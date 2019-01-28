BlueMountain Capital Management Has Its 'London Whale' Moment In PG&E Corporation

BlueMountain Capital Management is an obscure fund best known for making a substantial amount of money betting against JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) infamous London Whale, Bruno Iksil. Iksil lost billions in an aggressive bet on Credit Default Swaps and BlueMountain was one of several funds to benefit on the other side of the trade. Like any firm that deals in trading securities, one will eventually find itself on the losing side of an investment and it looks like BlueMountain found its own California Whale in PG&E Corporation (PCG).

According to the firm's Q3 2018 13F filing and as shown on NASDAQ's website, BlueMountain substantially increased its stake in PCG by 4.1 million to 4.3 million shares, just a few months before the 2018 fires and resulting collapse in stock price as PCG plans to file bankruptcy this coming week. While BlueMountain claims to have $19 billion in assets under management, this filing shows that PCG is the firm's third-largest equity stake based on today's price and that was obviously much higher at that time considering PCG ended September at $46. BlueMountain's Wikipedia entry shows that the fund managed $22 billion as of November 2016; so between then and now, the firm's AUM has decreased by $3 billion, either through investor redemptions or capital losses. 2018 was a volatile year, so a 13% loss is not unheard of for a large fund, but it is something to be noted in assessing the firm's ability and motive for trying to enact change on the direction of PCG.

Already with a substantial loss on PCG and with the threat of further losses upon PCG filing bankruptcy, BlueMountain has come out of obscurity to take on an activist investor role on this heavily beaten up, heavily traded, and heavily polarizing stock. BlueMountain has filed a proxy statement with the intent to replace PCG's Board of Directors with a New Slate at PCG's AGM on May 21. On this filing, it has confirmed that its various group of funds now own over 11 million shares as well as a substantial amount of derivative securities on PCG. BlueMountain continues to make a bigger and bigger bet with increased losses as the stock price has accelerated its fall in January.

While BlueMountain's efforts to take an activist role can be commended, I just don't see how trying to push a boulder up a ski slope is going to do anything other than to delay the inevitable and preserve some $6 billion of market cap for new and potential shorts who have come late to the game. All this noise is doing is convincing some investors to go long in hopes that BlueMountain can effect some change and not on the deteriorating economic reality that PCG faces.

BlueMountain has dedicated a section of its website to its PCG activist role where to-date three letters have been written to PCG's Board, shareholders, and other stakeholders. The underlying message is trying to coerce the Board to not go through with a bankruptcy along with making threats "that shareholders may use estate assets to vigorously investigate breaches of fiduciary duty, breaches of confidentiality, conflicts of interest, and other causes of action". BlueMountain also points out that "half of the current Board presided during the San Bruno pipeline explosion, for which the Company was found criminally liable". Well, I'm sorry, but this was a well-known fact prior to BlueMountain investing in PCG, so it obviously didn't take any issue with this fact when making PCG one of its largest equity holdings. So, I find complaining about it now when trying to rally up other investors a bit disingenuous. PCG also starting floating around the idea of bankruptcy last August prior to the 2018 wildfires, so BlueMountain should have been cognizant of management's mindset before investing such a substantial stake in the company.

Regardless of one's opinion on BlueMountain's motives when attempting to overthrow the Board, the actionable investment thesis here is to determine BlueMountain's ability to enact change that will preserve shareholder value. If an investor thinks that BlueMountain will be successful, then PCG is a bargain right now. If an investor thinks that BlueMountain is nothing more than market noise on a slippery slope to bankruptcy, then the stock becomes a shorter's bargain. As of Friday's close, PCG has over $6 billion in market cap for a firm that is expected to announce bankruptcy as soon as Tuesday and which the expected outcome for this would be little-to-no value preserved for shareholders.

There are three issues I see with BlueMountain's attempt to overthrow the Board:

BlueMountain's ability to overthrow the Board. The timing associated with overthrowing the Board. Can the members of this proposed new Board change the inevitable outcome?

BlueMountain's ability to overthrow the Board

As mentioned above, BlueMountain owns over 11 million shares. This compares to 519 million shares outstanding, so it owns just a little over 2% of the entire float. This is not nearly enough to effect change. The good news for BlueMountain is that PCG's ownership is relatively concentrated. 83% of equity is owned by institutions and the top ten largest holders (excluding BlueMountain) account for just over 200 million shares or at least they did at the end of Q3 2018.

The problem is BlueMountain might not know who to appeal to. In the nine trading days since PCG announced the intent to file on January 14, over 870 million shares have traded hands, about 1.7 times the float. Every day except one has seen at least 10% of the float churn. The shares have likely shifted from institutions to retail and day traders who would have a lower ability and willingness to respond to BlueMountain's plan.

The issue of trying to appeal to major shareholders is that perhaps they support the Board and their plan or have no interest in supporting BlueMountain's New Slate BOD. Members of this Board have lasted for many years and through many AGMs. If a major shareholder also happens to be a debt holder, they may have come to the conclusion that this is the best course of action to preserve the debt now and sacrifice the equity stake. Rather than taking BlueMountain's wait-and-see approach which could result in further deterioration that negatively impacts PCG's ability to pay its existing unsecured debt.

BlueMountain only has equity in PCG, so it is incentivized to do what it can to improve the chances of preserving that capital, even if that means coercing PCG management to make riskier decisions that increase the chance of a lesser recovery for existing noteholders. A fund that owns both equity and debt won't see it the way BlueMountain does. The market cap is $6 billion but there is nearly $20 billion of unsecured debt on PCG's books as of September 30, 2018. The debt holders have a lot more to lose at this junction.

The timing associated with overthrowing the Board

BlueMountain wants to present shareholders with a New Slate of Board candidates by February 21 to vote in at the AGM on May 21. Okay, but the existing Board has already made public its intent to file for bankruptcy as soon as January 29. $5.5 billion in DIP financing has been lined up. Once that legal process has started and the DIP has been accessed, isn't that far too little, far too late? Furthermore, who would want to take over for the existing Board in the middle of an ugly bankruptcy?

The irony of BlueMountain making public the desire to boot out the existing Board due to unwanted behavior is that it just gives the existing Board another reason to follow through on that unwanted behavior. Does the existing PCG Board want to stave off bankruptcy now just so there is an opportunity for new people to come in and save the company on May 21? This threat of a New Slate BOD by BlueMountain really comes off as a desperation move that doesn't really make any sense once you think about it. BlueMountain's best play to try to change management's mind was to continue to plead its case like it did in its first letter rather than try to chest-thump its way to getting what it wants.

Can the members of this proposed new Board change the inevitable outcome?

After the favorable ruling on the Tubbs fire, I have seen the estimated liabilities for PCG to be as low as $20 billion up to a ridiculous $150 billion for a judge's fire safety proposal. Looking at Q3 2018 financials, PCG has $6 billion in current assets, $71 billion in total assets, $51 billion in liabilities and $20 billion in shareholder's equity. BlueMountain has argued that with the time value of money (years of legal battles will delay payouts) and deferred tax assets resulting from the payouts, PCG would have enough assets and cash flow to get through this situation without bankruptcy court.

I have my doubts about that. For the first nine months of 2018, PCG generated $4.2 billion in operating cash flow but had $4.6 billion in capital expenditures, meaning free cash flow is negative. This is not an outlier due to wildfires either. Looking at the previous three years cash flow statement, capital expenditures greatly exceeded operating cash flow in 2015 and 2016 with marginal free cash flow generated in 2017:

This is not a business that has shown its ability to pay off billions of dollars of settlements and potentially tens of billions of capex needed to meet California's whims given enough time. FERC has ruled against PCG's ability to renege or renegotiate power contracts through the bankruptcy process. PCG may have some room to improve cash flow by raising customer rates, but BlueMountain would have to show that its New Slate BOD would be more capable at navigating through those regulatory hurdles than the current regime, which for whatever shortcomings they have, do have years of that very specific Californian utility experience.

Furthermore, even if PCG was able to deal with its liabilities outside of bankruptcy court, the investability of this business is virtually nil. Wildfires happened in 2017 and 2018 and with global warming, this issue is not going to go away any time soon. With potentially unlimited liability until every single tree near a power line is cut down, who would want to take on this kind of responsibility? Why would anyone want to invest in a stock like this? With potentially unlimited liabilities into perpetuity and utility like ROI, this stock should be trading at lower earnings multiples than video rental stores or newsprint telephone directories. The State of California is going to have to eventually take this company over and my guess would be once it does, the scenario by which it does it will completely wipe out any equity holders.

Conclusion

Given the three issues I have described above, I believe that BlueMountain's push for a new Board of Directors will be completely futile, even if it is admirable that the firm is willing to go through such an effort to protect its investment rather than just accept that it was dealt a bad hand and fold. I believe that any trader or investor who is buying the stock in the hopes that BlueMountain will be able to save it is banking on something that won't come. I have bought put options post-Thursday's spike in the expectation that PCG will file bankruptcy this week and a substantial amount of the $6 billion market cap will erode.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.