Viscofan Presents An Opportunity To Be Invested In A Compounding Business

by: Marathon Investing
Summary

Viscofan is the global leader in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of casings for the meat industry.

It has a market share of more than 30% in the customized casings segment.

I think for long-term holders, Viscofan is a solid choice with good business and conservative yet effective management philosophy.

Executive Summary

In short, Viscofan (OTC:VSCFF) is the global leader in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of casings for the meat industry. It has a market share of more than 30% in the