Sibanye-Stillwater: A Rally In PGM Prices Is Not Enough

Summary

I have discussed an operational side problem for SBGL's platinum business.

With support from PGM prices, SBGL has limited the overall impact of lower production on account of the ongoing strike at its gold mines.

The Lonmin acquisition will be completed by H1 2019 and should add to SBGL's potential of PGM production.

In order to take the full advantage of increasing PGM prices, SBGL needs to find a lasting solution for its strained relations with the AMCU.