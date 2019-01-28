Long Ideas | Consumer | Spain
Viscofan Presents An Opportunity To Be Invested In A Compounding Business
About: Viscofan, S.A. (VSCFF)
by: Marathon Investing
Summary
Viscofan is the global leader in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of casings for the meat industry.
It has a market share of more than 30% in the customized casings segment.
I think for long-term holders, Viscofan is a solid choice with good business and conservative yet effective management philosophy.
Executive Summary
In short, Viscofan (OTC:VSCFF) is the global leader in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of casings for the meat industry. It has a market share of more than 30% in the