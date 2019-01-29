RCI Hospitality: Transitory Problems Create Opportunity

Summary

RCI Hospitality has sold off deeply from the highs. Some rougher comps in its new business venture alongside a risk-off mentality towards discretionary small caps are to blame.

2019 looks to be a wonderful setup in regard to cash flow growth and comps improvement. Management's crystal clear capital allocation policy continues to resonate with investors.

Many recent concerns raised about the firm (related party dealings, Bombshells expansion risk) appear unfounded.

I see substantial upside for shares and view the current price as a deep value opportunity.