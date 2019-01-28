Red Hat: Why I'm Playing The IBM Deal Spread

I am long Red Hat due to the pending acquisition by IBM. At current prices, there is an 8.11% deal spread. The deal is highly likely to proceed as financing is secured and shareholders have already approved the transaction. Regulatory approval is the only remaining item on the checklist and indications show limited risk of regulatory rejection.

Deal Overview

On October 28, 2018, IBM (IBM) announced it would acquire Red Hat (RHT) in an all cash deal for $34 billion or $190.00 per share of Red Hat.

IBM is paying a heavy price for RHT but its motives are clear. IBM is looking for areas of revenue growth as several of its legacy businesses slowly melt away. The acquisition creates the number one company in hybrid cloud which is projected to be a $1 trillion market by 2020. Red Hat is essentially a pure play bet on enterprise cloud computing and is expected to grow sales at a mid-teens rate for years to come.

Red Hat is a marquee cloud asset with 90% penetration in the fortune 500. RHT has built an enterprise computing ecosystem around an open source Linux platform used by over 8 million developers. Red Hat makes money by charging for support, training, systems integration, and other premium features on this platform. IBM believes it can generate significant revenue synergies by cross-selling its other services to Red Hat customers and vice-versa with existing IBM cloud customers. IBM expects the deal to increase the company's growth rate by 200 basis points per year over the next several years.

Red Hat’s motivation for accepting the deal is also clear. The acquisition price of $190 / share represented a 63% premium to where the stock closed on the day preceding announcement. The acquisition multiple comes out to 10.7x EV/Revenue and 56.4x EV/EBITDA.

Other open-source software businesses have sold for extremely high multiples as well although their growth rates were likely higher than Red Hat's. Microsoft paid 25x revenue in its $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub. Salesforce paid 16x revenue in its $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft.

IBM is paying a premium valuation for RHT, but the company sees tremendous strategic value in addition to strong long term growth tail winds. If IBM didn’t acquire Red Hat, another company would have. The RHT merger proxy indicates that there were at least 3 other serious bidders.

Handicapping the Odds of the Deal Closing

At the time of announcement, the deal required Red Hat shareholder approval and regulatory approval to proceed. The boards of both companies had already agreed in favor of the deal and firm financing commitments had been secured.

Red Hat shareholders voted in favor of the deal on January 16, 2019. Therefore, regulatory approval is the only thing holding up the deal.

Regulatory approval is widely expected. On the merger announcement call, IBM's CEO stated “We do not see any regulatory inhibitors”. The deal will get regulatory scrutiny in the US and in Europe but Chinese approval is not required. There is little competitive overlap between the two companies, making it an easier to approve vertical merger. Although the deal will create the largest hybrid cloud company, the total pro-forma market share will be less than 10% according to Nomura research.

The timing of regulatory approval is anyone’s guess. The government shutdown in the US has slowed down the deal approval process. If the shutdown is prolonged, the deal may not be approved until later in the H2 2019 window.

Buy the Equity Spread

Buying Red Hat’s stock which currently trades for $175.74 and waiting for the deal to close would yield a 8.11% return at the $190 per share buyout price. 8.11% may seem paltry, but the IRR will be higher depending on when the deal actually closes.

The deal is expected to close sometime in the second half of 2019. This could be anywhere from July to December. If the deal closes July 1st, roughly 5 ½ months from today, the annualized IRR on the deal would be greater than 16%. If the deal closes at the mid-point of 2019 H2 – September 30 – the IRR would be roughly 12%.

A double digit IRR in a volatile equity market is pretty swell. Furthermore, an 8.11% return is more than 3x the risk-free rate. I believe the likelihood of the deal closing to be high, making the excess risk/reward well worth it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.