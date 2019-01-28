Newmark: Can The Rally Continue?

The share have risen nicely in 2019 and have seen some insider buying and offer more than reasonable valuation and yield.

Fears of higher interest rates and the anticipation of weak holders following the distribution conspired to halve the value of Newmark in the back half of 2018.

"Writers are the most tormented of all the different categories of artists that are out there in the world." - Janvier Chouteu-Chando

Today we look outside our usual focus on biotech to post some recent research on a small "off the radar" real estate concern. The stock has had a nice run so far in 2019. Therefore, we are updating our original research provided exclusively to Busted IPO Forum members one month ago on this relatively unfollowed company.

Company Overview:

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) is a New York City based commercial real estate services business that offers a full suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Although founded in 1929, the company has undergone several transformations in the past decade - first being acquired by BCG Partners, Inc. in 2011, at which point it became a serial acquirer of like businesses, the most notable of which was the 2015 purchase of Grubb & Ellis. Then in December 2017, BCG structured Newmark as an Up-C corporation and sold 23 million shares to the public at $14 per share. (An explanation of the Up-C corporation can be found here.)

BCG completed its spin-off of Newmark on November 30th, 2018 when each BGC shareholder received 0.463895 share of Newmark Class A common stock for every share of BGCP. The most notable net effect of this these transactions is that Cantor Fitzgerald, LP now owns ~9% of the economic shares but controls ~52% of the voting shares.

With a geographic focus on North America, the company provides capital markets, agency leasing, property management, appraisal, due diligence, underwriting, tenant representation, and real estate management technology systems among other services to investors and renters. Owing partly to its ~37 acquisitions while under the BGC flag, Newmark grew revenue at a ~38% CAGR from 2011 until the time it IPO'd in December 2017. This sharp revenue growth has continued post-IPO, up 30% 3Q18 vs 3Q17 - 90% of which was organic and the balance via six 2018 acquisitions.

Reporting Segments:

Newmark has three reporting segments: Commissions; Management Services; and Gains from Mortgage Banking Activities.

Commissions. The company generates revenue from tenant and agency representation as well as commissions from capital market activity, which includes investment sales and mortgage brokering. This topline source was responsible for ~$860 million through the first three quarters of 2018 (3Q18YTD), consisting of ~$541 million from leasing and other recurring sources and ~$319 million of capital markets (transactional) commissions. Overall, the Commissions segment grew 23% 3Q17YTD vs 3Q18YTD, while comprising 61% of Newmark's revenue pie.

Management Services. The next largest contributor to the company's topline is Management Services. This division consists of recurring contractual services such as property management, loan servicing, and the provision of technology. This segment accounted for 3Q18YTD revenue of $423.2 million, or 30% of Newmark's total. Management Services revenue has grown 57% 3Q18YTD vs 3Q17YTD.

Gains from Mortgage Banking Activities. The remainder of Newmark's revenue is derived from the origination of loans with borrowers and the sale of those loans to investors. This sector generated revenue of $132.7 million in 3Q18YTD, or 9% of total. Gains from Mortgage Banking Activities have fallen 19% 3Q18YTD vs 3Q17YTD.

Nasdaq:

In addition to its three 'normal' revenue streams, Newmark also receives ~1 million shares of Nasdaq stock every year through 2027. This income source began in 2013, when BGC sold its eSpeed business to Nasdaq. As part of the deal consideration, BGC was to receive 14.9 million shares of Nasdaq stock pro ratably over 15 years (contingent upon Nasdaq generating $25 million in gross revenues. It generated ~$4 billion in 2017). As a sweetener to the IPO, BGC transferred its remaining 10.9 million Nasdaq earn-out shares receivable to Newmark, of which Newmark recognized other income of ~$76 million in 2017 and ~$87 million in November 2018, respectively. The company also monetized ~74% of the notional value of the Nasdaq shares it will receive for the years 2019-2022 in a series of post-paid forward transactions effectuated in June and September 2018. Upfront money received totaled $266 million and was used to pay down a $400 million convertible term loan maturing September 2019. Despite this 'cash out', Newmark still retains all the upside in Nasdaq stock above $94.21 for the 2019 and 2020 tranches and above $87.68 for the 2021 and 2022 tranches.

The U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market:

The industry in which Newmark conducts its business has recently been characterized by slow but steady growth. U.S. commercial mortgage volume is expected to total ~$519 billion in 2018, which would reflect a CAGR of only 1% since 2015. Also, since the expansion started in 2010, domestic commercial real estate debt has only grown at a CAGR of 1.3%, likely meaning that there is still a long runway for meaningful levels of market activity. The demand for commercial real estate appears steady as vacancy rates for the office and industrial segments are flattish 2018 versus 2017 (at ~13% and ~5%, respectively) but are down significantly from 2011 levels (~16% and ~12%, respectively). Demand has strengthened in the retail sector with vacancy down ~250 basis points Y/Y (to just above 3%) and ~5% since 2011. With real GDP expected to continue its steady growth through 2019, and with inflation expectations, unemployment levels, and labor participation low, management at Newmark describes these conditions as "Goldilocks".

The make up of the commercial real estate services industry is highly fragmented with CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), Colliers International Group (CIGI), Savills Studley, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), and Aramark (AMRK) providing some of the largest publicly-traded competition. The global revenue opportunity for this vertical is $220+ billion with the top six players commanding only ~$27 billion, or less than a 15% share. Newmark, owing to its almost strictly North American footprint, still commands slightly less than 1% of the global market.

Approach:

In addition to continually growing through acquisition, the company believes it has certain structural advantages that it can leverage over its competition.

First, Newmark is structured as a partnership. Management believes that this setup provides it with a competitive advantage in attracting and keeping to talent as most of the key producers have equity stakes in the company. Second, because of its size and its position as full-service provider, Newmark trusts it can exploit many cross-selling opportunities. Third, the company expects to leverage its technology platform to develop more entrenched relationships with its clients. Fourth, with only ~1% of Newmark's topline from international sources versus its U.S.-listed competitors generating 40%-50% of their revenues abroad, it stands to reason that some of Newmark's future acquisitions will be directed toward this white space.

In addition to its perceived structural advantages, management expects industry dynamics to create an additional tailwind. Specifically, real estate prices rising much quicker than rents during this decade have generated a need for more multi-family (commercial) housing. Also, institutional investors have taken notice of this dynamic, allocating more than 10% of its capital for commercial real estate versus only 5.6% in 2010, significantly buttressing investment demand in this sector.

3Q18 Results and Outlook:

On October 25th, 2018, Newmark reported 3Q18 Adj. EPS of $0.59 per share on revenues of $518.8 million versus $0.51 per share on revenue of $398.2 million for the same period in 2017. Adj. EBITDA grew 31% to $204.6 million. Versus Street forecasts, Adj. EPS missed by $0.01 and revenue beat by $17.4 million. Revenue per producer increased 10% Y/Y - significant as front office headcount increased 13% Y/Y.

From a business segment standpoint, 3Q18 revenue from Commissions grew 24% to $319.3 million; Management Services rose 53.9% to $147.5 million; and Gains from Mortgage Banking Activities grew 54% to $52.0, all versus 3Q17.

In 4Q18, Newmark expects to earn $0.42 of Adj. EPS on revenue of $584 million, which will bring FY18 to $1.49 on revenue of $2 billion, based on guidance midpoints. On a full-year basis, this guidance represents increases of ~30% and ~26% over FY17, respectively. Management anticipates 4Q18 Adj. EBITDA of $145 million, bringing the FY18 total to $528 million, representing an increase of ~42% vs FY17. The FY18 tax rate is expected to be 13% versus 18% in FY17.

Full year 2019 Street expectations call for Adj. EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $2.18 billion.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Post spin-off, Newmark had $74 million of cash and debt of $550 million. The debt was the result of a $550 million 2023 senior note offering issued in November 2018 to redeem debt owed to or guaranteed by BGC. Leverage (net debt to 2018E adj. EBITDA) is less than 1. Through a series of recently executed credit facilities, Newmark has access to an additional $600 million. Fitch recently rated the completely spun-off Newmark credit at BBB-; S&P rated it BB+. These ratings appear surprisingly conservative given the company's low leverage. Management expects to have at least $150 million in cash on the balance sheet by year's end.

Newmark pays a $0.09 quarterly dividend for a current yield of ~3.6%.

The company is followed by six analysts. Three rate Newmark a buy; two rate it outperform; and one rates the company a hold. Their median twelve-month price target is $19.00 a share.

CEO Barry Gosin used the recent weakness in the stock to purchase over 405,000 shares between $8.59 and $9.25 in mid-December.

Verdict:

Despite the Goldilocks scenario of the U.S. commercial real estate market painted by Newmark, fears of higher interest rates courtesy of the Fed have hit the space hard with shares of NMRK down over one-third since mid-2018. Sprinkle in the typical selling (and its anticipation from the investment community) from new stakeholders post-spinoff and it is easy to see why the shares traded down to ~$8 per share just subsequent to the spinoff on November 30th. With that said, the U.S. economy is strong, and the financial system is not over-leveraged. There is still a lot of institutional money on the sidelines looking for a home and some of that is earmarked for the U.S. commercial real estate market - interest in which was characterized by CEO Gosin as "enormous."

The stock has experienced a small bounce from the low set in early December, but with shares trading seven times 2018 EPS, an EV/2018 EBITDA ratio of just over 6, and a 3.6% yield, Newmark is an intriguing name. It is too early for Newmark to be labeled as a Busted IPO and its ownership structure and business model are convoluted to say the least. That said, the shares do appear oversold. With a nice dividend yield and significant insider buying, I think NMRK merits a small purchase for those that want to add some exposure to the beaten down real estate sector of the market in anticipation of better sentiment in 2019.

"Life is a mighty joke that is not meant to be funny." - Janvier Chouteu-Chando, Disciples of Fortune

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum

The Busted IPO Model portfolio has generated a couple of 'rockets' in recent months including Veracyte (VCYT) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). For your 14-day free trial into The Busted IPO Forum, just click here. This will give you access to our 20 stock model portfolio, investment research archives and our Live Chat features. We look forward to seeing you in our community in the near future!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.