JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity

While JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) recent Q4 miss may have seemed like a good buying opportunity, we beg to differ. Yes, JPM has been a consistent outperformer over the last few years, but going forward, we're cautious about JPM's prospects. For one, we think competition is ramping up within the investment banking/trading segment, and following large share gains by JPM in recent years, we think JPM's market position is at risk.

We also think JPM will be in the firing line should the current slowing loan growth/flatter yield curve environment continue. While we do acknowledge this is an industry-wide issue, we think JPM will be disproportionately affected, given its reliance on loan growth in specialized industries/ areas in the commercial bank.

On valuation, JPM remains pricey at ~1.5x book (vs. 11.5% RoE). While we agree the JPM franchise commands a premium, we don't think valuations have moderated enough to warrant a look at these levels.

Record net revenue and net income in 2018

In 2018, JPM generated record net revenues of USD 111.5 bn (7% yoy growth, +USD 7 bn) on a managed basis (non-GAAP) and USD 109 bn net revenues on a GAAP basis. On a managed basis, USD 4.3 bn was added from higher net interest income. In general, the company has benefited from strong domestic spending, saving, and investing. The net interest income reached USD 55 bn (10% yoy growth), while the non-interest income stood at USD 54 bn (10% up yoy) on a GAAP basis.

JPM's non-interest expenses increased by 7% yoy USD 63.4 bn, driven mainly by the increase in technology and communication expenses (14% yoy) and professional and outside services (8% yoy), as well as marketing expenses (13% yoy).

The company also posted record EBT of USD 40.7 bn (14% yoy increase) and net income of USD 32.4 bn (33% yoy increase). Even after taking into account the tax reform effects, JPM net income in 4Q was at a record-high.

The company EPS increased to USD 9.0 vs. USD 6.35 in 2017. Return on equity in 2018 was 13% vs. 10% in 2017 - the forecasted Tier 1 capital ratio for 2018 of 12%.

In total, JPM provided USD 1.2 trillion in credit to consumers, small businesses and corporations and raised USD 1.3 trillion from capital markets for corporates and non-US government entities.

Slowing net revenues in 4Q 2018 qoq due to weak capital markets

The company also presented its 4Q 2018 results on the 15th of January. Net sales in 4Q stood at USD 26.1 bn (7% up yoy and 4% down qoq), including USD 14.4 bn in NII and USD 11.76 bn non-interest revenue. NII increased by 10% yoy (3% qoq) due to higher interest rates and growing loans volume. The lower net interest income partly offset these positive effects in the Markets segment. The non-interest revenues increased 3% yoy but decreased 12% qoq mostly due to lower sales in Principal Transactions sub-segment.

Non-interest expenses increased by 6% yoy driven by occupancy (incl. real estate and front office) and technology expenses. In 4Q, JPM reported an overhead ratio of 60%. On an annual basis, the overhead ratio stood at 58%.

Provisions for credit losses increased by 18% yoy to USD 1.5 bn due to reserves build in the consumer and wholesales portfolios.

4Q 2018 segments data: strong performance in CCB offsetting Markets weakness

Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment posted net revenues of USD 13.7 bn, 13% increase yoy. This segment accounted for 51% of the total JPM net revenues. The two largest sub-segments within it, Consumer & Business Banking and Card, Merchant Services & Auto, increased by 18% and 14% yoy, respectively. Both balance growth and margin expansion drove growth. The segment posted USD 4 bn in net income and ROE of 30%.

Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) segment accounted for a 27% share of JPM net revenues and posted USD 7.2 bn in revenues, down 4% yoy and 18% qoq. The decline was mostly due to a decline in the sub-segment Markets and Investment Services, where difficult market conditions led to a decline in Credit, Trading, Rates, and Commodities (partially offset by Emerging Markets). In the other sub-segments, Investment Banking posted 3% growth and USD 1.7 bn in revenues due to higher advisory fees, and Treasury services were up by 13% yoy to USD 1.2 bn.

Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) - the segment posted USD 3.4 bn in revenues, representing 5% yoy growth and 13% of the total 4Q 2018 net revenues. The net income of the segment declined 8% yoy to USD 604 mn due to the lower market levels, which resulted in lower valuations and fees. Non-interest expenses were flat as a result of the offsetting effect of higher investments in technology and advisors and lower performance-based compensation. In 4Q 2018, JPM had USD 2 trillion under management.

In the Commercial Banking (CB) segment, revenues declined 2% yoy to USD 2.3 bn and accounted for 9% of JPM's quarterly revenues.

4Q 2018 EPS below consensus, but including one-offs

JPM posted EPS of USD 1.98 in 4Q 2018 vs. market expectations of USD 2.20. However, the company results included several one-off items: USD 200 m charity donation, USD 150 m private equity loss, USD 18 m legal benefit, and USD 24 m security losses. When all of these are taken into account, the gap of EPS vs. expectations decreases.

Going forward, JPM sees supportive fundamental economic data and expects to see NII benefiting from higher rates and loans growth with credit trends remaining favorable. However, the company expects flat NII qoq in 1Q 2019 due to day count, and also, it is starting from the higher base of 4Q NII, which was above expectations.

Conclusion

We are admittedly fans of the business but not the stock. Going forward, we're particularly concerned about the following key risk factors - 1) competition within the investment banking/trading segment, and 2) the persistence of a slowing loan growth/flatter yield curve environment (which we think affects JPM disproportionately, given its reliance on loan growth in specialized industries/areas in the commercial bank).

Lastly, JPM isn't cheap at ~1.5x book (vs 11.5% RoE). With plenty of risks on the horizon, we don't think valuations are attractive at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.