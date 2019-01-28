Why Nobody Really Understands How To Ride Profits And Cut Losers

Below, the author will demonstrate how easy it is for a profitable opportunity to present itself as a losing one (and vice versa).

Let us assume the following realistic scenario: you are an investor with willing to go long an index fund with $250,000. You do your due diligence on the prospects of the U.S. economy for the next 10 years, like the current valuation of stocks, find the risk/reward favorable, and initiate a position in an ETF XYZ (which tracks one the three major indices) with a -8% stop loss attached to this principal.

Just 40 days later, however, you find your trade has gone horribly wrong, the market initially agreed with you but then moved against you with strong negative momentum. You are now -$20,000 underwater with your trade and feel compelled to reassess your investment thesis. And being the prudent investor your are, you stick to your stop loss, and get out of the position before the your loss becomes a greater loss. Below is a snapshot of the path of ETF XYZ during these 40 trading days and your P&L up to this point: (Hint: Try to predict where the direction of the ETF will go next using this chart)

As we can see above, the implicit assumption for taking the loss is the direction of the ETF will continue to be down. But, dear readers, now I pose the following questions: What if the investor did NOT stick to his arbitrary stop loss and sell his holdings? What if the investor continued to believe, against the results, that his assessment of the market is correct? Well, the author has only shown the performance of the ETF XYZ for the next 40 days, and here is its value over a period of 2 years (or roughly 504 trading days):

Surprisingly, not only was the investor the given scenario vindicated in his research, but he was unable to profit from the soundness of his due diligence due to being forced out of the market by "selling his loser". By choosing to take a 8% loss, the investor completely missed out on the 40% return on capital over a period of 2 years. But now, dear reader, you may ask: There was no way the investor could have known, at the time of 40 days, that this would be the end result after 2 years? The author begs to differ, and below will explain why the process behind the returns of the ETF has a positive outcome over the long run.

So What Happened?

As it turns out, the returns for ETF XYZ was modeled (via a random number generator) based on the real behavior of a basket of stocks following the said rule: In terms of returns, major indices go up the staircase and go down the escalator, but they go up more than they go down. A table of the compounding process is shown below:

In other words, this investment process has random (idiosyncratic) drawdowns but a positive expected outcome. Hence, over large periods of trades or holding periods, the investor is guaranteed to make money on this position. One such causation for such index fund is the continual value of economic progress in our societies. The continual, habitual process of citizens going to work and creating wealth with services, resources, industry, innovation, etc, will cause such wealth to compound so long as such value is heralded.

Now, this process of expected outcome maybe difficult to comprehend, and hence the author provided 2 more real life examples to illustrate this point in layman's terms.

Scenario 2

Suppose you have the same principal as before, except this time you decide to open a position in a single stock after a series of major declines (popularly known as "buying the dip"). After moderate research into the business, you initiate the position at the following point: (This chart represents both the stock path and the cumulative P&L)

After buying the dip, most of the time, you maybe overjoyed your investment has gone up initially, and decide to hold the winners. But for a minority of trades, the outcome is far less rosy than one could expect. Here is the chart of the above stock path after 2 years:

Analyzing the chart, holding the winners after initial profitable trade has led to a devastating -40% loss on the position of the stock after 504 trading days. As it turns out, the performance of this stock was modeled on the behavior of a poorly managed company (sudden positive gaps up on optimism, which quickly fades as management continues to execute a technologically inferior business model). shown below:

The table demonstrates even though there exists a small probability of a "gap up", ultimately, mismanagement of the business will lead to a negative expected outcome and over the long term is guaranteed to cause losses on investment. This pattern has been observed time to time again in sectors such as newspaper, brick and mortar retail, and landline telecom. Yet, without adequate analysis into the business models (poor performing) of these companies, the investor could easily fooled by a buying the dip strategy which initially goes with him, but ultimately leads declines further into multiple dips.

On the other hand, investors can also be fooled by taking profits too soon instead of riding them their true potential. Continuing on with the negative scenario:

Scenario 3:

With the same $250,000 you initiate a position in an attractive growth company, with sound business model, and at a reasonable price. After the trade, the market immediately agrees with you, sending the stock over +15% in a matter of weeks. Below is a snapshot of your P&L:

Now, the process of holding onto winners is psychologically difficult to do. After all, it is difficult to eliminate greed from the game and you, the investor, and like many others, will be likely be tempted to sell to grab profits. Yet, as we will see below, the richness of an opportunity lies in its quantitative assessment based on financial data, and is ill correlated to one's own emotion:

Two years later, the investor's holding would have been up over +100% had he simply sat comfortably and maximized the soundness of his due diligence. The table below demonstrates this stock path, which is the exact opposite of the poorly managed company shown in scenario 2:

What is glaring in the table is the fact most companies with superb business models slowly drift upwards while occasionally suffering a large drawdown. Neither cutting losers too early or selling winners too soon will realize the true potential of such opportunity, and may even result in significant short term losses. Again, the expected outcome of this process is positive, and should be continue to be positive so long as the business is well managed with strong branding, execution, and recognition. Arbitrary stop loss points set here are well, simply arbitrary, and may simply be triggered by randomness instead of invalidation of an investment thesis.

How Not To Be Fooled by Randomness

So long as one understands the concept of expected outcome + probabilities presented in the above 3 scenarios, then the strategy of layering winners and trimming losers becomes remarkably simple to comprehend. The investor needs to dig behind what is behind the performance of his stock and understand there are four paradigms the investor must consider in buying and selling decisions:

Scenarios 2 and 3 are the main ones where the investor should devote the majority of his due diligence. As with it, emotional impulses will likely force the investor our of a long term winner presenting itself as a losing one and force the investor to buy into a long term loser presenting itself as a winning one. These distinguishments are not possible with looking at price, and must be determined using a sound assessment of a company's management ,business model, and strategic execution, collectively known as the "generator" behind a stock price.

Conclusion

The investor must distinguish whether the operational results of the stocks he own are the result of good business execution or poor business model. He should know on any trading day, the performance of his shares are random to a certain extent. It is crucial for the investor to be able to assess the "generator" behind the noise, analyze which of the 4 paradigms his current position belongs to, and then make an intelligent decision as whether to trim his losers and pile in onto his winners. Arbitrary pain points, due to the deception of randomness, can lead to significant losses over the long term even when the investor's due diligence is sound or when the share performance of his holdings have been stellar.

