On Friday, January 25, 2019, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company reported a loss in the quarter, although the company did manage to post some top-line revenue growth. A closer look at the company's results does indeed reveal that there were some weaknesses here but at the same time there are some reasons for optimism as the company is positioning itself to dominate the telecommunications industry in the Nordics and Baltics.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

The Telia Company reported total sales of SEK 22.209 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 4.94% increase over the SEK 21.164 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 6.735 billion. This represents a 3.30% improvement over the SEK 6.520 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Telia completed the acquisition of Get and TDC Norway on October 15, 2018.

The company had a free cash flow of SEK 1.442 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 9.08% decline over the SEK 1.586 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Telia Company reported a net loss of SEK 1.580 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the SEK 805 million profit that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Admittedly, the first thing that caught my attention here is that the company's prior year net profit swung to a fairly large loss in the current quarter. The primary reason for this is that the company divested its positions in Ucell and Kcell. Ucell is the company's long troubled operation in Uzbekistan and Kcell is the company's business in Kazakhstan, which was previously one of the firm's strongest and most rapidly growing operations. Although divesting these operations did reduce the company's growth prospects somewhat, this is in line with its current strategy of focusing its operations on the Nordic and Baltic regions of the world. The company was forced to take a loss on the sale of these assets however, since the value that they were listed at on Telia's balance sheet was more than the sell price. This therefore forced the company to take a loss against its income, which swung the company's otherwise profitable quarter to a loss.

The divestment of these assets (and others) also had an impact on the company's full year results. For the full year 2018, The Telia Company [psted a net income of SEK 3.090 billion. This was a 69.83% decline over the SEK 10.243 billion that the firm had in 2017. For some reason, the Seeking Alpha earnings summary (linked above) states that the company had a loss for the full year but this is not correct. The biggest reason for the earnings decrease was writedowns due to divestments as the company worked to divest its operations outside of the Nordic and Baltic nations. This process has now been completed so we should no longer see such losses from this in future quarters.

As I discussed in depth in a previous article, one of the biggest developments that took place during the fourth quarter was the acquisition of Get and TDC Norway, which Telia completed on October 15. This SEK 21 billion acquisition has effectively turned Telia into the third-largest mobile and fixed-line telephony and television provider in Norway. At the time of the acquisition, Get was generating an EBITDA of NOK 1.7 billion (SEK 1.81 billion), which should help to offset some of the lost earnings from the sale of the company's various international businesses. The positive synergies should boost Get's contribution to Telia's bottom line however and analysts expect that it will increase the company's EBITDA by approximately NOK 2.4 billion (SEK 2.55 billion) annually. Overall then, investors should certainly applaud the completion of this acquisition since it should help Telia maintain its cash flow considering that it is now a much smaller company.

As has been the case over much of this year, Telia benefited significantly from currency fluctuations during the quarter. We can see this by looking at how the company's results looked when measured in local currencies, which are the currencies that its customers actually paid with. The company's net sales actually declined by 2.9% year-over-year and its adjusted EBITDA declined by 5.5% year-over-year when measured in local currency during the quarter. The fact that both of these actually increased when measured in Swedish krona shows us just how much Telia benefited from the Swedish krona declining against the other currencies used by its customers. Ordinarily, the local currency declines over both of these metrics would be considered a sign of a weakening company. In this case though, a good portion of the decline was due to the divestment of some of the company's international operations over the past year so we do not really have to worry too much about this.

As is the case with most telecommunications companies, Telia Company has a long history of paying out a solid dividend to its investors. Unlike with American firms though, the company varies the dividend based on its profitability. According to the firm's web page, it will pay out a minimum of 80% of its free cash flow from continuing operations to its investors on an annual basis. This naturally results in the company's dividend changing from year to year.

Source: Telia Company

The nice thing about this policy is that Telia will never pay out a larger dividend than it can afford, although it does make it harder for the firm to provide a reliable stream of income to those investors looking for a way to get income to pay their bills. Everyone might be pleased to note though that Telia did increase its dividend to SEK 2.36 this year compared to SEK 2.30 last year. This dividend gives the company a yield of 5.93% based on the most recent stock price on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Overall, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Telia, although I will admit that I am still not much of a fan of the company's move to pull out of the growth markets of Eurasia. With that said though, the acquisition of Get and TDC Norway is definitely a positive development as it greatly expands the company's presence in that wealthy nation and offsets at least some of the lost revenue from the divestment of the international operations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.