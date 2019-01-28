Financial Advisors | Retirement | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

Daniel Amerman On Social Security, Medicare And Financial Repression (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Independent analyst Daniel Amerman, CFA, argues it is naïve to expect inflation-adjusted SS payments in perpetuity.

Nor does he expect the system will go bankrupt; rather, he holds retirees will get paid – just less than before each year out.

He says Medicare is not keeping up with inflation and is eating most people’s Social Security checks, and that higher-income recipients are effectively subsidizing lower-income recipients.

He warns that, because the U.S. national debt is now larger than the U.S. economy, policy makers are using “financial repression,” a policy that is injurious to retirees, to cope with debt.

Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Amerman, CFA has written often on the problems of Social Security and Medicare. In this podcast interview (20:39), Amerman discusses the following points:

