Jump World Holding Seeks $14 Million In Best Efforts IPO

Summary

Jump World has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

The firm develops online games and distributes them via its web-based social community.

Topline revenue growth is only moderate and decelerating.

The IPO float is tiny and subject to high post-IPO volatility.

I'm not enthusiastic about the IPO and will be watching from the sidelines.

Quick Take

Jump World Holding (JMPW) intends to raise up to $14 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm both develops online video games and is creating an Internet-based social network for playing its in-house developed game titles.

JMPW’s topline revenue growth is only moderate and decelerating. In a growing industry where distribution is important, the IPO appears lackluster.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Jump World was founded in 2011 to develop Internet distributed games within its online network.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Chairman Wu Yaxi, who was previously on the executive management teams for several online gaming firms in his 18 years of online game industry experience.

The firm also enters into license agreements in order to gain additional distribution for its games, however, to-date the proceeds from such partnerships has been ‘nominal.’

Major shareholders in Jump World include senior management, which owns approximately 52% of company stock pre-IPO, and other entities, which own approximately 42%.

Customer/User Acquisition

Jump World generates revenue primarily from the sale of credits for in-game merchandise.

The firm obtains interested participants via online marketing and provides both mobile and web-based platforms for players.

In addition, it seeks to foster an online social community between users, encouraging users to interact with each other ‘which in turn bolsters their overall entertainment and social experience offered by [the] platform.’

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing

Expenses vs. Revenue

Period

Percentage

To Q2 2018

20.0%

2017

26.7%

2016

28.6%

Average Revenue per Monthly Average User has been increasing, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per

Monthly Average User

Period

ARPC/U

Variance

To Q2 2018

$26.59

13.2%

2017

$23.49

12.6%

2016

$20.86

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Niko Partners as reported by Games Industry, the domestic game market in China is expected to reach $42 billion by 2022.

Mobile midcore, esports, and battle royale games will drive faster growth, as the chart shows below:

The report also predicted PC gamers would make up 350 million users, accounting for total revenue of $17.4 billion out of the projected $42 billion in 2022.

Per a 2018 report from ReseachAndMarkets, the rise of disposable income in China among online gamers as well as improved convenience in payment systems enables players to ‘spend more money and time.’

Internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) captures a large portion of the online gaming market.

Financial Performance

JMPW’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Increasing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate
  • Growing gross profit
  • Uneven but high gross margin
  • Increasing EBITDA
  • Uneven positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue

Period

Total Revenue

% Variance vs. Prior

To Q2 2018

$ 16,885,043

7.4%

2017

$ 29,366,164

10.2%

2016

$ 26,638,598

Gross Profit (Loss)

Period

Gross Profit (Loss)

% Variance vs. Prior

To Q2 2018

$ 14,645,171

8.1%

2017

$ 24,807,298

6.6%

2016

$ 23,264,476

Gross Margin

Period

Gross Margin

To Q2 2018

86.7%

2017

84.5%

2016

87.3%

EBITDA

Period

EBITDA

To Q2 2018

$ 5,809,789

2017

$ 7,075,231

2016

$ 5,675,906

Cash Flow From Operations

Period

Cash Flow From Operations

To Q2 2018

$ 4,052,786

2017

$ 10,018,840

2016

$ 9,109,984

As of June 30 2018, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $8.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was $10.1 million.

IPO Details

Jump World intends to sell between 1 million and 2 million shares of Class A stock at a price of $7.00 per share to raise up to $14.0 million in gross proceeds from a ‘best efforts’ IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $144.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 35% of the net proceeds for product research and development, to continue to invest in and develop our technology infrastructure;

approximately 35% of the net proceeds for marketing and promotion to enhance and expand our business operations; and

the balance for general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM]

Amount

Market Capitalization at IPO

$154,000,000

Enterprise Value

$144,188,523

Price / Sales

5.04

EV / Revenue

4.72

EV / EBITDA

18.13

Earnings Per Share

-$0.84

Total Debt To Equity

0.74

Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio

9.09%

Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share

$7.00

Net Free Cash Flow

$10,059,102

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

