Perhaps no company in the world was a greater lightning rod for negative press than Facebook (FB) in the year 2018. It seems that every month of last year brought a new scandal for the social media giant, starting with the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March that pegged Facebook for election tampering, as well as a number of explosive controversies around data privacy and third-party sharing.

Because so much of Facebook's business depends on retaining its user base (measured via monthly active users (MAUs) and daily active users (DAUs)), Facebook's negative press has far greater business implications than, for example, news of an oil spill for an energy giant. Partially due to fears that Facebook would begin to see users peel off in 2018, Facebook shares retreated sharply in 2018 and ended the year down about 25%, one of its worst years on record.

Data by YCharts

The data we've seen so far, however, doesn't indicate that Facebook's user base is shrinking. In my view, Facebook has gotten ahead of the curve in managing its various scandals: it has issued its mea culpa to the world and pledged to invest billions in both security and content integrity, a task assigned to Facebook's longtime number-two executive, Sheryl Sandberg. So far, through the 3Q18 results that we've seen, user counts are still in growth mode.

After ending 2018 as one of the worst-performing FANG stocks, I believe Facebook is long overdue for a comeback. In addition to a massive new $9 billion buyback program that can drive inorganic EPS growth as well as new growth initiatives in video and mobile entertainment, we have several additional bullish drivers to point out for Facebook this year.

Facebook is set to release Q4 earnings and FY19 guidance on January 30. For a stock that has been so plagued by negative coverage for much of the past year, I believe the results and outlook will turn out "better than feared" and lead to a rally in an oversold stock. Investors would be wise to build a position in Facebook to benefit from the recovery rally.

User growth remains robust

The first key point to note, and one that is seldom mentioned under the weight of Facebook's bearish coverage, is that Facebook's user base has never seen decline. Let's review the user data from Facebook's most recent quarter - both MAU and DAU counts reached new records:

Figure 1. Facebook user statistics

Source: Facebook Q3 earnings materials

DAUs grew 9% y/y while MAUs grew 10% y/y, and the measure of DAUs to MAUs remained constant at 66%, which is an indicator of stable user engagement. While it's true that Facebook's user growth has certainly decelerated relative to past years, this is also a consequence of Facebook's own scale and not necessarily an indicator of mass-scale user rebellion. When Facebook already counts one-third of the world population as a monthly active user, double-digit user growth is far harder to attain.

Importantly, we haven't had a whiff of user growth turning negative (though many investors are expecting Q4 user metrics to dip a few points relative to Q3). Note that we can't take positive user growth for granted in the internet space - recall that Twitter (TWTR) has struggled with flat user growth for many quarters, with MAUs dipping to negative in Q2 of last year.

The same is true of Snap (SNAP). Last quarter, Snap reported a -1% sequential decline in DAUs. Many attribute Snap's decline to Instagram and the rise of Instagram Stories, which is a huge net win for Facebook.

Amid large news scandals that were supposed to shake user confidence in Facebook, we would have expected to see a large migration out of Facebook and into other platforms. Fortunately for Facebook, its rivals in social media hardly have a better reputation - so it seems that Facebook's users have stayed put. The selloff, caused in large part by fears of a bleeding user base, has largely overestimated the impacts on Facebook's scandals on its MAUs and DAUs.

Product initiatives in 2019 designed to retain users

Facebook is also working diligently to ensure that a user crisis doesn't come in the near future. It has issued a stream of clarifications and product initiatives to address the deficiencies reported by the media in 2018.

The latest controversy to rock Facebook was the discovery that third-party applications such as Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX) had access to private messages. In mid-December, Facebook released a clarification on this topic, noting that while these applications could be granted read and write permissions on messages, these messages could only be opened by the intended users. The APIs that governed data exchange between the two platforms didn't, as alleged, ferry private messages over to be read by Spotify executives. Facebook also noted that these programs were "experimental and have now been shut down for nearly three years."

Another big topic that Facebook addressed was content integrity. Many accused Facebook of proliferating the spread of "fake news" in 2018, and last week, Facebook announced a new feature to make Facebook Pages more transparent in terms of content quality. Owners of these Pages will also be able to determine, if their Pages are removed, the triggering cause.

The company also recently issued a detailed blog post on Facebook's security initiatives for 2019, which is also summarized in the infographic below:

Figure 2. Facebook security protocols Source: Facebook press room

While it's unclear how long it will take for Facebook to win back users' trust, the more than Facebook gets in front of the public on issues of security and privacy, the better it can drown out the criticism.

One more product initiative, which isn't in direct response to one of 2018's controversies, is worth mentioning: last week, Facebook announced that it would be integrating the backend technologies that run WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. While many of the implications are operational, we note one huge benefit: by giving Facebook users the ability to message WhatsApp users directly within the Messenger platform, Facebook has moved toward creating its own "walled garden" that may prevent users from defecting to other messaging platforms in order to contact friends using different apps. All three platforms will also be equipped with end-to-end encryption that will prevent the messages from being read by anyone other than the intended recipients.

Historic low valuation

Despite a modest rally so far in the month of January, Facebook shares still remain more than 30% down from their all-time highs near $220. In addition, the stock is also trading at a historically low P/E multiple of 20x:

Data by YCharts

So far in the year-to-date, Facebook has generated EPS growth of 32% - which makes its 20x forward P/E ratio a pittance. While earnings growth may be muted this year due to Facebook's multi-billion dollar investments into security and content policing, Facebook's tertiary services - such as Facebook Marketplace and Workplace by Facebook - will also be accretive to revenues as they begin to ramp up their monetization cycles, helping to offset increased operating costs.

My year-end price target on Facebook is $185, representing a 25x P/E ratio against expected FY19 EPS of $7.38 (Wall Street's FY19 EPS consensus, as reported by Yahoo Finance) and 24% upside from current levels.

The bottom line on Facebook: despite the evidence that Facebook has taken steps to shore up its business in 2019 and prevent the massive user leakage that investors feared, the stock remains heavily oversold. Investors have an opportunity to buy into Facebook at bargain-basement valuations and earn double-digit returns as the scandals of 2018 fade into the background.