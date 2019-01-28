Emerging Markets: If It's Not Now, It's Never

Tables are turning, and investors should consider investing in emerging markets once again.

U.S. markets have outperformed emerging markets over the last five years, on a cumulative return basis.

Executive summary

U.S. markets outperformed emerging markets with ease in the last five years, and investors have lost their confidence in investing in emerging markets. In addition to this outperformance of U.S. markets in the last several years, future prospects of emerging markets are not attractive as seen by many investors. This has prevented many investors from investing in emerging markets in the recent past, and the trend is set to continue.

S&P 500 vs MSCI Emerging Market Index performance in the last 5 years

(Source – Financial Times)

However, despite the broad negativity surrounding emerging markets, I believe the time is right to invest in these markets. Not only are these markets trading in significantly undervalued territory, emerging markets provide investors with much needed diversification benefits.

Despite the underperformance in the last 05 years, emerging markets have outperformed the rest of the world including U.S. markets since the beginning of this century.

(Source – Stansberry)

Not only have emerging markets provided investors with superior returns over this 20 year period, these returns are acceptable from a risk—adjusted basis as well.

(Source – City A.M.)

As a starting point to this analysis, the reasons behind the outperformance of U.S. markets in the last few years will be discussed. Thereafter, the focus would be on identifying whether the macro-economic environment is favorably changing toward emerging markets. As the last step of the analysis, the expected benefits of investing in emerging markets would be discussed.

Why did emerging markets underperform?

The underperformance of emerging markets can be attributed to a number of reasons, and these should be identified and discussed to understand where we stand in the investment cycle.

(Source – Total Wealth Management)

The stage of the market cycle plays a major role in determining how profitable an investment is and the level of risk an investor would be exposed to. More often than not, the maximum level of financial opportunity exists when things are looking the worst. Currently, things are certainly looking not good for emerging markets on the outset, which is why investors need to dig deep to undercover opportunities that might not be visible at first.

Quantitative Easing program in the U.S.

The Quantitative Easing (QE) program launched by the Fed during the financial crisis was a clear driver of U.S. markets, and lasted many years before coming to an end in 2015. The QE program resulted in low interest rates, and an improved optimism about future prospects of the U.S. economy, which led market participants to get back to investing in stocks despite massive losses seen during the financial crisis. This renewed interest in U.S. equity markets drove U.S. markets higher at a faster clip than emerging markets.

Timeline of the QE program

(Source – Forbes)

Fed rate hikes in the last 3 years

Fed rate hikes have not only sparked concerns among the investing community in the U.S., but have also limited the ability of emerging countries to borrow from dollar denominated markets. This has certainly restricted emerging market companies’ access to readily available capital.

(Source – Trading Economics)

On the other hand, institutional and professional investors have continued to pull capital from emerging markets to invest in safe heaven assets. This continued outflow of capital from emerging markets led to massive sell-offs, and investors’ trust toward emerging markets continued to deteriorate.

(Source – Business Insider)

Rising U.S. dollar

On the back of monetary policy tightening over the last 3 years, the U.S. dollar has regained some of its lost momentum, and has strengthened considerably against emerging market currencies. A rising dollar not only limits the ability of emerging countries to assume U.S. dollar denominated debt, it increases the credit risk of most of these countries. As the dollar continued to rise, emerging markets found it difficult to service their dollar denominated debt, which provided another reason for investors to go short emerging market securities.

Below chart of the U.S. dollar index provides a clue as to how the dollar has appreciated against its peers.

(Source – Business Insider)

Over the last decade, major emerging countries have become more sensitive to U.S. dollar appreciation, and this has increased the credit risk of these countries dramatically.

(Source – Business Insider)

In order to better understand the countries that would be hurt badly by an appreciation of the U.S. dollar, we can take a look at the below chart.

Economies that are seen as highly vulnerable to U.S. dollar appreciations

(Source – Investopedia)

Trade war tensions

Trade tensions between the two largest economic in the world, the U.S. and China, increased incredibly over the last year, which resulted in tit-for-tat implementation of tariffs by both these countries.

Tariffs imposed on China are hurting other neighboring countries as well, since China is one of the most important trade partners of these countries. A slowdown in Chinese economy will adversely impact surrounding East Asian countries as well, and this will flow through to other emerging countries around the world naturally.

Investor confidence reached new lows with the escalating trade war, which resulted in reduced activities in emerging securities markets.

Why emerging markets are looking attractive?

The dollar is pausing its climb as the Fed is becoming dovish

As we discussed in the earlier segment, Fed rate hikes were instrumental to the U.S. dollar appreciation over the last few years. However, things are on the brink of change, and the Fed chair has made clear remarks on a possible slowdown of rate hikes in 2019.

Below results from a Reuters survey confirms that the majority of economists who participated in the survey believe rates would increase at a slower pace than previously believed.

(Source – Reuters)

Guggenheim, on the other hand, believes that there’s a 50% probability of a rate cut in 2019, which would be a massive boost to not only U.S. equity markets, but also for emerging markets that are already under pressure from a strong dollar.

As the dollar is expected to become weaker than previously expected in 2019, I believe this brightens the outlook for emerging market performance this year. Stock markets are considered lead indicators of economic conditions, and I expect emerging markets to rally well before the dollar weakens meaningfully. A weakening dollar will boost investor confidence, which in return will lead to gains in these markets.

Below chart from Confluence Investment Management plots the historical performance of emerging markets against movements of the U.S. dollar. Not surprisingly, emerging markets have rallied when the dollar was weakening and vice versa.

(Source – Confluence Investment Management)

Economic growth in the U.S. is expected to slow down and corporate earnings are near their peak

There has been a lot of talk about a possible recession in the U.S., which I believe is a distant reality at this point in time, but the exceptional growth in the economy might slowdown in 2019.

The positive impact that stemmed from the tax reforms in 2017 are starting to fade out, and interest rates have risen throughout last year, which is expected to tighten the spending of U.S. corporates.

The trade war will probably hinder growth prospects in the first quarter of 2019 as well, as the two largest economies are continuously failing to find some middle ground regarding future trade activities.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expecting a significant slowdown in the GDP growth rate in 2019 – from 3% in 2018 to 2.3% in 2019, which would prompt investors to look for other regions that are expected to grow at a faster rate.

(Source – Federal Reserve)

As the U.S. economy slows down in the coming years, U.S. stock markets will retrieve from rich valuations to settle for lower expected earnings growth. At the same time, emerging markets will provide better value for money, as these countries continue to grow at a much higher clip than the U.S. does.

This renewed interest in emerging markets will result in capital inflows to major emerging markets, which is expected to drive such markets higher.

Expected GDP growth – the U.S. vs emerging markets

(Source – Lazard)

Emerging markets as a diversification tool

Emerging markets should not only be considered as an asset class that is expected to provide superior returns over an extended period of time, but also as a portfolio diversification tool. This thesis can be backed by several facts.

Emerging market valuations are looking attractive. Historically, emerging market returns and S&P 500 returns have shown cyclical patterns. Emerging countries are expected to grow at a faster clip than developed markets, and these countries are intrinsically different from developed countries.

Below table provides an insight into the cyclical nature of emerging market returns in comparison with S&P 500 returns.

(Source – A wealth of common sense)

Trade tensions are set to cool down

Even though no clear conclusion can be drawn from the recent developments with regard to the trade war between the U.S. and China, officials from both parties have stressed the importance of signing a trade deal at the earliest, which would be important to secure long term growth prospects of both the countries.

The first positive move came in December, when both parties agreed to a 90-day tariff ceasefire. Earlier this month, China offered to boost imports from the U.S. by over $1 trillion during a 6 year period, which is another step taken by the Chinese government to cease further escalation of the trade war between the two most powerful economies in the world.

Despite the clouds hanging over a successful implementation of a trade deal, I believe such a trade deal will soon be finalized as both these parties are well aware of the undesired consequences of a failure to do so.

While the American president’s protectionist trade policies have cast doubts in investors’ minds along with his aggressiveness in pursuing economic deals, I still believe the trade war will come to an end with a favorable result for both U.S. and the world economy.

Attractive valuations

As with any other market, emerging market stocks are expected to follow their respective company earnings, and a divergence from this can provide investors with an attractive investment opportunity.

Even though emerging countries have continued to grow their GDPs at a stellar rate, more recently, the equity market performance has diverged from the underlying growth of these economies. This divergence is creating opportunities in my opinion, especially as the macro-economic environment is becoming increasingly favorable for these countries.

(Source – AXA)

On the other hand, emerging markets are associated with rich valuation multiples, partly due to the high growth expectations. However, tables have turned and emerging markets are trading well below their average price to book ratio, which provides investors with an additional layer of safety when investing in emerging markets.

Price to book well below the average

(Source – Schroders)

Not only are emerging markets trading below their average price to book multiple, these markets are trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of just 11, which is the lowest seen in almost 6 years. This is despite the improving outlook for emerging markets, and at present, both world markets and emerging markets are providing a similar level of return on equity for investors.

(Source – Yardeni Research)

(Source – Legg Mason)

To summarize, emerging markets are trading well below their average price to book multiple, Return on Equity (ROE) is on par with rest of the world, and are trading at 6 year low price to earnings multiples, which all supports the thesis that these markets are now providing value to investors.

Where to look for bargains in emerging markets?

Earlier segments of this analysis established the fact that emerging markets are likely to outperform U.S. markets in 2019. However, emerging countries have intrinsic characteristics which make them unique from one another, and hence, not every country will provide the same expected return to investors.

China still remains one of the emerging countries that is expected to provide attractive returns to investors in the long-run, and the recent stimulus activities are paving the way for China to gain some lost ground. Analysts believe that China could pump in close to $300 billion to the economy by way of tax cuts and bond issues. These measures will not only help Chinese companies, but will also boost investor confidence.

Even with such stimulating activities, China might not be the region to experience the highest rate of growth in the next few years. In fact, the 10 fastest growing cities through 2035 are all in India, an Oxford University study reveals.

Despite lowering its expected growth rate, India remains the fastest growing economy as per the International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF). Investors need to factor in these data and assumptions to pick the right investment vehicle that would expose them to emerging countries that are expected to grow the fastest.

How can an investor play the expected growth in emerging markets?

There are many Exchange Traded Funds (OTC:ETFS) in the U.S. with a focus on emerging countries, and these funds provide investors with the most cost efficient way to participate in the expected growth story of emerging markets.

For example, investors can consider adding below securities to their portfolios to achieve diversification benefits and long-term capital gains.

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) iShares MSCI Emerging Market Index (EEM) Vanguard Emerging Market Stock Index fund (VEMAX)

The focus of this analysis is to analyze whether there is potential for growth in emerging markets. However, when selecting securities for investments, investors need to pay special attention to avoid funds with a high expense ratio, and funds that concentrate on a select few countries despite being intended to cover a wide range of emerging markets.

Risks of investing in emerging markets

Emerging markets are especially vulnerable to political uncertainty, and these countries are known to have political woes from time to time, which might distort return expectations of investors.

On the other hand, currency risk remains one of the biggest risks of investing in emerging markets. A depreciation of the local currency could wipe out returns in a matter of months, if investors are directly invested in these countries.

On top of these concerns, investing directly in emerging markets could expose investors to liquidity risk as well, since emerging markets are by no means as liquid as developed markets.

However, U.S. listed ETFs provide a better investment vehicle for investors and address some, but not all concerns related with investing in emerging markets.

Conclusion

U.S. markets have provided investors with superior returns in comparison with emerging markets in recent years, but emerging markets have historically provided better returns over the long run. Even though emerging markets have remained under pressure for some time, this should not stop investors from considering emerging markets for investment purposes. Valuations are looking attractive, and the macro-economic environment is starting to look brighter for emerging markets. It's high time investors focus on emerging markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.