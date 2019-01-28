Gulfport Energy's New $400 Million Buyback, And Comparisons To Cabot Oil & Gas

We will compare these two firms using prior and forecasted financial metrics to determine the future share price of the undervalued Gulfport Energy.

Another natural gas production firm, Cabot Oil & Gas, has also been reducing debt and buying back stock and is one of the street's favorite natural gas firms.

Gulfport has a P/E ratio under 4, a price to book value under 50%, positive free cash flows, recent debt reductions, 11 consecutive positive earnings, and strong earnings growth.

Firefly Value Partners, an activist investor submitted a plan for an even more aggressive buyback of $500 million within 12 months.

Gulfport Energy recently announced a new $400 Million buyback over 24 months and the completion of its previous 200 million buyback.

Gulfport Energy(GPOR) is a natural gas and oil company and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer play in Oklahoma.

In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, has an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through an approximately 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

There has been an interesting series of recent announcements for Gulfport Energy(GPOR). First, at 9 am on Jan. 17th, Firefly Value Partners sent a letter to the board of directors of Gulfport Energy. Here are some excerpts:

Here is Firefly Value Partners letter:

Gulfport shares have massively underperformed the broader market and Gulfport’s peer group over the last one, three and five years Believes Gulfport has excellent opportunity to drive shareholder value by implementing $500 million share repurchase program – potentially driving more than 100% gain in stock price Even though Gulfport has issued approximately $2.9 billion of equity since 2013, its current market capitalization is only $1.5 billion.4 This is stockholder value destruction in the starkest possible terms. As we have discussed with the Board and detailed below, we believe that Gulfport shares are trading at a massive discount to their intrinsic value and may be worth more than $30 per share over time. We arrive at this value by discounting the future cash flows generated through Gulfport’s measured development of its Utica and SCOOP Woodford assets over their lifetime, using strip commodity pricing, at industry standard discount rates. In our view, Gulfport can easily fund a $500 million share repurchase over the next 12 months using cash on hand, accelerated non-core asset sales, and free cash flow generated by the business. As of September 30, 2018, Gulfport had $124 million in cash on its balance sheet. Gulfport is also set to generate significant free cash flow. We expect Gulfport to generate more than $125 million of free cash flow in Q4 2018.8 In 2019, we believe that Gulfport can generate another $50 million of free cash flow while still growing production modestly.9 We recommend that Gulfport plan its 2019 capital budget to maximize free cash flow generation to take advantage of Gulfport’s depressed share price.

I agree with this view that Gulfport Energy is extremely undervalued. Firefly values Gulfport Energy at $30 dollar per share, while its share price is well below $10. Firefly was upset that Gulfport stopped its previously announced buyback of $200 million leaving $90 million left. Unknown to Firefly was that Gulfport Energy did finish the buyback by the end of last year.

Executive shakeup

A little background from the fall of last year. Michael G. Moore who, effective October 29, 2018, stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and President of Gulfport Energy and resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. Actually, looks like Michael was fired due to allegations that he used a company credit card, and the company chartered jet, for personal uses.

At the time I thought this was odd - Michael's alleged behavior was bad, but being fired quickly like this made me think something else was going on. In my opinion, Gulfport Energy's Board was already being pressured to shake things up, and move in another direction. Then on December 18th, they appointed David M. Wood as the new CEO - that was quick? Mr. Wood joins Gulfport Energy from Arsenal Resources LLC.

Gulfport Energy responds to Firefly

What would be Gulfport Energy's response be to the Firefly letter? We did not have to wait long. At 4 PM that same day, Gulfport Energy issued two news releases:

2018 Operational Update and $200 million buyback

Completed previously announced and expanded stock repurchase program of $200 million during 2018, including deploying $90 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, acquiring 20.7 million shares and reducing shares outstanding by over 10% in 2018.

Since initiating the share repurchase program in February 2018, Gulfport repurchased 20.7 million shares and reduced its shares outstanding by over 10%.

Net production for the full year of 2018 averaged approximately 1,360.3 MMcfe per day.

Capital expenditures for the full year of 2018 are estimated to total approximately $813.9 million.

Realized natural gas price for the full year of 2018, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $2.53 per Mcf, a $0.55 per Mcf differential to the average trade month NYMEX settled price.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Gulfport’s net daily production mix was comprised of approximately 91% natural gas, 6% natural gas liquids and 3% oil.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Announces 2019 Capital Budget and New $400 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Budgeted 2019 total capital expenditures of $565 million to $600 million to be funded entirely within cash flow.

Forecasted 2019 full year net production is estimated to average 1,360 MMcfe to 1,400 MMcfe per day, consistent with the Company’s fourth quarter of 2018 average net production.

Forecasted 2019 full year free cash flow in excess of $100 million.

Announced stock repurchase program to acquire up to $400 million of outstanding common stock within the next 24 months.

David M. Wood, Gulfport Energy new CEO stated:

The new program will be funded through organically generated free cash flow and anticipated monetizations of certain non-core assets held in the portfolio today. Should these monetizations be realized earlier than anticipated, the expected timeline of the repurchase program is subject to acceleration. In addition, the repurchase program could be expanded to include any funds received in excess of the current projected monetizations and would be incremental to the $400 million share repurchase program announced today. Our forecasted generation of free cash flow during 2019 is underpinned by our plan to hold fourth quarter of 2018 production relatively constant throughout 2019, allowing us to maximize and prioritize cash flow available for our share repurchase program.

This was a good set of press releases for investors. Gulfport Energy did use the last $90 million in its prior buyback program while its share prices were well below $10 a share. So the new outstanding share count as of Dec. 31th 2018 will be about 162 million, down from 183 million share count from Feb 2018 prior to the buyback program, as the CEO stated that Gulfport Energy repurchased 20.7 million shares. This means earnings per share and net asset value per share will both increase.

Another good piece of news is the reduction in CAPEX in 2019. A reduction of over $200 million is approximately a 30% reduction. This will allow for much stronger free cash flows.

The announcement of a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $400 million within its cash flows, was also excellent news. The selling of more non-core assets to help finance these repurchases is also positive.

Another important data point for investors from these releases:

Realized natural gas price for the full year of 2018, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $2.53 per Mcf, a $0.55 per Mcf differential to the average trade month NYMEX settled price

This is an opportunity - even with Gulfport Energy earning close to $2 a share in earnings for 2018, due to lack of takeaway capacity and infrastructure, it gets $.55 less for its natural gas than the average settled price.

I suggest potential investor in Gulfport Energy read thru both of the press releases. These releases provide much of the information we need to determine Q4 earnings and earnings per share and estimated 2019 earning per share.

This ends the quick recap of the last few months for Gulfport Energy: a new leader, new direction, an angry activist investor, and a very depressed valuation. As we will discuss below, Gulfport Energy is starting to develop/enhance a very positive gameplan.

Why is GPOR so undervalued?

As shown in the Firefly letter, Gulfport Energy stock price has collapsed in the past 3 years from over $30 per share to under $9 as I write this article. Firefly's letter outlines some of the reasons for this large decline in value.

Other reasons for this decline, in my opinion, is the investor aversion for natural gas-focused energy producers, and a bad gameplan followed by Gulfport Energy and other E&P firms such as Chesapeake Energy(CHK) - too many expensive acquisitions, and not living within cash flows.

In fairness to prior management, Gulfport Energy did start some aspects of a better gameplan - sold some non-core, non-producing assets, and started a share repurchase program.

In order to more fully define the investor opportunity for Gulfport Energy, I've searched to find another similar natural gas firm that has initiated a good gameplan 2-3 years ago and is currently highly regarded and valued by investors.

My Criteria for the firm for comparison was:

1) A firm with over 90% natural gas production, operating in the same area/basins - the Marcellus or Utica(eastern Ohio thru Pennsylvania).

2) A firm with similar production, revenues, EBITDA, and earnings.

3) A firm with similar operating expenses per Mcfe.

4) A firm that is highly valued - a PE ratio of over 15, and a price to book of over 3.

Results:

Company Q3 Mmcfe/D Q3 Revenue EBITDA Q3 Income PE P/B GPOR 1,428 $360,962 $249,355 $95,150 4.21 0.46 COG 2,029 $545,173 $291,613 $122,337 23.08 5.22

(Source: Cabot Oil and Gas presentation)

(Source: Gulfport Energy presentation)

My equity screeners only found one firm - Cabot Oil & Gas(COG). We will compare Gulfport Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas to understand the opportunity for investors.

With a PE of over 20 and price to book of over 5, Cabot Oil & Gas may appear over-valued. After some due diligence, I found this is not the case. Cabot Oil & Gas executed a winning gameplan years ago and has been generating positive free cash flows, selling non-core assets, buying back its stock, reducing its debt, decreasing its pricing gap to NYMEX pricing, and poised to significantly increase production, earnings, and EBITDA over the next few years.

There are a couple good articles from Michael Fitzsimmons on both Cabot Oil & Gas, AND the relative valuation of Gulfport.

Below are some maps of the Utica and Marcellus shale formations:

The Marcellus formation sits on top of the deeper Utica. Where Gulfport Energy operates, the Utica depths are 2000-6000 ft deep. Cabot Oil and Gas operate in the upper Marcellus, the northeastern part of the play in Pennsylvania.

Here are a series of data points to show the different valuation for Cabot Oil & Gas vs Gulfport Energy:

As we can see, over the past 2-3 years Cabot Oil & Gas valuation has risen, while Gulfport Energy's valuation has crashed - and during a time where Gulfport Energy's earnings per share have been much better than Cabot Oil & Gas.

The Opportunity

Here is the investment opportunity for Gulfport Energy - start and execute the Cabot Oil & Gas winning gameplan:

The winning gameplan

Sell non-core assets to raise cash

Reduce CAPEX to generate increased free cash flows

Initiate and execute shares buybacks

Reduce debt

Reduce debt to EBITDA ratio

Reduce the natural gas pricing differential to NYMEX pricing

Pay a Quarterly Dividend

First, let's establish the size of the opportunity:

So while Cabot Oil & Gas has 17% higher EBITDA, and 29% higher earnings, its market cap is over 7 times that of Gulfport Energy. This represents over 9 billion of market cap potential if Gulfport Energy can become the "new" Cabot Oil & Gas.

A note about all the above referenced financial data points. Many of these numbers are GAAP numbers. Some investors feel GAAP is useless, and should not be used for valuation or comparison purposes for some sectors such as oil and gas producers. While I will agree GAAP can be misleading, we need some consistent framework for comparing different investment opportunities.

What is the Catalyst to drive a change in investor perception?

Gulfport Energy has initiated several components of a winning gameplan, but not all. Gulfport Energy has started on the first 5 items in the plan but now needs to execute. The largest catalysts for Gulfport Energy are to further reduce the price differentials and increase production, by signing deals for increased takeaway capacity similar to deals that Cabot Oil & Gas has initiated.

From the Cabot Oil & Gas Q3 conference call:

Regarding in-basin demand, we're happy to confirm that the Moxie Freedom power project was successfully placed in service during the second week of August. As with all startups we have had some volatility during the first few months of service by placing the 1,000 megawatt facility in service prior to the winter season is a great milestone for Cabot. Moving on to the Lackawanna Energy Center with the Trains 1 & 2 fully in service, we are only waiting Trains 3 to complete this testing - to complete its testing phase. Currently Train 3 remains on schedule for December 1 and we are anxious for this mammoth 1,485 megawatt power facility to be 100% complete and fully in service for our December business. In summary, our two large-scale power projects will add significant invasion demand for Cabot for years and provide basis for an additional project as we continue efforts to increase local demand in the Northeast Pennsylvania area. On October 6, 2018 the Atlantic Sunrise project was placed in the service for Cabot. No single project could be viewed as significant and material to Cabot's financial and operating stream as this new 170 mile Greenfield pipeline that will connect Cabot's position in the Northeast Pennsylvania asset area to the Atlantic Coast market area.

We can see from the above quote, Cabot Oil & Gas has signed deals with new large natural gas power plants for long term gas supply, and has an equity interest in the new Atlantic Sunrise project. These long term takeaway deals will allow Cabot Oil & Gas to increase production, earnings, and cash flows over the next few years.

Gulfport Energy's future takeaway opportunities

Gulfport has future opportunities in both its Utica and SCOOP plays:

SCOOP takeaway opportunity:

Cheniere asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for authorization to start building the proposed 234-mile (377 km) pipeline in three segments. Cheniere said it expects to complete the project in early 2019. In July, at least two U.S. production companies, Gulfport Energy Corp and Marathon Oil Corp, asked FERC to approve Midship because current gas infrastructure cannot accommodate anticipated demand from the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) and the Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher (STACK) plays in Oklahoma.

(Source: Reuters October 26th, 2018)

Gulfport Energy bought the SCOOP asset back in Dec of 2016 from Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC for $1.85 billion - Gulfport Energy's full market cap is now below that amount. In order for this acquisition to make more financial sense, Gulfport Energy has to grow the assets liquids and natural gas potential.

To date, Gulfport has grown its SCOOP production but has been challenged by analysts why they are not drilling even more in this oil, and natural gas liquids-rich play. The above Reuters news release could be the answer - lack of takeaway capacity.

The release states early 2019 to complete the pipeline, but if the project just started late last year this date does not sound reasonable. In any event, when completed, this will give Gulfport more takeaway capacity, and opportunities for deals in the mid-west.

Utica takeaway opportunity:

(Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators approved Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc’s (ENB.TO) request to put part of its $2.6 billion NEXUS natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan into service. NEXUS is one of several gas pipelines designed to connect growing output in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the United States and Canada. Enbridge said the facilities the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Wednesday allowed the company to put into service will enable it to transport about 0.97 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). Once the 255-mile (410-km) NEXUS project is fully in service, it will be able to carry up to 1.5 bcfd of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast and Ontario in Canada. NEXUS is a partnership between Enbridge and Michigan energy company DTE Energy Inc (DTE.N).

(Source: Reuters October 11th, 2018)

DTE Energy Co(DTE), one of these pipelines owners is a large electric and gas utility in Michigan. Here is an interesting recent article on DTE Energy Co:

For 2019, the race will be on in earnest by large public utilities like DTE Energy Co. and Consumers Energy Co. to begin replacing retiring coal plants.

DTE Energy has announced plans to retire three coal plants — River Rouge, St. Clair and Trenton — which will all be closed between 2020 and 2023. Two other plants in Belle River and Monroe will close in 2030 and 2040, respectively. Interim plans call for DTE replacing much of the generation by building at least one and possibly two natural gas-fired plants, quadrupling renewable energy generation, increasing electricity efficiency programs and by using other technology to boost clean power.

(Source: Crain's Detriot Press Jan. 20th, 2019)

With dozens of coal-fired plants being retired, and DTE Energy Co building out more takeaway capacity from the Utica, this provides Gulfport Energy an excellent opportunity of signing long term supply deals similar to what Cabot Oil and Gas have done. In any event, this is more future demand that will allow firms in the Utica to reduce the price differentials to NYMEX pricing.

Additional future demand for the Utica

According to PJM, there are currently about two dozen gas-fired power plants under construction or being upgraded in the RTO’s territory, which includes all or part of 13 states and the District of Columbia. The region is benefiting from prolific natural gas production in the nearby Marcellus and Utica shale plays. During the five-year period, EIA said 14.4 GW of coal capacity in PJM were retired. The agency said about 1.8 GW of gas-fired generation was retired, with 11.0 GW of gas-fired capacity added. About 95% of that increase attributed to combined cycle units. PJM’s Generation Deactivations chart on its website shows more than 7.8 GW of coal-fired generation capacity is scheduled to be closed in the RTO over the next three years, in addition to more than 3.6 GW of generation capacity taken offline in 2018. (Source: Powermag)

Gulfport Energy's Valuation

As mentioned above, Gulfport provided all the needed information to determine the adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS for the 4th quarter. For most analysts and myself, adjusted GAAP number are used for oil and gas producers. We exclude the one-time non-cash gains or losses caused by the impact of derivatives.

Here are the data points found in the 2 press releases:

Outstanding share count reduced to 162 million by the end of Q4

Net Equity at end of Q3 of $3.3 billion

Realized natural gas prices in Q4 of $3.16 vs $2.32 in Q3 a 36% increase

Realized total gas equivalent price of $3.45 vs $2.82 in Q3 a 22% increase

Production in Q4 of 1,393/day NG equivalent and 1,380/D for Q1 2019

Production to remain flat in 2019 at around 1,380/D

2019 capital expenditures of $580 a 30% reduction from 2018

So it looks like by reducing CAPEX in Q4 and for 2019, Gulfport Energy will see reduced volumes. In Q4, about a 2.5% drop in production from Q3. For 2019 the midpoint of the guidance is 1,380/D a drop of less than 1% from Q4 numbers. To keep production at these levels with a 30% reduction in CAPEX is impressive.

Along with the above estimates from Gulfport, we make the following assumptions:

Net asset value to remain constant thru 2019 at about $3.3 billion

Natural gas and full equivalent prices stay at Q4 numbers for 2019

The share repurchase program will buy 9 million shares per quarter at around $9 per share

If the share price of Gulfport Energy increases above $9, then the number of shares purchased would be reduced. Gulfport Energy has announced $400 million of buybacks over 24 months, but due to asset sales, strong estimated cash flows, and an angry activist investor, I estimate a 2019 share buyback of $325 million.

Here are the results:

Gulfport Energy Mmcfe/D NG price Ave Price Revenue Adj Net Income Adjusted EPS NAV per share Q3 2018 1,428 $2.32 $2.82 370,480 $78,912 $0.49 $19.03 Q4 2018 1,393 $3.16 $3.45 442,138 $94,175 $0.58 $20.32 Q1 2019 1,380 $3.16 $3.45 428,490 $91,268 $0.60 $21.52 Q2 2019 1,380 $3.16 $3.45 433,251 $92,282 $0.64 $22.86 Q3 2019 1,380 $3.16 $3.45 438,012 $93,297 $0.69 $24.39 Q4 2019 1,380 $3.16 $3.45 438,012 $93,297 $0.74 $26.13 2019 Totals $1,737,765 $370,144 $2.67

These numbers are easy to calculate - just the estimated production amounts per day, multiplied by the average equivalent price for each quarter multiplied by the days in each quarter. Then to get to the per share values, we assume 9 million less shares per quarter. Natural gas and full equivalent prices staying at Q4 numbers for 2019 is the bullish view. Looking at the futures for natural gas the estimated earning would be lower.

Running the data using the futures prices for natural gas and assuming the realized natural gas prices before hedging to be the futures pricing minus the differential of .55 that was the 2018 average. Here are the results using the lower prices for natural gas based on the futures and lower local realized prices:

Gulfport Energy Mmcfe/D NG price Average Price Revenue Net Income Adjusted EPS Q3 2018 1,428 $2.32 $3.16 397,098 $84,582 $0.49 Q4 2018 1,393 $3.16 $3.45 432,527 $92,128 $0.57 Q1 2019 1,380 $2.56 $3.10 384,722 $81,946 $0.54 Q2 2019 1,380 $2.31 $2.80 347,151 $73,943 $0.51 Q3 2019 1,380 $2.38 $2.88 357,671 $76,184 $0.56 Q4 2019 1,380 $2.47 $2.99 371,197 $79,065 $0.63 2019 Totals $1,460,741 $311,138 $2.24

In both scenarios, we see 2019 earnings per share at $2.24 - 2.67 well above the analyst 2019 estimate of $1.32. Using a PE ratio of 8, the 2019 price target range would be $17.92 - $21.36.

Investor Risks

Lower than estimated production due to reduced CAPEX

Lower natural gas prices then the current or futures market suggest

Increasing cost pressures that lower margins and earnings

The effect of the much lower CAPEX on production levels is my main concern. To hold production relatively flat, with a 30% reduction in spending appears a bit aggressive.

Investor Timeframe and Takeaways

Establishing that Gulfport Energy is significantly undervalued, investors will want to know the investment thesis timeframe to accumulate share of Gulfport Energy. Pressured from an activist shareholder, and new management, Gulfport Energy is starting the same gameplan/strategy that worked very well for Cabot Oil and Gas several years ago.

It will take time to execute this new strategy and close the large valuation gap between Gulfport Energy and Cabot Oil and Gas. In our opinion, Cabot Oil and Gas deserves its premium valuation, and we have Cabot Oil and Gas as a buy recommendation and a price target of $30.

For Gulfport Energy, we have as a special situation strong buy. The timeframe will be the next 6-9 months. Gulfport Energy still needs to start the new $400 million shares repurchase program, continue to reduce debt and establish more takeaway capacity deals. Given these uncertainties, I cannot value Gulfport Energy as high as Cabot Oil and Gas. Our price target for Gulfport Energy is $20.

