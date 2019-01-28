Market Volatility Bulletin: Strong VXXB Options Volume Suggests The Product Is Ready For Active Trade

Strong VXXB options volume would indicate that the new(ish) product is ready for prime time.

Market Intro

Bloomberg

CNBC: 10:11 AM EST

Spot VIX popped higher in Monday morning trade, when global equities (SPY, EFA, EEM, ACWX) took to the back foot to begin the new week.

Futures began the week lower, continuing to crest down and then really falling near the open when earnings announcements from Caterpillar (CAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) disappointed market expectations.

Econoday: Economic calendar for the week, truncated

We have a busy economic calendar for the week, including both the flash estimate on Q4 2018 GDP, as well as the jobs number due out on Friday.

Thoughts on Volatility

VisualCapitalist

Times change, and perceptions of value and opportunity change with it. Today the darling of so many stock accounts, especially for risk takers comes in the form of tech (XLK) and communications (XLC) stocks.

The fact of the matter that the importance of various sectors and their accompanying innovations shifts with the years. Holding a diversified portfolio can provide not only stability, but also ensure that you have some exposure to new trends.

As long as we're talking about shifts, note the rather interesting divergence between how those below the age of 35 view socialism in relation to capitalism compared to those 65 and older.

I think a decent amount of this marked gap is due to changing social norms and attitudes, and a more circumspect world view. After all, successful nations such as Germany, Australia, Canada, and Sweden would describe themselves as socialist.

There may be some important pivots going on in American social attitudes that will make their way into the economy and markets in the years ahead that connect to survey results such as this one.

The current market environment is pretty strange, to be sure. Note that for late 2015 and early 2016, this acted as powerful signals that the market turbulence was soon to fall by the wayside.

The other side of the coin is that such signals were flashing repeatedly around August 2008, and it turned out that the downside was just getting going.

What tended not to happen in either case was the market simply went nowhere. Significant new highs or lows seems to have been the outcome either way.

Term Structure

The term structure returned to much the same position it held last week. Recall that VX futures took to their lows for the week on Friday.

Roll yield now favors long-vol position holders (VXXB, UVXY, TVIX) once more. However, the gap between spot VIX and the M1 is modest, and there is plenty of time until Feb expiration.

The real question, then, relates to how tethered these contracts may be in practice: how much room is there for the contracts to move around?

Money.Net: VVIX

Well, VVIX is certainly up today from extremely low levels notched on Friday. This signals to me that the volatility markets are opening up more to the idea of VX futures with increased capacity for movement.

The absolute levels, however, are quite low (as the Matt Thompson tweet above suggests). I would still be inclined to use the absolute measure here, and the take-away as I see it is that the term structure is going to need a lot of convincing in order to make a big shift.

MarketChameleon: VXXB option volume by expiration (10:44 AM EST)

This week will see the landmark VXX product fading into maturity, while VXXB will take the baton and continue as the source for unleveraged long-vol exposure. The volume in the VXXB options market today suggests that there's a decent amount of liquidity already for the product.

This is encouraging, but I'd personally still hold off before actively using options on this until any potential kinks get worked out.

Wrap-Up

