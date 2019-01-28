Ford: China Headwinds Sound Foreboding
About: Ford Motor Company (F), Includes: GM
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
Ford delivered mixed Q4 results.
The global economy is showing cracks.
About one-third of Ford's China dealer networks is profitable. If the economy continues to slow then China could lose more money.
Sell Ford.
China President Xi Jinping With President Trump. Source: Washington Times
Ford (F) reported Q4 earnings last week and the results were mixed. The company reported total revenue of $41.8 billion, Automotive revenue of