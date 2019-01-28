Navigator Holdings - Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019

Even with a mild recovery in rates, Navigator could easily double in the next 12-18 months.

2019 should be the year charter rates improve as significant amounts of new gas export capacity is put into service.

Despite the weak charter rates, Navigator has still generated $75 million in operating cash flow in each of the past two years.

I've followed Navigator Holdings (NVGS) for many years. I established a small position in 2015 at $19 then tripled down in 2017 when it fell to $8. A few months later in July 2017, Navigator announced a plan to build an ethylene export terminal with Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and the shares popped 25%. With a looming oversupply of vessels and accompanying poor charter rates forecast for the near future, and with the terminal in service several years away, I used the opportunity to exit break even at $11.80.

Now 18 months later, the ethylene terminal is less than 12 months from completion and there are a number of near term catalysts set to improve charter rates. At $9.50, I think the shares have become attractive again.

Overview

Navigator operates a fleet of 38 liquefied gas carriers; 5 Medium Sized Gas Carriers and the rest Handysize Gas Carriers. Unlike the Very Large Gas Carriers ("VLGC") that dominate the market and carry mostly liquified natural gas ("LNG") and liquified propane gas ("LPG"), Handysize ships also carry petrochemical gasses like ethylene, propylene and butadiene. 40% of Navigator's earning days in 2018 have been transporting petrochemical gases.

Handysize ships do not require deepwater terminals like the larger gas carriers, making them more versatile with access to a greater number of ports. Navigator's fleet is on the newer side, with an average age of 7.6 years, and contains 14 ethylene or ethane capable ships. This is a key asset as domestic ethylene production is set to increase 47% in the next 4 years.

Shares are down significantly from where they traded a few years ago due to over ordering by the industry. This glut of ships led to a significant decrease in charter rates, which is the main determinant of revenue and cash flow for this space.

The end of the over ordering is finally in sight, with only 1 new build scheduled after 2019. Also of potential help to the oversupply situation, vessels dry docked after January 2019 are required to have ballast water treatment systems installed. This required expense has the potential to push previously borderline ships into salvage yards, further reducing supply in the market.

Even during this multi year period of oversupply, Handysize charter rates have stayed well above break-even levels, allowing Navigator to generate significant cash from operations. This has not been the case with all vessels, as charter rates in the VLGC class ships have sometimes dipped below cash break-even levels. For Navigator, charter rates bottomed in Q2-18 and have been improving since, while many positive demand catalysts are set to occur in the next 18 months.

Demand Catalysts

Navigator has been guiding towards 2019 and 2020 being the years where supply and demand become more balanced and rates recover to normal levels.

Mariner 2 East and 2X (Now and ramping through 2019.)

Energy Transfer's (ET) Mariner 2 East pipeline finally went into service on December 29th, 2018. This is a partial victory as the 20 inch line is not fully complete and requires the use of an old 12 inch line before it reaches the Marcus Hook export terminal. Estimates put current capacity in the 150,000-175,000 bbs/day range, less than 275,000 bbls/day stated full capacity. On the November 8th Q3 conference call, Navigator CEO David Butters stated "If all goes well we will be loading our inaugural ethane cargo in just two weeks time and begin a regular voyages to the Borealis Sweden cracker." Mariner 2 East was later than expected coming online, but indeed, Navigator Prominence loaded a cargo from Marcus Hook in Mid January (via Marinetracker.com) on route to Sweden.

With the history of delays in this project, I'm tempering my expectations for when the rest of the capacity comes online, but when it does the combined ME1/ME2/ME2x pipelines will be moving an enormous 745,000 bbls/day of NGL to Marcus Hook for export.

AltaGas Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (Q2 2019)

As of AltaGas's (OTCPK:ATGFF) latest update from the TD London Energy Conference, the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal is still on track for a Q1 2019 in service date, with first shipments happening in early Q2.

At 40,000 barrels per day, this is a smaller project. At that loading rate, it would take 3.5 days to load a single 22000 cbm Handysize carrier, but every positive catalyst helps bring this market closer to equilibrium.

Hopefully this project is commercially successful and AltaGas adds additional capacity in the near future.

Enterprise / Navigator Ethylene Terminal

This is a key project for Navigator that has both standalone and strategic value. Navigator's Partner, the $60 billion Enterprise Product Partners, has made major investments in this project. In addition to funding half of the terminal construction, Enterprise is allocating a salt cavern at Mont Belvieu for ethylene storage and pipeline connections to major ethylene producers, while managing the construction, operations, and commercial activities of the terminal.

As a standalone project, from the latest Q3 2018 Conference Call, Navigator guided to around $23 million in annual EBITDA generation.

We've mentioned before that the return on the terminal at EBITDA is around the sort of mid-teen level. So based on our $155 million, that should we expect to generate those sort of cash numbers.

As a strategic project from a shipping demand impact, Navigator said this shortly after the deal was announced in 2017:

The planned ethylene terminal at Morgan’s Point is expected to have a throughput capacity of up to 1 million tons per year. The best way to add some color to this is to think about the capacity for handy-sized ships for Europe discharge and the capacity for midsized ships for Asia discharge. A voyage between U.S. Gulf to Europe allows for about 10 voyages a year and simpler arithmetic a handy-size ship carrying 12,000 tons will therefore be able to cover roughly 125,000 tons per year, all going well. A round voyage between U.S. Gulf to Asia via the Panama Canal allows for about five voyages per year. A midsized ship carrying 20,000 tons will therefore be able to cover roughly 100,000 tons per year, all going well. The shipping requirements needed by the customers will therefore be highly dependent on where geographically they are based. Whether we will cross the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean will determine ship types and costings. We see a mixed scenario emerging from the current freight discussions we are having, some to Europe and some for Asia, and Navigator is well placed to meet the various needs based on our platform of 14 handy-sized and midsized ethylene ships.

The tl;dr version: this project alone will fully utilize 4 handysize AND 5 midsize, or some similar combination, of Ethylene capable ships when it comes online.

Other Projects

There are many other projects completing in the next few years that should improve demand. Enterprise is expanding LPG capacity at Houston Ship Channel Terminal which is due online 2H19. The privately held American Ethane Co. and Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) recently broke ground on a $1.5 billion expansion of Martin’s Neches River export terminal. Pembina (PBA) is constructing the Prince Rupert Terminal on Watson Island in British Columbia, a 25,000 bpd LPG export terminal, which will only utilize Handysize ships. These projects should all help get the market back into balance and return charter rates to more normal levels.

Charter Rates

Navigator guided to charter rates being weak in 2018 before recovering into 2019, with the projects described above being the catalysts that drive supply and demand back into balance. We saw this forecast play out in 2018.

In Q1

Operationally, rates and utilization got proceedingly difficult as we went through the year, resulting in a marginally profitable quarter. In the short run, we do not see any catalyst that will improve the market in material way with one exception, the completion of Mariner East 2 pipeline.

In Q2

The challenging market continued into the second quarter with charter rates, particularly for LPG remaining under pressure.

In Q3, improvement was noted

We made some positive progress during the third quarter with charter rates trending upward across the fleet. The same trend is seen in the medium-size gas carrier segment.

During the Q3 conference call in mid Q4, more discussion on improving rates

Donald McLee (Berenberg) Could you provide an update on where the fleet stands from a spot versus time charter basis and maybe how you expect that mix to shift over the coming quarters with the recent strength in rates and ME2 and AltaGas coming online too? Niall Nolan (Navigator): The textbook example in a rising market which we believe we're in then charters would like to go a long time charters and we as owners will go short.

Barring a major global depression, I believe this trend continues in 2019 as major projects are completed.

Financials

Even with record low shipping rates in the past year, Navigator is on track to generate $75 million in operating cash. Net Debt has come down from a peak of $800 million in Q417 to $770 million in Q318 while paying $25 million towards the ethylene terminal project. With even a mediocre recovery in rates into the $23,000/day range, Navigator should be able to pay the majority of the remaining $130 million owed for the terminal out of cash flows and not increase net debt meaningfully. In 2020, net debt should come down significantly, as Navigator is restricted from paying dividends until 2021 under the current terms with its creditors and has guided to deleveraging in their latest forecast.

Earnings Power

I modeled Navigator's earning power and cash flow generation across a variety of charter rate scenarios. A poor recovery into the $23,000/day or $690,000/mo range still has a meaningful positive impact. A better recovery back to the average rate of $26,000/day or 780,000/mo, with Navigator's larger fleet size, produces significant earnings and cash flow.

2020 brings the Navigator/Enterprise Ethylene terminal online and concludes most of Navigator's capital spending, with Navigator guiding to using its cash flows to deleverage.

Both of these models assume 90% fleet utilization. From 2012-2015 Navigator's utilization averaged 96%. A return to higher utilization provides further upside to these numbers.

Fair Value Estimates

Using Navigator's target debt of $661 million at year end 2020, I computed a range of valuations using different EBITDA and EV/EBITDA multiple scenarios. Even a small recovery in charter rates puts Navigator at $175 million in EBITDA. A more meaningful recovery back to rates from early 2016 brings $200 million in EBITDA, and a recovery back to 2014-2015 rates with higher utilization numbers brings $250-300 million of EBITDA into play.

Even in pessimistic scenarios, I believe price appreciation from the current $9.50/share level is likely.

Conclusion and Outlook

Even during the weak first half of 2018, Navigator traded around $11 before rising above $12 as charter rates and outlook improved in Q3. Navigator then sold off along with the rest of the market in December before getting hit again in January when Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber downgraded the entire sector as "range-bound through most of H1 as the market is in part of the cycle where macro simply drives the bus."

These two events have no impact on Navigator's intrinsic value and have created a buying opportunity. Everything presented in Navigator's "Road To 2020" is on track with charter rates already showing improvement. With the current share price and a mild recovery in charter rates to the $25,000/day level, Navigator would produce enough yearly cash flow to repurchase 30% of the outstanding shares. I believe this is a compelling opportunity with significant upside and a good risk/reward ratio, where even a mild recovery in rates could lead to a double in the stock price over the next two years.

