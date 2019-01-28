Rethinking General Electric

The drop in General Electric's hedging cost since December is consistent with Friedman's assessment of General Electric: it's still risky, but some of the gloom seems to have lifted.

I was prompted to take a second look at that after hedge fund manager Josh Friedman argued General Electric's equity was more interesting to him than its debt.

Last month, I noted that the cost of hedging General Electric was prohibitively high, and that high hedging cost can be a red flag.

Hedge fund manager Josh Friedman explains why GE stock is more interesting to him than its debt (screen capture via Bloomberg).

A Second Look At GE

Last month (Crash Protection For General Electric), I noted that General Electric (GE) was extremely expensive to hedge, and I explained that that was often a warning sign of worse to come, as it was in the case of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). Bloomberg's interview with Josh Friedman on Friday prompted me to take a second look at GE, though, as I explain below.

Equity Versus Debt

Often, when it comes to risky companies holding a lot of debt, professional investors, if they are interested in the company at all, will look at the debt. The reason is simple: equity is at the bottom of the totem pole should the company need to be restructured. The debt may get written down, but the equity is usually wiped out. Canyon Partners co-founder Josh Friedman offered a different perspective on that in his interview from Davos with Bloomberg's Schatzker last week. The key quote starts at about 25:52 in the video linked to in the caption of the screen capture above:

GE is really opaque. We've spent a lot of time looking at it, and it's very hard, in my opinion, to look at the debt, and see enough return on it today, to pay for the opacity of that situation. You could argue that the equity is more interesting, because it has all the optionality of the upside. So if the debt turns out okay, it may be the equity has a huge return.

This is what prompted me to take a second look at the hedging cost of GE puts, and, to my surprise, the cost had dropped considerably.

Hedging Cost Comparison: January Versus December

In my previous GE article, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of GE against a >20% drop by late June (screen captures of the hedges below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

The cost of that hedge was 19.82% of position value. To be conservative, that cost was calculated at the ask, but still, it was extremely expensive. If the cost as a percentage of position value had been higher than 20%, the app would have told us no optimal hedge was available, as it would have obviously been sub-optimal to pay more than 20% of position value to protect against a >20% decline.

In contrast, these were the optimal puts to hedge GE against the same >20% decline as of Friday's close.

Note that the expiration of Friday's hedge had moved out to mid-August, so both hedges had times to expiration of about 6.5 months. The cost of hedging against a >20% decline over that time frame on Friday was 6.66% of position value. An inauspicious three digits, perhaps, but the hedging cost had dropped by nearly two-thirds between December and now.

Hedging Comparison: GE Versus UTX

Although the cost of hedging GE with puts has dropped considerably since December, it's still elevated relative to an industry peer without GE's high and opaque debt levels. You can see that below in the optimal puts to hedge United Technologies (UTX) on Friday using the same parameters:

On Friday, the cost of hedging UTX against a >20% decline over the next ~6 months was 1.74% of position value, versus 6.66% for GE. So option market participants still see GE as riskier than UTX, which makes sense, but the gap has closed since last month when the cost of hedging UTX this way was 2.5% of position value, versus 19.82% for GE.

Wrapping Up: Clipping Off The Left Tail

Readers may recall that in my December article I included an optimal collar hedge for GE. I didn't include one in this article, because a collar clips off both the left and right tails of possible returns: your downside is strictly limited, but so is your upside. If you want the optionality and potential for a huge return Josh Friedman talked about, you need to keep your upside uncapped. Owning GE and hedging with the current optimal puts shown above does that. Your worst case scenario will be a drawdown of 20% (the 20% decline threshold includes the 6.66% hedging cost). In contrast, if GE rockets higher, your upside will be whatever that return is, minus the cost of hedging. In this way, you will have clipped off the left tail of negative returns, and kept open the possibility of high positive returns. To be clear, I am not predicting high positive returns here. David Merkel's warning in the tweet below gives me pause.

What I have done here is show a way you can protect yourself while participating in positive returns if they occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.