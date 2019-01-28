Don't Buy Long Bonds: Risk-Reward Of Owning 20+ Year U.S. Treasuries

In order to evaluate the longer duration bonds, we look at TLT which holds US treasuries with durations of more than 20 years and maturities ranging from 2037 to 2048 along with a small cash reserve. The TLT sells treasuries that fall below the 20-year duration threshold to buy more 20+ year duration treasuries.

Source: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF | TLT

The NAV (Net Asset Value) of TLT has fallen from all-time highs around $142 to just $120 as the 30-year interest rates have risen from historic lows of 2.11% in July of 2016 to just over 3.04% today.

Source: 30-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate

For calculating each scenario, we are using the weighted average yield of 3.04% and the weighted average maturity of 25.42 years in TLT. In order to simplify the bull, bear and base cases, we assume the average maturity remains constant at 25 years, and that for every $10,000 invested will simply pay out 3.04% of that $10,000 compounding once a year, and the Net Asset Value of bonds changes with interest rate fluctuations. This is an oversimplification but should give a directional indication of 3 cases of what might happen to TLT over the next 2 years.

Here is a range of what those possibilities with interest rates after 2 years between 1 and 6%:

Interest rates after 2 years 2 years of interest rate payments Net Asset Value at new interest rate Total Return CAGR 3.04% $617.24 $10,000.00 3.04% 1% $617.24 $16,485.87 30.78% 1.50% $617.24 $14,571.20 23.24% 2% $617.24 $12,886.71 16.21% 2.50% $617.24 $11,403.80 9.64% 3% $617.24 $10,097.54 3.51% 3.50% $617.24 $8,946.18 -2.21% 4% $617.24 $7,930.72 -7.54% 4.50% $617.24 $7,034.59 -12.53% 5% $617.24 $6,243.29 -17.17% 5.50% $617.24 $5,544.15 -21.51% 6% $617.24 $4,926.06 -25.55%

Base Case

The time frame for this forward-looking outlook is 2 years. Between now and February 2021, there are many macroeconomic and geopolitical factors to consider. We will focus on Federal Reserve action, who is elected the next president of the United States, and global growth as the 3 major factors that will influence interest rates going forward. In the base case, we forecast a relatively steady state of affairs. The federal reserve increases interest rates 3 more times, Donald Trump is re-elected, and global growth slows but not enough to send the US into a recession. In this scenario, we see interest rates rising to 3.5%. The nominal CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of the base case is -2.2%.

Bull Case

The bull case for bonds must include the Federal Reserve cutting rates or the yield curve inverting from where it is today. Both of these situations likely require a recession. Donald Trump loses to a centrist Democrat like Joe Biden. Quantitative tightening ends. Equities fall from current levels and interest rates fall to near historic lows of 2.5%. The nominal CAGR of the bull case is 9.64%.

Bear Case

In the bear case, the Federal Reserve continues its quantitative tightening and interest rates increase 6 more times. Rising interest rates are driven by fears of populism on the left redistributing wealth from the rich to the poor which will drive inflation. Someone like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren wins the presidency with promises of 70% income tax on the very rich, a wealth tax, and/or a reverse of the corporate tax cuts given by the previous administration. Equities and real estate are not spared as rising interest rates drive down all asset prices. Interest rates rise to 4.5%. The nominal CAGR of the bear case is -12.53%.

Risk-Reward And Alternative Investments

If you take these bull, bear, and base cases as reasonable, the risk-reward in long-dated bonds is not there. Since short-term interest rates have risen over the last 2 years, there are more attractive ways to invest that avoid the duration and interest rate risks of long bonds with better base and bear case outcomes. It is not common to have yields low and the yield curve to have such a narrow range from 3 months to 30 years. In my article about contrarian asset allocation, the last time this happened was the 1950s.

Source: Daily Treasury Yield Curve Rates

As you can see from the chart above, the difference between 1 year and 30-year treasury yield is less than 50 basis points. The only thing you are giving up by rotating out of 30-year bonds into 1-year bonds is that 50 basis points of yield, and the bull case of interest rates falling to near historic lows. We recommend avoiding ETF fees and buying a ladder of 3 months to 1-year bonds or CDs direct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 1 year US treasuries