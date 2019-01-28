Should You Be Bullish On The Aussie Dollar?

In my last article on January 3rd, I had highlighted that I expect the Australian Dollar (FXA, AUDS) to trade in a box range pattern up until the candle signals offer a clear direction for an upside or downside breakout. This proved to be true as the currency traded within the box range levels highlighted. However, I now believe the Aussie Dollar will have a bullish breakout till the 0.7284 mark after which it shall form a new box range pattern. To establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the currency, whilst also analysing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Interest rates:

One of the key reasons I believe the Aussie Dollar will only rise till the 0.7284 mark is due to the National Australia Bank raising its interest rates for home loans. This move was undertaken by the bank after majority of the other financial institutions raised their rates in the end of 2018. Thus, due to this I expect the higher mortgage rates to depress the Aussie housing market in the first few months of 2019. However, I believe the Reserve Bank of Australia will put a brake on the rising mortgage rates in their next meeting so as to offset the impact on borrowers. Nonetheless, I do not expect this to happen soon.

Unemployment rate:

The latest set of unemployment data coming out of Australia instils confidence in me as a trader that the currency will be rising till the above-mentioned level. I say this as the Australian economy added 21,600 new jobs in December against an anticipated level of 16,500 jobs. Moreover, the unemployment rate came in at 5% which is better than the analyst forecast of 5.1%.

Trade war:

The trade war is one issue that will not only cause grief to China and the U.S., but also to Australia. This is as China is Australia’s largest trading partner, hence any issue affecting China will also affect Australia. Moreover, I decided to highlight this as a breakthrough between China and the United States in the trade negotiations is now looking slightly unlikely. I say this as the Chinese government recently instructed its firms to prepare for the worst in the coming future. Hence, this statement does not instil me with confidence about the long-term future of the Aussie Dollar. Thus, due to this I expect the trade war to continue to have a bearish effect on the Australian Dollar in the coming future.

Technical analysis:

Daily chart:

The currency’s daily chart indicates that the Australian Dollar Index will be having a bullish reversal in the coming days. I say this as the Aussie Dollar has formed a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ candle pattern. This candle pattern indicates to traders that the tide of the market has changed from one in which the bears were in control, to one in which the bulls are calling the shots. Moreover, the bulls received a further confirmation as the fibonacci retracement level did not break below the 50% fibonacci support zone. This indicates to investors that the currency is forming a pattern which is bullish in nature.

On the price target front, I expect the Australian Dollar Index to rise till the range between the 127.2% and 161.8% fibonacci resistance levels. The 127.2% fibonacci resistance level is at 0.7242, whilst, the 161.8% fibonacci resistance level is at 0.7284. Moreover, the Australian Dollar Index has presently taken support from the 38.2% fibonacci support level at 0.7095.

On the indicator facet, the RSI of the Australian Dollar Index has commenced an ascent which has resulted in it breaking above the 40 mark. This supports my notion that the Australian Dollar will be rising till the range between the 127.2% and 161.8% fibonacci resistance levels.

The big picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls pushing the value of the Australian Dollar to the range between 0.7242 and 0.7284. This is driven by the fact that the technicals support an ascent in the currency’s value till that point. However, whichever way you do decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.