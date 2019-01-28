Crestwood Equity Partners: A Well-Financed And Growing 7.39% Yielding MLP
Crestwood Equity Partners focuses on natural gas and NGLs but it is one of the few MLPs that transports all energy resources except for refined products.
The company has a presence in several of the major growth centers in the North American energy industry.
Crestwood should be able to grow its DCF by 15% on a per unit basis over the next two years.
The company is well-financed with a solid and sustainable distribution.
The company has minimal counterparty risk regarding its contracts and should be able to weather any economic weakness just fine.
On Tuesday, January 15, 2019, natural gas and NGL focused master limited partnership Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) gave a presentation at the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference. This is a