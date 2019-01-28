Daniel Amerman On Social Security, Medicare And Financial Repression (Podcast)

Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Amerman, CFA has written often on the problems of Social Security and Medicare. In this podcast interview (20:39), Amerman discusses the following points:
- That Social Security payments will shrink in inflation-adjusted terms as we get further out in time.
- That higher-income Medicare recipients are effectively subsidizing lower-income recipients.
- That the system design biases the claiming decision to no later than age 65.
- That because the U.S. national debt is now larger than the U.S. economy, policymakers are coping with that debt via “financial repression,” a policy that is injurious to retirees.
- And that investors should not invest for the crisis, but for the bailout.