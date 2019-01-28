Investors In Disney Are Being Given A Second Chance

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock price reminds me of a phrase Peter Lynch used to describe shares that go nowhere …the EKG of a rock. He penned this description of companies that he thought had bright futures, yet the share price didn't reflect this positive outlook. In the last year, Disney shares have traded in a range and returned to almost exactly what investors paid a year ago. The good news for investors looking at Disney today is 2019 might be one of the best years yet for Disney Studios in particular.

Looking Back

It's no secret that Disney is a powerhouse in the movie industry. It seems like every year the company has a slate of strong releases that generate billions in revenue. In 2018, Disney treated movie-goers to multiple billion-dollar franchises. Early in 2018, Black Panther destroyed even the most optimistic projections with over $1.3 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

(Source: Disney - Black Panther)

What some investors may not appreciate is the level of income that a single hit movie generates for Disney. The estimated production budget for Black Panther was $200 million. According to reports, Disney spent another $150 million on publicity for the film. With $1.3 billion in revenue and subtracting the $350 million investment, the net income to Disney for this one film should be $950 million. To put this profit into perspective, the numbers represent a margin of 271%. By point of comparison, Disney's overall Studio Entertainment operating income margin last quarter was 28%.

Disney went back to the Marvel well in an even bigger way in April 2018 with the release of Avengers: Infinity War. As a show that Marvel fans want more and more from the Avengers, Infinity War topped $2 billion in box office sales. Given the massive dollars brought in by these two films, some investors might believe that Disney lives and dies by Marvel properties.

The release of The Incredibles 2 in June 2018 effectively crushes any illusion that Disney is a one-trick (Marvel) pony. The sequel to the original animated movie brought in over $1.2 billion in revenue on its own. As of the end of September 2018, Studio Entertainment revenue was up 19% annually year over year. This 19% growth rate was the largest of Disney's divisions by nearly double. Studio Entertainment represented just under 17% of the company's overall revenue through the first nine months of 2018. There is every reason to expect 2019 will bring even more money to the table.

Looking forward

To get a sense of how this year may go for Disney, we need to break down potential results quarter-by-quarter.

Quarter 1:

Initially, Q1 would seem to be a challenging comparison for Disney as Captain Marvel releases on March 8 and Dumbo doesn't release until March 29. Last year, Black Panther launched in the middle of February, so the time frame doesn't favor Disney's release schedule this year. However, some analysts may be underestimating the potential behind the Captain Marvel franchise.

First, Captain Marvel is the first female-led movie from Marvel. Second, the ending of Avengers: Infinity War alluded to the Captain Marvel film directly. If a viewer is a Marvel fan and watched Infinity War, Captain Marvel is the film they have been waiting nearly a year to see. Expectations are that Captain Marvel might hit Black Panther type numbers of $1 billion or more in the end. If Captain Marvel is a hit, its release March 8 should provide some revenue follow-through into Q2.

Quarter 2:

If Captain Marvel sets up Avengers: Endgame as it should, the release of the latter could be the biggest in Marvel movie history. Viewers who want to know how the war with Thanos ends, are dying to find out how this all works out. It's no stretch to suggest that Endgame should generate at least $2 billion in sales by the time all sales are counted.

Quarter 2 of 2018 also held the release of The Incredibles 2 and its $1.2 billion in revenue. If investors are worried about a comparable title, Toy Story 4 should fill this void. The last Toy Story movie posted over $1 billion in revenue, yet viewers have been waiting nearly nine years for this sequel. There are two ways this long delay between sequels could play out.

(Source: Pixar - Toy Story 4)

One, viewers who would have paid to see Toy Story 4 multiple years ago may have been lost to time. Two, the people who loved the Toy Story franchise have been waiting for years for another sequel, and Toy Story 4 is as well received as The Incredibles 2. Given that there was a 14-year gap between the two Incredibles films and yet the sequel did over $1 billion in sales, I'm willing to bet that Toy Story 4 follows this successful path as well.

Quarter 3:

The third quarter is where Disney's 2019 Studio outperformance should begin. Ant-Man and the Wasp was a hit for the studio in 2018 with over $600 million in revenue. However, Christopher Robin turned in a box office bomb with under $200 million in revenue.

The third quarter of 2019 should provide Disney will significantly more revenue for multiple reasons. First, Toy Story 4 releases on June 21, which means some of this movie's revenue should fall into Q3. Second, Spider-Man: Far From Home releases July 5, which should be a big hit on its own. Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man has been very well received, with Spider-Man: Homecoming posting nearly $900 million in sales. The extension of the Spider-Man character into the Avengers plot line also gives the character more impact as viewers will surely want to know how Spider-Man progresses after Avengers: Endgame.

It's possible Spider-Man may be the biggest hit of the third quarter, but there is more powder in Disney's barrel. The Lion King remake releases July 19. The New Mutants comes August 2, with a cast including Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones fame and Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things. To best Q3 2018 results, Disney only needs to generate about $800 million in revenue. Spider-Man alone could top this amount and the other films should produce at least several hundred million in revenue each.

Quarter 4:

If the third quarter allows Disney to beat expectations in Studio Entertainment, investors should be salivating over what the fourth quarter should bring. Between Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Mary Poppins Returns, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Disney generated just under $1 billion in total.

When Frozen 2 releases on November 22, Disney's take from this movie should allow the company to beat its prior year results. The original movie posted $1.2 billion in sales and it's not a stretch to say that the sequel should do at least as well as the original. Some are concerned that Star Wars: Episode IX could steal some of the thunder from Frozen 2 or vice versa. However, it seems unlikely that the two movies will negatively affect each other.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi posted global revenue of $1.3 billion, and with no comparable release in 2018, this should essentially be icing on the cake for Disney. Star Wars fans want to know how this story ends. Frozen fans are parents and kids alike looking forward to what is next for Elsa and Anna. Even if each movie takes a ¼ less than its predecessor, Disney would total nearly $2 billion in revenue for the quarter. With at least $2 billion in revenue, this would represent more than 100% growth in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Looking Up

Disney's stock hasn't done much in the last year, yet the 2019 Studio Entertainment lineup looks like a significant growth driver. If we compare box office receipts for the biggest movies of 2018 versus 2019, Disney seems poised to generate at least $2 billion in additional movie revenue this year. Studio Entertainment gave Disney the fastest growth rate and fastest operating income growth among the company's divisions in 2018.

Analysts expect Disney's 2019 revenue growth to come in at less than 2% for the year. If the analysts are correct, Disney's sales would increase by less than $1 billion for the year. Given the expected outperformance from the Studio division alone, it seems like assumption is too conservative. When it comes to earnings, Disney has beaten expectations in three of the last four quarters by an average of 8% per quarter.

While Disney has been beating estimates, analysts have lowered 2019 full-year estimates from $7.34 to $7.09 per share. Investors looking at the shares at the current valuation are likely underestimating Disney's earnings power. There are risks facing the company: growing Hulu, launching Disney+, and integrating Fox. However, Hulu's growth should contribute to revenue growth. Disney+ will generate additional revenue, though net income will be difficult while the service ramps up. The integration of Fox is a different matter, as Fox was cash flow positive before the acquisition and there is no reason to believe this won't continue.

The bottom line is investors are being given the option to pick up Disney shares at about the same price as a year ago. The difference is Disney's Studio lineup is far superior, Fox is now under the company umbrella, and Hulu and Disney+ subscription growth should push revenue upward. Buying Disney stock at the same price as last year, with a better growth profile, should spell opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.