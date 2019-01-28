Daniel Amerman On Social Security, Medicare And Financial Repression (Podcast)

Summary

Independent analyst Daniel Amerman, CFA, argues it is naïve to expect inflation-adjusted SS payments in perpetuity.

Nor does he expect the system will go bankrupt; rather, he holds retirees will get paid – just less than before each year out.

He says Medicare is not keeping up with inflation and is eating most people’s Social Security checks, and that higher-income recipients are effectively subsidizing lower-income recipients.

He warns that, because the U.S. national debt is now larger than the U.S. economy, policy makers are using “financial repression,” a policy that is injurious to retirees, to cope with debt.