Nintendo: Promising Titles In 2019 To Boost Sales

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) shares have been down in the past few years due to concerns of peak sales and a slowing semiconductor industry which implies slower Switch sales. The forward P/E ratio of 16x puts it at its cheapest level in recent years.

Launch of Super Smash Bro Ultimate

In Japan, the first week sales volume of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set record highs for both Nintendo Switch software and the Super Smash Bros. series. Advance sales of the game in the U.S. reached 3 million copies in the first 11 days - a new record for the series.

Game Units sold (First week) in Japan Mario Kart 8 (April 2017) 355,315 Splatoon 2 (July 2017) 646,082 Super Mario Odyssey (October 2017) 456,987 Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu!/Let’s Go Eevee! (November 2018) 603,122 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (December 2018) 1,238,358 (first 3 days)

Sell-through has been very strong and given past track record, full year sales of Super Smash Bro Ultimate could break 3 million copies for Japan.

Switch hardware and software is key

3DS is not a major segment but revenue is to increase in the Christmas quarter. I don't think Switch and 3DS cannibalize one another. They both appeal to different end users and have different price points.

Gross margins are very stable around 40%

Expect 3Q sales to spike, first two quarters grew 24%

With strong titles like Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu!/Let’s Go Eevee! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released back to back in the Q3, Nintendo's guidance of about 19% yoy growth should be easily met with record launch sales figures. My personal estimate is for 30-40% growth for the third quarter.

Drivers in 2019

Given the successful launches of the 2 new games, there is still significant tail demand for these games as we've seen with prior releases.

Pokemon Go app on mobile is still one of the most popular games on iOS and Google Play store. Linking the Switch version with the phone version is a clever idea to bring users over to Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online was launched in September 2018, offering three plans for individual subscribers: ¥300 (tax inclusive) for one month, ¥800 for three months, and ¥2,400 for a year. Although the company has not yet released subscriber figures, it is an area of where Nintendo can pick up extra recurring revenue.

New Games Releases

Nintendo's pipeline in 2019 is quite solid. As more titles are released, Switch's fanbase will grow, allowing further uptake of its subscription revenue. I expect FY2020 is continue to deliver growth in the teens.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Spring 2019 Yoshi's Crafted World Spring 2019 Pokemon game (temp name) 2019 Luigi's Mansion 3 (temp name) 2019 Animal Crossing 2019

Valuations

Nintendo trades at a historically cheap valuation of 16x forward earnings. It is also trading near parity with peers.

I believe the market is concerned with growth post FY2020 (next holiday season). I conceded that there is lack of visibility, but Nintendo's IPs are some of the best and most unique. After going through multiple cycles in the past, their games are still in demand.

I think Nintendo is an attractive buy at current levels.

Multiples vs peers

Note: BF stands for blended forward

Historical valuation

Risks

Nintendo's games and systems fall out of favor.

Slowdown in gaming demand.

Semiconductor cycle indicate tough times ahead for the tech sector.

