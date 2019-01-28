Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners focuses on natural gas and NGLs but it is one of the few MLPs that transports all energy resources except for refined products.

The company has a presence in several of the major growth centers in the North American energy industry.

Crestwood should be able to grow its DCF by 15% on a per unit basis over the next two years.

The company is well-financed with a solid and sustainable distribution.

The company has minimal counterparty risk regarding its contracts and should be able to weather any economic weakness just fine.