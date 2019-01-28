Why I'm Not Buying Nintendo
About: Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOF), Includes: NTDOY
by: John Snyder
Summary
Nintendo Switch sales could start declining as soon as FY 2019.
Revenues from mobile games will grow significantly in the next five years partially offsetting declines in the Switch.
The company’s stock appears fairly valued, but I don’t see a significant upside to justify a purchase at this time.
Investment Thesis:
Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOF) has seen tremendous growth in revenues over the past two years with the successful release of the Nintendo Switch console in March 2017. However, the console is