Quick Picks & Lists | Consumer 

Ford: China Headwinds Sound Foreboding

|
About: Ford Motor Company (F), Includes: GM
by: Shock Exchange
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Shock Exchange
Long/short equity, long only, short only, special situations
Marketplace
Shocking The Street
Summary

Ford delivered mixed Q4 results.

The global economy is showing cracks.

About one-third of Ford's China dealer networks is profitable. If the economy continues to slow then China could lose more money.

Sell Ford.

China President Xi Jinping With President Trump. Source: Washington Times

Ford (F) reported Q4 earnings last week and the results were mixed. The company reported total revenue of $41.8 billion, Automotive revenue of