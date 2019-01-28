CIBR: The Way To Go In Cybersecurity
About: First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), Includes: HACK
by: Yunus Yenikalayci
Summary
CIBR is the risk-averse destination among cybersecurity ETFs.
Testing resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.
Recent upgrade and institutional interest for top two holdings.
RTN's footprint with U.S defense agencies could bring sustainability for CIBR.
Investor Takeaway
Cybersecurity is a growing industry that fascinates investors. The segment is still in a growth stage, in which a sole dominant player has not emerged. Thus, investors are turning to passive investment vehicles