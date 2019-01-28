BASF: Potential Benefits From The IPO Of Wintershall DEA

BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF) now trades at a reasonable price compared to its historical highs. Comparisons can be found on our database: the current PE is 9.85, while the average historical PE is 11.91. Its stock is now among the cheapest shares traded in the German stock market. Moreover, BASF’s business model is very established with relatively limited competition. The company is now aiming at listing its gas and oil business through an Initial Public Offering, which is expected to generate a huge profit in the future. Therefore, this might be a good risk-return trade-off.

(Source: EU Chemical Stock)

Wintershall DEA – the leading independent European oil and gas company

BASF and LetterOne signed an agreement to merge their respective oil and gas businesses in a joint venture, which will operate under the name Wintershall DEA. BASF and LetterOne will initially hold 67% and 33% of Wintershall DEA’s ordinary shares, respectively.

The combination of the two German-based entities lays the basis for further profitable growth and creates the leading independent European exploration and production company. In 2017, the combined business had sales of €4.7 billion, EBITDA of €2.8 billion and net income of €740 million. The merger is expected to bring in synergy effects of at least €200 million per year as of the third year after the transaction. Thus, BASF – the main shareholder of Wintershall DEA – will be the one that gains the most.

Moreover, the two companies are also aiming at listing Wintershall DEA through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This strategic move will be beneficial for both BASF and LetterOne. Considering the IPO of Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) – a former subsidiary of Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) – the mother company has obtained a huge profit. We believe that the IPO of Wintershall DEA could even be more interesting, and we will step by step explain the reason why in this article.

Lower expenses with a new method for transporting gas

In Europe, there is currently a transition in the transportation of power, particularly, of gas. So far, Europe has depended on gas import from various countries, with Russia (38.5%) and Norway (37.7%) being the biggest partners. Gas can either be transited through pipelines or as LNG (liquid natural gas). However, Russia has been mainly exporting gas to West Europe using pipelines that go through several countries. Here is where the problems arise. When pipelines go through “transiting” countries, they require high fees for the transmit. These fees constitute for a large part of expenses that European chemical companies must bear.

Figure 1: The network of pipelines through different countries

High transition fees are also the main incentives for Gazprom and several other companies in Europe to construct pipelines going through the oceans. They have successfully built the Nord Stream 1 in 2011 and have been building the Nord Stream 2, which is expected to finish by late 2019. The Nord Stream 2 project is financed through 5 big investors: Engie (OTCPK:ENGQF) (France), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) (Austria), Shell (RDS.A) (British-Dutch), Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) (Germany) and Wintershall (Germany).

There are currently three major transport pipelines for West Europe: The Nord Stream 1, the Yamal (Poland) pipeline and the Brotherhood (Ukraine) pipeline, which have been transferring around 55 billion, 35 billion and 35 billion cubic meters per year, respectively. It means that the current capacity is around 125 billion annually. With the addition of Nord Stream 2, roughly 110 billion will be transported through the oceans, and only 15 billion remains to be transported by the old pipelines. This future situation makes it very favorable for gas and oil companies in Europe, especially for Wintershall DEA – a large investor of Nord Stream 2 project. With this new transportation method, Europe companies will be able to reduce a large number of expenses previously paid for the transit. Of course, this will have a positive effect on their earnings. On the other hand, companies in Ukraine and Poland – who have been heavily relying on the transfer profit – will have to suffer.

Figure 2: The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2

Figure 3. Amount of gas transit from Russia

The increasing demand for natural gas as a result of environmental concern

The environment is one of the most important concerns in Europe, and this is not just hollow words. In fact, European countries have already formed clear strategies with certain rules that are affecting various sectors. An example is the new standards and the CO2 emission restrictions for the Auto industry. So, how is gas related to this topic? Is this good or is it bad?

Until now, Germany has a mix of feedstock to produce energy. In 2018, Lignite and hard coal still constituted nearly 40% of energy production. However, Germany has decided to change its course to stop using coal as an energy resource, mainly because they want to reduce the level of CO 2 emission. Their future action is to replace coal with gas in their production.

Some might argue that burning natural gas (the main component is methane) also emits CO 2 , which does not make any sense for the “CO 2 reduction project”. This is, however, not entirely correct. Firstly, the coal oxidation process is often less effective in the real world. Secondly, burning coal also produces SO 2 , NO x and mercury compounds, which are toxic. In contrast, burning methane can save up to 55% CO 2 when compared to burning coal. Therefore, the use of gas as a feedstock is suitable for the European agenda, and that gas and oil companies like Wintershall DEA will benefit from it.

What about solar and wind energy? Isn’t it the best solution to reduce CO 2 emission? This is true, however, solar and wind energy is not stable since we cannot control for the weather. Countries like Germany must use stable energy resources to ensure production capacity. Therefore, it is quite certain that the demand for natural gas in Europe will continue to increase in the future.

The IPO of Wintershall DEA is expected to bring in huge profits for BASF

BASF is aiming to bring Wintershall DEA to the stock market through IPO in the second half of 2020, which promises to bring multiple billions of Euros in the future. A good comparison would be the spin-off between Covestro and Bayer. Bayer now only holds around 8% of Covestro’s share after its IPO in 2015. Its total profit from this spin-off is around €9B. If we compare the numbers of Covestro and Wintershall DEA, we can see that both companies brought a relatively equal amount of EBIT, even though the revenue of BASF Oil & Gas Business was only around one-fourth that of the counterpart. This might show that BASF Oil & Gas Business has a more efficient operation. Together with the favorable future market condition for gas consumption, it can be expected that the IPO of Wintershall DEA will bring in around €5-10 billion profit for BASF.

Covestro (2015 IPO) BASF Oil & Gas Business (2017) Revenue €12B €3.2B EBIT €1B €1B

With the addition of the Nord Stream 2, BASF will profit from the exposure to cheaper feedstock. In addition to that, in the future, BASF will profit further from its “Verbund” tactic, which means to combine and improve the efficiency of the chemical value chains.

Downside risk

Like any other companies, BASF can be negatively affected by the potential slower economic growth, mainly due to the conflict between the US and China. However, this is a common risk factor for all companies, so we won’t focus on it.

The biggest risk for BASF right now is the potential pressure caused by the US for continuing the Nord Stream 2. Based on the ongoing negotiation, it is still unclear where this situation might be going. Let’s take a look at the current situation to better understand this point. President Donald Trump always wants to create pressure to gain advantages from every negotiation. One of his intentions is to push EU to import LNG from America. Therefore, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 – which facilitates the transportation of gas from Russia – is, of course, unfavorable for the US.

Regarding this situation, we think there might be 3 scenarios:

No punishment from the US

If the negotiation is going well, there might be no pressure from the US anymore. In this case, the IPO of Wintershall DEA is going to be very well as the company’s perspective is excellent.

2. US punishes Wintershall DEA

If Wintershall is to be punished (probably to not being able to sell gas and oil in the US), it will still hardly affect the business of BASF. Most of its oil and gas business sales are not in North America.

3. US punishes both Wintershall DEA and BASF

In this case, BASF would really have a problem. Nearly 1/3 of its sales are created in the US market, so of course, any restriction or punishment would negatively affect its performance.

Until now, the EU has tried to please both sides. Angela Merkel - the chancellor of Germany - has declared to remain its import of gas from Russia, but also open the market for the US LNG (liquid natural gas). European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also promised to widen the import of LNG for the EU zone and continue to build up transportation capacity. However, the main reason for the lack of import is the uncompetitive price of American LNG compared to Russian gas. Conservative investors might want to wait until the conflict is resolved, probably by the end of 2019, when the pipeline is finished.

With this knowledge in mind, the stock story of Wintershall DEA - the newly created subsidiary of BASF - is quite attractive for more adventurous investors.

Conclusion

Due to the current German market tumble, BASF’s stocks are now traded at €65.10 (as of Jan 27, 2019). This is nearly 34.5% down compared to its highest point in 2018. However, this is just a temporary effect, since the company has a very good perspective with a strong business model. Together with quite stable growths, the company has been paying good dividends during the past years.

(Source: dividendstocks.cash)

Moreover, the change in the transition of gas and the increasing demand for gas in the EU are also indicating great future outlook for BASF. If we are conservative and assume that the synergy effect and the IPO of Wintershall DEA can only help the company to reach the PE ratio of around 15 in the next two years, then there is more than 53% upside potential for its current share price. Keep in mind that the average PE ratio for the chemical industry is 20, so there is even higher potential growth for BASF in the future. Therefore, this might be a good risk-return trade-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.