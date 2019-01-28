Jump World Holding Seeks $14 Million In Best Efforts IPO

I'm not enthusiastic about the IPO and will be watching from the sidelines.

The IPO float is tiny and subject to high post-IPO volatility.

Topline revenue growth is only moderate and decelerating.

The firm develops online games and distributes them via its web-based social community.

Jump World has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Jump World Holding (JMPW) intends to raise up to $14 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm both develops online video games and is creating an Internet-based social network for playing its in-house developed game titles.

JMPW’s topline revenue growth is only moderate and decelerating. In a growing industry where distribution is important, the IPO appears lackluster.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Jump World was founded in 2011 to develop Internet distributed games within its online network.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Chairman Wu Yaxi, who was previously on the executive management teams for several online gaming firms in his 18 years of online game industry experience.

The firm also enters into license agreements in order to gain additional distribution for its games, however, to-date the proceeds from such partnerships has been ‘nominal.’

Major shareholders in Jump World include senior management, which owns approximately 52% of company stock pre-IPO, and other entities, which own approximately 42%.

Customer/User Acquisition

Jump World generates revenue primarily from the sale of credits for in-game merchandise.

The firm obtains interested participants via online marketing and provides both mobile and web-based platforms for players.

In addition, it seeks to foster an online social community between users, encouraging users to interact with each other ‘which in turn bolsters their overall entertainment and social experience offered by [the] platform.’

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q2 2018 20.0% 2017 26.7% 2016 28.6%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Monthly Average User has been increasing, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Monthly Average User Period ARPC/U Variance To Q2 2018 $26.59 13.2% 2017 $23.49 12.6% 2016 $20.86

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Niko Partners as reported by Games Industry, the domestic game market in China is expected to reach $42 billion by 2022.

Mobile midcore, esports, and battle royale games will drive faster growth, as the chart shows below:

The report also predicted PC gamers would make up 350 million users, accounting for total revenue of $17.4 billion out of the projected $42 billion in 2022.

Per a 2018 report from ReseachAndMarkets, the rise of disposable income in China among online gamers as well as improved convenience in payment systems enables players to ‘spend more money and time.’

Internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) captures a large portion of the online gaming market.

Financial Performance

JMPW’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit

Uneven but high gross margin

Increasing EBITDA

Uneven positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q2 2018 $ 16,885,043 7.4% 2017 $ 29,366,164 10.2% 2016 $ 26,638,598 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q2 2018 $ 14,645,171 8.1% 2017 $ 24,807,298 6.6% 2016 $ 23,264,476 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q2 2018 86.7% 2017 84.5% 2016 87.3% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q2 2018 $ 5,809,789 2017 $ 7,075,231 2016 $ 5,675,906 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q2 2018 $ 4,052,786 2017 $ 10,018,840 2016 $ 9,109,984

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of June 30 2018, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $8.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was $10.1 million.

IPO Details

Jump World intends to sell between 1 million and 2 million shares of Class A stock at a price of $7.00 per share to raise up to $14.0 million in gross proceeds from a ‘best efforts’ IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $144.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 35% of the net proceeds for product research and development, to continue to invest in and develop our technology infrastructure; approximately 35% of the net proceeds for marketing and promotion to enhance and expand our business operations; and the balance for general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $154,000,000 Enterprise Value $144,188,523 Price / Sales 5.04 EV / Revenue 4.72 EV / EBITDA 18.13 Earnings Per Share -$0.84 Total Debt To Equity 0.74 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.09% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $7.00 Net Free Cash Flow $10,059,102

Source: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

