clean Air Act. In 2014, they acquired land in the Gangnam district overpaying more than three times the appraisal value and double the offer made by the second largest bidder. In 2015 its currency accumulated a ~40% appreciation against the Japanese yen since 2013, and this coupled with emerging markets’ slowdown had a huge impact in its results. During the 2016-17 period the U.S. - North Korea conflicts and the 240k vehicles recall over safety defects contributed even further to the underperformance. In 2018, the threats of the U.S. Administration regarding potential tariffs to the auto sector led to further declines and established the current pessimism about the future of the industry.

Since 2014, this succession of events has led Hyundai Motor to dramatically underperform both the Korean index and its peer group in the last 5 years by 60% and 53% respectively.

Corporate Governance Needs to Be Improved

The Chung family holds a 7.5% stake in HMC, a 7% in Hyundai Mobis, a 30% in Glovis and a 11% in Hyundai Steel. The current board structure at HMC significantly lags global standards and reflects the overlap in top management positions among companies of the Group. This structure lacks transparency and could create potential conflicts of interest, especially related to intra-group transactions.

Its financial reporting negatively contributes to the understanding of the company and its operating performance. It does not provide comprehensive detail on segment information and does not separate the automotive business from the financing one when reporting cash flows from operations which distorts the real cash flow generated by each business.

Moreover, the complex organizational structure showed above decreased shareholder returns and impede returning cash through dividends since its circularity results in further buildup of cash on the HMG balance sheet.

3. Why Would Hyundai Motor Survive the Cycle and Have a Role in the Future Industry?

Although I have avoided the hard question, I still have to address the following question: Why would Hyundai Motor survive the cycle and have a role in the future industry? In order to answer it I will focus on facts rather than projections:

8 th largest automaker by units sold: Hyundai Motor sold 4.6 million motor vehicles in 2018. This figure is almost twice as BMW’s. It has grown unit sales at 6.4% CAGR since 2000, when they sold 1.5 million units. They tripled units sold since the start of the century. This compares with less than 4% CAGR of the industry.

largest automaker by units sold: Hyundai Motor sold 4.6 million motor vehicles in 2018. This figure is almost twice as BMW’s. It has grown unit sales at 6.4% CAGR since 2000, when they sold 1.5 million units. They tripled units sold since the start of the century. This compares with less than 4% CAGR of the industry. Research and development: In 2017 they invested KRW 2.5 trillion in R&D. This is about 3.3% of revenues. Although this figure is below industry average (4.3%), they have managed to keep up with the industry innovations and its fleet is regarded by its quality and its environmental leadership.

Brand: Hyundai is a brand recognized for quality. Since 2012 Hyundai has consistently outperformed its peers in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey, which measures problems experienced by new-vehicle owners during the first 90 days of ownership. As of 2018, Hyundai ranks 3 rd and Genesis, its luxury brand, ranks 1 st . According to Interbrand, Hyundai’s brand value has grown every single year since 2011 and has increased at a CAGR of 12.3%. It is now valued at US$ 13.5 bn and ranks 36 th among all brands worldwide and 6 th among automakers’ brands.

and Genesis, its luxury brand, ranks 1 . According to Interbrand, Hyundai’s brand value has grown every single year since 2011 and has increased at a CAGR of 12.3%. It is now valued at US$ 13.5 bn and ranks 36 among all brands worldwide and 6 among automakers’ brands. South Korea: It is ranked the most innovative country in the world according to Bloomberg’s Innovation Index. It has actually ranked at the top of the index since 2014. The index ranks countries according to R&D investment, innovative products manufacturing, high-tech companies, post-secondary education, research personnel and number of patents filed. It is widely known that South Korea has managed to boost its economy from one of the poorest to one of the richest in the world by focusing on innovation and technology.

Geographically diversified: The automotive industry is global and cyclical one. However, we are starting to see that cycles in the sector do not occur at the same time and with the same intensity around the world. Some markets are more mature and became saturated first and other are emerging and have longer cycles. Hyundai is very well diversified across the globe and has a strong position in growing developing markets such as India and Brazil.

KIA investment: It allowed both players to focus on cost reduction strategies. They have been integrating and sharing platforms since the start of the century. In 2002, Hyundai had 22 platforms for 28 models and now has 6 platforms for 48 models. They are currently in the process of improving its platforms to optimize performance and efficiency. Together, they sold 7.25 million vehicles. They have a combined market share of 67% in South Korea (1 st ), China 7% (3 rd ), US 7% (7 th ), Western Europe 5% (8 th ), Russia 21% (2 nd ), India 14% (2 nd ) and Brazil 10% (4 th ).

), China 7% (3 ), US 7% (7 ), Western Europe 5% (8 ), Russia 21% (2 ), India 14% (2 ) and Brazil 10% (4 ). EV strategic position: I decided not to forecast the future but I can evaluate how is Hyundai positioned to compete in the EV market as of today. It currently produces 14 hybrid models and 1 EV model out of a total fleet of 39 vehicles. The EV model is named “Kona” and is the first European SUV electric vehicle. In terms of environmental performance, Hyundai, together with Kia, rank 2nd in the environmental performance of car companies or eco-friendly ranking. Although this is just the starting point, at least it seems that Hyundai is not lagging the industry.

All in all, it seems hard to imagine that Hyundai would be one of the industry players that would be beaten down and fail to achieve a decent share of the pie. It has the know-how, the brand, it is located in one of the most innovative countries in the world and it is well-positioned to face future challenges.

4. Investing Alongside an Experienced Activist Shareholder: Elliott to the Rescue

Whenever I research a company, I always look for strong balance sheets (i.e. no debt or net cash position), full alignment between management and shareholders, proven excellent track record of capital allocation and of course, a wide margin of safety. In the case of Hyundai, I believe we can “tic all the boxes”, except for capital allocation track record. However, I believe this has just changed as I will further explain below.

Strong balance sheet: Actually, part of the investment thesis comes from the excess cash that could be distributed to shareholders.

Full alignment between management and shareholders: There is full alignment between owners and management team with shareholders since the controlling shareholder, the Chung family owns 7.5% of HMC and is part of the management team as well.

Margin of safety: There is a wide margin of safety to a very conservative valuation as I will detail in the next section.

Proven excellent track record of capital allocation: This is Hyundai’s big red flag. The Chung family does not have a highly regarded reputation in the investment community as capital allocators. Just the opposite. They have a very poor track record allocating capital which led to value dilutive deals. As a conglomerate, the Hyundai Motor Group, made sizeable capital investment decisions lacking strong rationale. Let me review some of those poor investment decisions:

Purchase of land for new headquarters: In 2014, they acquired land in the Gangnam district from the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) for a total consideration of KRW 10.6 trillion. HMC, Kia and Hyundai Mobis contributed KRW 5.8 trillion, KRW 2.1 trillion and KRW 2.7 trillion respectively. They paid a 221% premium over the land’s appraisal value of KRW 3.3 trillion, and double the offer made by the second highest bidder, Samsung Electronics. The investment community expressed its concern and HMC’s share price dropped by 9% on the day following the announcement.

Acquisition of Hyundai Engineering & Construction: In 2011, they paid KRW 4.9 trillion for a 34.9% controlling stake in Hyundai E&C, representing a hefty 58% premium to the market value or around KRW 1.8 trillion premium.

Acquisition of hotel property: In 2016 they acquired Haevichi Hotel & Resort located on Jeju Island off the Korean coast. They paid ~KRW 1 trillion for the hotel properties that are clearly not Hyundai’s core business.

With this track record I would discard investing in HMC right away, no matter how attractive the opportunity looks. However, there is an activist shareholder with skin in the game and a very successful track record on capital allocation: Elliott. Founded in 1977, and led by Paul Singer, Elliott is one of the most successful activist hedge fund managers in the world with approximately US$ 34 billion in assets under management.

Elliott is a significant shareholder in HMC, Mobis and Kia since 2017, holding over 1.5% common shares in each of the companies. Elliott has a strong understanding of the Korean market and corporate structures, and it has been successful in enhancing shareholder value in Korea in the recent past. They helped to unlock significant value as a Samsung Electronics shareholder. In October 2016, they released a value enhancement proposal for the company and since Elliott’s publication Samsung Electronics has a) increased dividend distribution by 30% to KRW 4.0 trillion for 2016 and decided to increase its dividend distribution again to KRW 5.8 trillion in 2017, b) committed to improve dividend distribution by 100% for 2018 to KRW 9.6 trillion, and maintain this level for 2019 and 2020 with a policy to return at minimum 50% of free cash flow generated to shareholders during this period, c) initiated a share repurchase program of KRW 9.3 trillion in January 2017 which was completed in January 2018 and d) announced cancellation of all outstanding treasury shares. Samsung Electronics’ share price went from KRW 33,000 to KRW 55,000 within the next twelve months after the release of Elliott’s proposal, delivering an impressive 66% return on share price and reflecting the value created.

This improvement resulted from a combination of Elliott’s proactive and creative approach to investments in the Korean market and Samsung Electronics board and shareholders’ collective recognition and implementation of Elliott’s proposal towards unlocking significant value.

Why Is Elliott Taking an Active Position Now?

On March 2018, HMG announced a plan for business restructuring which involved spinning off Mobis and merging the spun-off business with Glovis. The aim of the restructuring plan was to 1) unwind the existing circular ownership structure and 2) eliminate potential risks arising from existing affiliate transactions.

On April 2018, Elliott released to the public a letter and a presentation in which explained their views around the proposed plan by HMG. They realized it was positive that HMG acknowledged the need for an improved ownership structure. However, Elliott was clear in its view that the transaction was not supported by sound business rationale and lacked clear benefits to minority shareholders because the plan a) although it actually removes the circular ownership structure, it fails to simplify the structure and it is tax inefficient 2) it lacks business logic since there is no strategic rationale for combining a module manufacturing and after-sales parts businesses (Mobis) with a logistics company (Glovis) and 3) the valuation of Mobis’ spun-off business was based on a questionable set of assumptions that resulted in its significant undervaluation. In addition, the restructuring plan is silent on HMG’s suboptimal balance sheets, declining shareholder returns and HMG’s overall corporate governance below global standards.

Media coverage and the research community criticized the plan and expressed similar concerns. HMC, Mobis and Kia share prices fell 5.3%, 8.4% and 6.1% respectively in the two days after the announcement.

In the same letter, Elliott proposed instead a full restructuring plan in the following areas:

Ownership structure: Creation of a holding company structure that resolves the current complex shareholding structure efficiently.

Balance sheet: Reduction of excess cash on balance sheet to minimize drag on returns and cancellation of all existing and future treasury shares.

Shareholder returns: A clearly communicated dividend policy that improves payout ratio to 40 – 50% of net income, which is comparable to global auto.

Board and governance: Addition of three independent board members with well-suited and exemplary international corporate backgrounds to the current board and a series of measures to bring HMG’s governance to be in line with global standards in keeping with its status as a leading automotive brand.

Elliott’s petitions were heard, and HMG decided to withdraw its initial restructuring plan on May 2018, and promised to “seek out and accept thoughts and opinions from our shareholders and the market in the development of our updated restructuring plan”. However, Elliott has been unable to engage in any productive discussion with HMG with respect to the restructuring since then.

On November 2018, after nearly half a year since the withdrawal of the original plan, after a 30% drop in HMC’s share price, without any strategic movement by HMC’s management team and silent as a response, the activist hedge fund decided to take action again. They provided HMG and its shareholders with a full and independent analysis of HMG’s capital structure. For this task, Elliott engaged Conway MacKenzie, a global automotive consulting firm. The independent consulting firm identified the following concerns in the Group’s capital structure:

The group is grossly overcapitalized with excess capital ranging from KRW 8 to 10 trillion for HMC and from KRW 4 to 6 trillion for Mobis.

A history of questionable use of cash flow has resulted in non-operating assets tying up valuable capital while R&D and capex remain below industry average.

Shareholder returns continue to lag behind industry standards.

Non-conforming reporting of cash flows distorts and hides HMC’s true cash flow from operations.

Elliott’s Efforts Are Starting to Payback

HMG’s management team has remained on silent after Elliott’s letters and presentations to help in the restructuring process. However, there is room for optimism and to believe that they would follow Elliott’s advice. Since Elliott’s first publicly announcement back in April 2018, HMG has a) withdrawn its original restructuring plan, b) announced, on May 2018, measures on share buybacks and cancellation of some existing treasury shares and c) announced on November 2018 a share buyback program of KRW 255 bn. Although there is still plenty of work to do, it is unquestionable that Elliott’s efforts are starting to take effect. At least, they saved investors from another dilutive strategic movement and put pressure to return cash to shareholders through a share buyback program.

Another reason to believe that they would follow Elliott’s advice is that there is a strong recent precedent with Samsung Electronics. When there are sound and obvious business strategies to unlock tremendous amount of value it is simply hard to look the other way.

5. Risks: What Else?

Although we have avoided the tough question about the future of the industry, there are several variables that pose potential danger to Hyundai’s investment thesis:

Macroeconomic risks: These are risks that affect the whole economy and thus the automotive industry.

Global recession: Estimates for 2019 suggest a deceleration of global growth. If we focus on the U.S. economy, unemployment rate and interest rates are very low levels. These two macroeconomic indicators could be arguably the most critical ones for the auto industry and suggest that we could be close to the peak. However, there are not strong leading indicators that point to imminent recession.

Low interest rate environment: Developed economies have enjoyed a very low interest rate environment and easy access to credit for a long time. Although the Fed has been consistently rising interest rates since 2017, the US economy had almost 0% interest rates from 2008 to 2016. Today interest rates remain very low at 2.5%. Europe is still in the process of unwinding quantitative easing. This environment has easily been one of the main drivers of auto sales, credit availability. This situation would not last forever and would affect auto sales.

Tariffs: This is probably the risk that has driven most of the pain in the auto industry. The U.S. Administration has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25% on US imports of motor vehicles and parts. However, the impact of those tariffs to Hyundai is very limited. Hyundai sells ~600k vehicles to the U.S. market, but half of those are produced in its U.S. plant located in Alabama and thus not subject to potential tariffs. The real impact is therefore 300k vehicles which represents only 6.5% of its total unit sales.

FX: In a global competitive industry, currency fluctuations can add or subtract substantially to business performance. The Japanese “big three” (Toyota, Nissan and Honda) compete against Hyundai and Kia for China’s market. There is an evident positive correlation between Japanese yen’s depreciation against Korean won and bad performance of Hyundai and Kia. The opposite is also true. During 2008-13 a Japanese yen purchased between 13 to 15 Korean won. Between 2013-18 the yen depreciated more than 25% against the won. This appreciation of the Korean won coincides with a steep decline in Hyundai and Kia’s results and performance. The good news is that the exchange rate is now at JPY/KRW 10.3. This means that we are at the lower range. Of course, this could worsen, but it has climbed a 7% in 2018.

Industry risks: These are risks that affect the auto industry as a whole.

Trends: Both the electric vehicle and the self-driving car pose threats for incumbent industry players. They all want a piece of the pie. These trends triggered a race among the industry players to discover and develop what the consumers would demand and what prices would be willing to pay. New players are coming to this race, which makes it even more challenging.

Cycle: As a credit dependent industry, cyclicality affects the automotive industry. However, we are starting to see different cycles around the globe and not an encompassed cycle through the different economies. This could help well-diversified players like Hyundai.

Company-specific risks: These are risks that could affect Hyundai specifically.

Management team and corporate governance: They have been taking value dilutive decisions in the past years. However, since they suffer their own decisions, we believe they would take Elliott’s advice and begin to unlock and deliver value to investors. They already started to do so although there is a lot more to do. It could be early to say but it seems we have just reached an inflection point. What I am certain about is that if there is a time to bet it is now. After the uncertainty is gone, no returns would be left.

Elliott: There are two main risks here: 1) Elliott fails to accomplish its plan and 2) Elliott leaves the table. On the one hand, although Elliott has been successful in the past driving Samsung management to a value creation strategy, “past performance is no guarantee of future results” as every fund prospectus should read. If Elliott divides shareholders rather than lining up every shareholder, the story could end in potential internal conflicts with bad results for shareholders. On the other hand, Elliott could get tired and leave, which would be very bad news to the group in general and to the minority shareholders in particular. However, I place low probability to any of these events occurring. First, it is hard to see Elliott throwing the towel just one year after its initial investment and less than one year as an activist investor. If something characterizes Elliott is its perseverance and tenacity. They would not give up easily. Moreover, they invested ~US$ 1.5 bn, which is a relevant investment. And they invested not only in HMC, but also in Hyundai Mobis and Kia. They carefully studied the Hyundai Group and I would say that they wanted to be in its current active position, which is how they manage to create value.

Operations: We cannot forget that Hyundai’s core business is manufacturing and selling motor vehicles. If they start to burn cash in new models with little or no acceptance by the potential consumers, its business could deteriorate rapidly. However, we see no reason for this to occur due to its brand position, quality and demonstrated experience throughout decades. Another source of concern could be new potential recalls. Actually, Hyundai recently announced the recall of 168k vehicles in the U.S. at risk of fuel leaks.

6. Valuation: Assuming It Is a Going Concern Business Should Be Enough

I believe the best way to value Hyundai Motor Company is through a sum of the parts analysis “SOTP”. In the case of Hyundai, the SOTP analysis is very useful because it has several assets and different businesses blended in its financial statements. In addition, it helps to isolate excess cash and other investments that contribute to the value of the company.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates.

First let me draw your attention to the market cap calculation. Hyundai Motor has common stock and preferred stock. It currently has 214 million common shares and 63 million preferred shares on issue for a total of 277 million shares. I later review why I decided to invest through preferred stock. Now, let me walk you through the assumptions backing up my valuation:

(+) Excess cash: Represents the implied excess cash accumulated by the automotive division as compared to its peers. The industry peer group has 9% of cash compared to revenues and 9% of cash compared to assets. HMC has 26% and 18% respectively. If we assume that Hyundai Motor should have the same percentage of cash as its peers to operate the business, there is an excess cash in Hyundai Motor's balance sheet between KRW 9.1 and 12.4 trillion.

(+) Finance business: It is a profitable division since its ROE has always been higher than 7%. It is mainly composed of Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Card and Hyundai Capital America. HMC owns 60%, 37% and 80% respectively. In the third quarter of 2018, the book value of HMC’s stake for this business was KRW 7.1 trillion. I assume a 0.5x to 0.7x book value which implies a valuation range of KRW 3.6 to 5.0 trillion.

(+) Auto business: The core business. To be consistent with our conservative approach, I would assume revenues of KRW 70 trillion (this figure has been widely exceeded since 2012), EBIT margin range of 3% to 4% (it has averaged 8% since 2010 and the current industry average is 5.1%) and an EBIT multiple range of 3x – 4x, which implies a valuation range of KRW 6.3 to 11.2 trillion.

(+) China JV: I value this joint venture at book value which is KRW 2.0 trillion.

(+) Kia investment: Hyundai Motor holds a ~34% in Kia at KRW 9 trillion in its books, which implies a total book value for the company of KRW 27 trillion. Kia is currently trading at KRW 15 trillion, which implies a KRW 5.1 trillion market value attributed to Hyundai. However, we are valuing its stake in Kia with a discount range to market value between 70% to 80% which implies a valuation range of KRW 3.6 to 4.1 trillion. This valuation is assuming a price to book value range of 0.35x and 0.45x and a price to sales of 0.20x and 0.25x. Those could be bankruptcy multiples.

(+) Other listed investments: Hyundai Motor holds investments in the following listed companies other than Kia: Hyundai Steel (6.87%), Hyundai Glovis (4.88%), Hyundai Heavy Industries (2.36%), Hyundai E&C (20.95%), Hyundai WIA (22.00%), Hyundai Development (0.6%), Hyundai Merchant (0.03%), NICE Information Service (2.25%) and NICE Holdings (1.3%). We are valuing its stake in these companies with a discount range to market value between 70% to 80% which implies a valuation range of KRW 2.1 to 2.4 trillion.

(+) Other unlisted investments:We are assuming a range between 0.7x - 1.0x book value for unlisted investments which implies a valuation range of KRW 2.9 to 4.2 trillion. For instance, Saudi Aramco recently made an offer for a 20% stake in Hyundai Oilbank, one of Hyundai Motor’s unlisted investments, valuing the company at almost 3 times its book value.

(+) Land: Hyundai Motor Group acquired land in the Gangnam district for a total consideration of KRW 10.6 trillion. HMC contributed KRW 5.8 trillion which implied a 221% premium over the land’s appraisal value. I used the value of the appraisal report which implies KRW 1.8 trillion for HMC.

(-) Pension liability: Hyundai Motor holds a net define pension liability of KRW 0.4 trillion.

(-) Provision: Hyundai Motor holds KRW 7.2 trillion in provisions. However, KRW 5.7 trillion are warranties which are embedded in the auto business valuation as part of operations. We assume the other KRW 1.5 trillion is a non-operating provision and thus we deduct it from our valuation.

This is a “steady state” conservative valuation for Hyundai Motor. We are not assuming any growth nor any improvement in margins. We are just estimating its current value and assuming that the value would be realized through sound and easy to implement strategic decisions that the market would not refuse to recognize.

As a sanity check we can derive the implied multiples of the valuation. In terms of price to sales ratio we are valuing the auto and finance businesses between KRW 10 to 16 trillion as compared to total sales of KRW 96 trillion. This implies a P/S range of 0.10x to 0.17x which could be considered multiples of bankruptcy. If we calculate the implied price to book ratio of those businesses, we get a range of 0.13x to 0.21x, again extremely depressed multiples.

Why Preferred Stock Trade at Such Discount?

Preferred stock (ISIN: KR7005382007) currently trade at a 34% discount to common stock. To decide whether this discount is justified or not we have to understand what are preferred stock investors entitled to and how they differ from common stock.

Preferred stock are non-cumulative, non-convertible, participating and non-voting. There are three types of preferred stock as we can see below:

Source: Company filings.

1st class preferred shares guarantee a dividend higher than the common of +1% and 2nd and 3rd class preferred shares do not guarantee a specific value of the extra dividend. In practice it is clear that the preferred shares are entitled to normal earnings and participate in dividends just like their common stock but with an extra dividend on top. I can only see two drawbacks 1) preferred stock are non-voting and 2) preferred stock are less liquid. In both cases the downside is limited since 1) there is already a controlling family, thus having voting rights does not provide a valuable right, and 2) preferred stock have enough liquidity and trade ~US$ 5 million a day so there is little evidence to justify a liquidity discount.

As a sanity check, three of the top Spanish value investing funds have positions in HMC through preferred shares. Although we have done our work, it always feels good to invest along smart people.

Why Could Be the Company Undervalued?

When you apply very conservative assumptions and reach a valuation that is between 33% to 85% higher than the market price you should at least think where this mispricing could come from. In this case, we should also think why the market is valuing the company at such low multiples. I believe several non-fundamental factors contribute to this mispricing:

Korean chaebols: Chaebols, which means “family business”, have long been criticized for their overly complex ownership structures lacking in proper corporate governance. The largest of the local conglomerates, Samsung, was at the center of a bribery scandal that resulted in the President’s impeachment and imprisonment. Hyundai is the second largest chaebol and it is understandable that the market is still reluctant to invest in these companies. However, this is improving. Korean politics shifted as the new administration committed to chaebol reform and Elliott has actually actively contributed to improve corporate governance in the largest chaebol with very successful results.

Macroeconomic fears: China, trade war, global recession, you name it. Each sound worse than the previous one. If there is one thing that the market hates is uncertainty. This is the current environment. Most investors get caught up between all these scary narratives.

Flight-to-quality: A consequence of the prior factor is the so-called “flight-to-quality”. If Korean chaebols are already hated, the current environment repel almost all investors that look for a “safe haven” rather than a Korean chaebol with very poor track record in the past years.

7. Conclusion

The market is offering one of the top automakers worldwide at a price that almost half of it is covered with its excess cash on balance sheet just at a point in time when one of the most successful activist hedge fund managers is wisely putting pressure to unlock significant value. I believe this is one of the situations in which the exceptional Indian investor Monish Pabrai would say “heads I win, tails I don’t lose much”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYMLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.