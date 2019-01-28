3 Myths About Tesla That Need To Be Squashed

Tesla can't afford to make a $35,000 Model 3. - Based on the cost tear down of the Model 3, this is far from fact.

Without tax credits, Tesla will struggle to sell vehicles. - This myth assumes everyone can use the tax credits, which is anything but guaranteed.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a mistress and her name is volatility. There are some investors that suggest placing a stop limit order at 10% below your buy price to avoid a larger loss. If that is your investing theory, stay away from Tesla. In the last year alone, the stock has declined by 10% or more many times. The most recent downdraft comes from worries over the company cutting part of its workforce, and the CEO's comments on fourth-quarter profits (or maybe the lack thereof). This year seems to be setting up the biggest battle over Tesla shares yet. To understand the company's short-term and long-term prospects, we first need to eliminate three popular myths about the company.

Myth #1: Tesla must develop into a mainstream vehicle manufacturer to survive

Many analysts are saying the long-promised Tesla Model 3 priced at $35,000 is the key to the company's future. The theory is this price point allows the company to compete in the mainstream car market. While it's likely that Tesla wants to get into the mainstream market, it's a myth that the company must hit this target to be highly successful.

What if we look at Tesla as a luxury vehicle brand instead of a mainstream manufacturer? If Tesla is going after the luxury market, what do these buyers look for? First, luxury car buyers want their vehicle to stand out as a status symbol. Second, most luxury customers will buy from a dealership that provides a superior experience over one with the lowest price. Third, buyers are looking for exclusivity.

The Tesla brand is clearly a status symbol as the company essentially doesn't advertise. Tesla vehicles are a rare find on the road, and the fact that hundreds of thousands placed a deposit not knowing when they would receive their vehicle shows the excitement over the product. Tesla's ability to personally deliver vehicles and give one-on-one attention argues that luxury buyers would value this unique experience.

For investors worrying about growth, there are multiple studies that suggest the luxury vehicle market will grow by between 6% and more than 11% annually over the next few years. By 2023, the global luxury market is expected to reach $178 billion. In the fourth quarter, Tesla said it delivered 63,150 Model 3 vehicles, which works out to about 21,000 per month. By point of comparison, in November of last year, Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) sold over 31,000 vehicles, while BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sold over 28,000.

As we just saw, most analysts are calling for as much as 11% annual growth in luxury vehicle sales. If Mercedes-Benz sold 31,000 vehicles in November of 2018, this assumption would imply the company could sell more than 34,000 vehicles in November of 2019. For Tesla, the rising tide would theoretically lift all boats. Even if Tesla gained no market share, and only kept up with the market, November 2019 Model 3 vehicle sales would equal 23,310. The fact that the luxury market is expected to grow at a double-digit pace for multiple years underpins the idea that Tesla doesn't have to take market share in order to grow its business.

Just to put the market size opportunity in perspective, last quarter Tesla's automotive revenue was roughly $6 billion. If the company generates roughly $29 billion in revenue in 2019 as analysts expect, at least $6 billion per quarter would come from automotive sales.

Trying to predict Tesla's future sales is difficult, but there are a few factors to consider. First, the company's annual automotive revenue growth has been stepping up in a significant way.

Quarter Q3 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018* Automotive Revenue annual growth rate 10% 19% 47% 158% 133%

(Source: Tesla Update Letters - Q3 2017 - Q1 2018 - Q2 2018 - Q3 2018 - *Q4 projected from Tesla reported deliveries)

Tesla delivered 83,775 total vehicles in Q3, and generated $6.1 billion in revenue, which works out to $72,814 per vehicle. The company reported delivering 90,700 vehicles in Q4. If the average sale price declined by $3,000 on average, accounting for cheaper versions of the Model 3, this works out to $6.3 billion in automotive revenue. Tesla generated $2.7 billion in automotive revenue in Q4 of 2017. If the Q4 revenue assumption is correct, Tesla would post automotive annual revenue growth of 133%.

Second, Tesla has made no secret it expects to begin delivering vehicles in Europe and China in 2019. Elon Musk pointed out the mid-sized premium sedan market in Europe is more than double the size of the same segment of the U.S. market. Third, Tesla is targeting the Chinese market as well for 2019. The top three manufacturers in the Chinese market sold over 500,000 vehicles each in the first 10 months of 2018. By comparison, Tesla sold about half this many vehicles in total last year even with the "production hell" that the company faced.

Tesla has been growing automotive sales by well over 100% annually in each of the last two quarters. If we add the size and opportunity to begin selling vehicles into two of the largest vehicle markets in the world, plus additional sales from leasing options and used auto sales, an aggressive 30% annual revenue growth rate doesn't seem out of reach for the company.

If we use this assumption, by 2023 Tesla would generate about $68 billion in automotive revenue. If market projections are correct, this would give Tesla roughly 38% of the global luxury vehicle market.

Whether Tesla ever takes this large of a piece of the luxury vehicle market is something only time will tell. The point is this assumes Tesla only sells to the luxury market. We will see in a moment that the mainstream market should be addressable for Tesla as well.

Myth #2: The decline and elimination of tax credits will hurt sales

On the surface, it seems simple to suggest a tax credit being cut from $7,500 to $3,750 is a headwind that will hurt Tesla sales. The argument I've read repeatedly is buying a Tesla right now is $3,750 more expensive than it was at the end of 2018. In a few months, this credit will drop to $1,875, and by the end of the year, there will be no credit at all.

There are just a few problems with the argument that buyers are being driven away by this dwindling tax credit. If this is a concern, investors should look over a CarMax survey of hybrid and electric vehicle buyers. In this study, 2,300 respondents gave some somewhat surprising answers about what mattered when buying their vehicles.

First, what has been largely under-reported is the way this tax credit works. In order to get anything from this credit, the buyer must owe taxes. If a person bought a Tesla last year and qualified for the $7,500 credit, it was worth nothing if they didn't owe taxes. If that same person bought a Tesla and owed let's say $2,000 in income tax, the credit would be worth $2,000. The value of the tax credit is equal to the maximum of either the tax owed or the credit, whichever is smaller. In addition, any unused part of this credit cannot be carried over.

Second, a tax credit is not the same thing as a rebate or an immediate benefit. If someone purchases a Tesla today, the earliest they get the benefit of a tax credit is when they file taxes next year. It's ironic that Tesla's decision to cut prices has been widely interpreted as a move to help with falling demand. Buyers who are being treated to this $2,000 discount may be getting a better deal than if the full tax credit was still available.

For buyers who couldn't use the tax credit because they didn't owe money, the $2,000 discount is an immediate benefit. The only buyers who are coming out behind are those who could have benefited from a tax credit of more than $5,750. Buyers who get the $2,000 immediate discount and the $3,750 tax credit haven't lost anything.

Third, of the respondents to this survey, 45% did not receive any rebate or tax credit when they bought their electric or hybrid vehicle. This would seem to poke a significant hole in the theory that tax credits drive EV sales. In addition, these respondents reported a wide array of total household income. In fact, 40% of these EV buyers reported making less than $125,000, with 12% making less than $75,000. What is even more interesting is 64% of these same respondents said this was their first EV purchase.

(Source: Tesla Powerwall)

Last, nearly all of the buyers in the survey said they have some type of home charging station. The cost of these stations runs roughly $8,000, and installation may add another several thousand. It seems that buyers of EVs are not as price-sensitive as the headlines would lead investors to believe. Analysts who suggest a declining tax credit is a major headwind to Tesla sales may not be considering the entire situation.

Myth #3: Tesla may never produce a $35,000 Model 3 at a profit

To determine if a Model 3 at $35,000 is a realistic goal for Tesla, we first need to define what this price point means. Today's lowest priced Model 3 starts at $44,000, yet there are several caveats. Any exterior color besides black will add between $1,500 and $2,500 to the price. If you want a black and white interior, instead of the standard black, add another $1,000. Customers looking to take advantage of Enhanced Autopilot will need to add another $5,000. As we saw above, it also seems most Tesla buyers opt to have home charging.

If we assume the average buyer opts for Tesla's home charging, and an alternate exterior color, the total cost works out to at least $55,000. For buyers looking at many luxury vehicles, or even some fully loaded passenger cars, this cost is just another day at the dealership. The bottom line here is even if Tesla gets to a $35,000 starting price, the company has a few pricing levers with charging for different colors and add-ons that would help maintain better margins.

If we focus on how Tesla could get down to $35,000 on the Model 3, the possibility seems more straightforward than some analysts are projecting. A teardown of the Model 3 concluded the Model 3 is comprised of about $18,000 in materials and $10,000 in labor and production costs. If this cost projection is correct, a $35,000 sticker price would mean a gross margin of 25%.

Since Tesla isn't producing the $35,000 variant of the Model 3, it's likely the company isn't at this $10,000 labor and production level. The cost of parts is less variable, and this is where Tesla should see cost improvement. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, battery pack costs represent about 37% of the total vehicle cost in 2018. The expectation is battery costs will drop to as little as 16% of the vehicle cost by 2030, as demand increases and production improves.

Even if Tesla generates no other cost improvement on its own, the decline in battery costs should help the company move toward this $35,000 price target over time.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Battery % to total cost 34% 31% 29% 27% 25.5% Battery Pack price decline $840 $840 $560 $560 $420 Tesla Model 3 Starting Price $43,160 $42,320 $41,760 $41,200 $40,780

(Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance - *assumes $28,000 total cost)

Keep in mind these figures represent price improvements solely based on passing along the expected decline in battery pack costs. The company should also benefit from further production improvements and cost reductions. In fact, the improvement in Tesla's automotive margin over the last year has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Automotive Gross Margin 25.8% 20.6% 19.7% 18.9%

(Source: Q3 update and Q1 update)

It seems reasonable to assume that Tesla will continue to find ways to improve its margins. For instance, the improvement in automotive gross margins in the last two quarters allowed Tesla to generate $1.57 billion in gross profits versus $691 million in gross profits. This ends up being simple economic theory. As Tesla sells more vehicles, it is able to spread its fixed costs across a broader base. As the company improves the production process, it lowers downtime, avoids overtime, and right-sizes its labor force.

It's unlikely that Tesla can keep up the torrid pace of automotive margin improvement as it did from Q2 to Q3. However, even a 1% sequential increase in gross margins from production improvements would have a tremendous impact. The company was on about a 1% sequential improvement path last year until the third-quarter jump. It seems possible for the company to revert to the mean and continue this trend.

Quarter Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Automotive Sales $6.3b $6.3b $6.3b $6.3b $6.3b Automotive Gross Margin 26.8% 27.8% 28.8% 29.8% 30.8% Automotive Gross Margin $ $1.69b $1.75b $1.81b $1.88b $1.94b Gross Margin Savings vs. Prior Quarter $120m $60m $60m $70m $60m Model 3 Price Cut Potential $2,000 $950 $950 $1,100 $950

(Source: Author estimates, assumes flat sequential sales growth of 63,150 Model 3s in the U.S. each quarter, flat Model S and X deliveries in the U.S., and a 1% sequential automotive gross margin improvement)

Admittedly the sales assumptions are conservative as most analysts expect Tesla to post overall revenue of nearly $29 billion for 2019. With the give and take of potentially lower Model 3 prices in the U.S., offset by higher priced versions introduced to Europe and China, Tesla's automotive revenue growth will likely slow. That being said, investors should keep in mind "slow" is a relative term, as the company will be stepping down from over 100% growth rates.

Given that Tesla has already cut the starting price of the Model 3 to $44,000, we'll assume the $2,000 hypothetical cut comes from Q4 improvements above. If we use that as a starting point, by Q4 of 2019, the starting price could improve to about $40,000. Elon Musk promised at the end of last year that the $35,000 Model 3 was "probably 6 months away."

While his projection seems aggressive, there is a way this could occur. Keep in mind my assumptions above suggest no improvement in U.S. Model 3 units, and that Tesla maintains a 25% base margin. If Tesla is able to cut other costs from the SG&A or R&D line, and keep capital expenditures under control, the company may be able to sacrifice some of this 25% base margin to get to the $35,000 price more quickly.

Investors should also realize that Tesla has seen its revenue per vehicle drop significantly over the last six months, yet margins vastly improved.

Quarter Automotive Revenue Total vehicles delivered Revenue per delivered vehicle Q3 $6,098,766 83,775 $72,799 Q2 $3,357,681 40,768 $82,360

(Source: Q2 update)

Tesla isn't for the faint of heart, and there is little doubt that there is risk in the shares. The company is trying to expand internationally while ramping production at home. Elon Musk's comments about Q4 results have made investors nervous, yet it's rare to have perfect clarity in the market. Tesla can go after the luxury market for years without running into market share challenges. Though tax credits get a lot of press, the facts seem to suggest they aren't as important as some analysts would suggest. Given Tesla's vast improvement in automotive margins, the oft-mentioned $35,000 Model 3 may be attainable after all.

When investors are faced with a stock shrouded with as many myths as Tesla, there may be long-term opportunity. Investors who are willing to deal with the bumpy ride should be pleased with the view a few years down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.