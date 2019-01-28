Kinder Morgan: Buybacks Preferable To Dividend Increases, But Both Lead To 13%+ Returns

Perhaps surprisingly, those decisions do not affect shareholder returns much; in any reasonable scenario, 13-15% p. a. can be expected over the next decade.

KMI has two major decisions to make after 2019: how much debt to use to finance growth projects and whether to increase dividends or repurchase shares.

The primary aim of this article is to investigate how Kinder Morgan's (KMI) capital allocation strategy affects shareholder returns. I will consider several 10-year scenarios differing from each other in how growth capital expenditures are financed (debt vs. equity) and how excess distributable cash flow (NYSE:DCF) is used (dividends vs. repurchases). The financial figures I am using come from the reported 4Q18 results and 2019 Analyst Day presentation. By EBITDA, I mean Adjusted EBITDA as defined by the company.

The common assumptions are as follows:

KMI will invest $2.5B a year in growth projects (in line with their 2019 budget and $2-3B a year estimate for subsequent years);

growth projects are undertaken at 5.5x EBITDA multiple (5.4x estimated for those in the current backlog);

EBITDA translates into cash attributable to KMI at 88% ratio: for 2019, $7.8B of EBITDA is anticipated to yield $5B of DCF plus $1.9B paid in interest expense, so $6.9B of cash flow, i.e. 88% of EBITDA (the fraction is similar for 2018 with $4.7B DCF obtained from $7.6B EBITDA);

shares are valued at 10x EV/EBITDA multiple, which corresponds with the present valuation;

there are 2.278 billions of shares outstanding;

in 2019 and 2020, dividends are increased as anticipated ($1.00 and $1.25, respectively); in 2019, essentially all growth capex is financed by equity;

no cash income taxes paid until 2028 (at present, they do not assume cash taxes until after 2026).

Growth capex is financed exclusively by equity; all excess DCF goes to dividends. Growth capex is financed by 50% debt / 50% equity (retained DCF) since 2020; all excess DCF goes to dividends. Growth capex is financed by 50% debt / 50% equity since 2020; dividends are increased in line with DCF increases after 2020; all excess DCF goes to repurchases. Growth capex is financed by 50% debt / 50% equity since 2020; total portion of DCF going to dividends is not increased at all after 2020 (but since the number of shares goes down, per-share dividend increases anyway); all excess DCF goes to repurchases.

While one might consider also a scenario where excess DCF is used for debt reduction, I do not think such a scenario is on the table: in each of the scenarios considered, leverage will be below 4x, that is, all of them improve KMI's balance sheet, so I find it highly unlikely they would do additional debt repayments instead of undertaking return-enhancing steps (i.e. buybacks, dividend increases or acquisitions).

In each scenario, I discount the dividends received and the final share price (after 10 years) at 10% to compute the present value (PV). The last column shows compounded dividend growth rate between 2019 and 2028 (i.e. from $1). The calculations are available in a spreadsheet.

Scenario EBITDA DCF debt debt/EBITDA shares outstanding DCF per sh. PV return divid. growth 1 11.9 8.6 35 2.9 2.278 3.8 24.8 13.6% 11.4% 2 11.9 8 46.3 3.9 2.278 3.5 25.1 13.7% 12.6% 3 11.9 8 46.3 3.9 1.702 4.7 26.7 14.4% 10.7% 4 11.9 8 46.3 3.9 1.524 5.3 27.2 14.6% 7.1%

Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the returns are very similar in each of the scenarios and quite attractive compared to market averages. Essentially, the capital allocation policy does not matter that much unless they do something stupid, which I consider very unlikely since the management holds 14% of the stock (and the top two persons only earn $1 in salary, with no bonuses or stock options).

On the other hand, the 1% point of extra return in scenarios with significant repurchases is not entirely negligible since over 10 years it amounts to 10-15%. And when you check the column displaying DCF per share after 10 years, I find the $5.3 much more preferable to $3.8. If shares were valued via price/DCF per share multiple instead of EV/EBITDA multiple, scenarios with repurchases are even more favorable. For instance, if the price/DCF multiple adjusted to 10x (which is the current average of KMI peers, vs. 8x for KMI), it would mean additional 10% in favor of Scenarios 3 and 4.

One thing to keep in mind is that while DCF subtracts current maintenance capex, it does not say much about future maintenance requirements, and also does not distinguish return of capital from other cash flows (with fixed-life assets, as most pipelines are, a portion of the cash flow is always a ROC). I am not particularly concerned about either of those two factors. The newly built assets decrease average life of the total asset portfolio, thus mitigating increasing spending on older assets. Also, pipeline maintenance costs went down significantly over time thanks to improvements in technology. And for assets with sufficiently long life, it does not matter whether it is finite or not: at 10%+ discount rate, cash flows extracted over the first 30 years of life from an asset amount to more than 90-95% of its present value. (I have written a more elaborate discussion of this in an article.)

Debt

As I have mentioned before, in each of the scenarios the debt/ebitda ratio is below 4x, in the first one even below 3x. Interest expense is easily paid from DCF, even if rates would increase a bit from the present levels. And the excess DCF in scenarios with buybacks typically runs above $2B a year, so even retirement of maturing debt (instead of rolling it over) would not be a major problem. Overall, I do not see any strong reason to deleverage further, and I don't think the company will forego extra returns from repurchases in favor of retiring debt.

Conclusion

Despite many commenters on SA have a very strong opinion on how KMI should allocate capital, the capital allocation strategy (if kept reasonable) does not detract from attractiveness of KMI as an investment. According to the scenarios above, I am estimating fair value of KMI shares to be in the range of $24 to $28, with very little downside risk at $18, and a potential for a quick 20-30% gain from one-time revaluation of the company over the next 2-3 years on top of the business results achieved (i.e. markets assigning a 10x price/DCF multiple instead of 8x).

Even in Scenario 4, the dividend growth is significant, and the additional 1-2% of total return are meaningful to me (it amounts to, say, 20% over 10 years). I am thus a big supporter of buybacks at prices below $20. I also like the flexibility resulting from keeping the payout ratio low (e.g. in Scenario 4, with payout ratio below 40% in 2028, there is $3.8B of excess DCF that could be allocated to whatever is most attractive at the time).

Another point in favor of buyback scenarios is better performance in times of languishing share price. We can take for granted that there will be some major market correction or a recession at least once in the next 10 years. Since KMI's cash flows are pretty stable, such a period allowing for repurchases at very low prices can be particularly accretive.

I would not be surprised by a 40%+ gain over the next 2-3 years, but even if markets are not accommodating in short- and medium-term, the company can deliver generous above-average returns via a combination of dividend increases and share buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.