Buy The Yen, Dollar Continues To Suffer

2019 is likely to be a stellar year for the Yen, with the currency set to outperform its peers due to a weakening dollar and a tense, volatile macro environment.

In my previous article written in the last week of December, I urged investors to sell USD/JPY at 110, with a take profit target at 104.50.

In my article "The Dollar Is Showing Signs Of Cracking" written during the last week of December, I wrote that the USD (UUP) was poised to weaken against its peers in 2019, largely due to a slower rate hike trajectory employed by the US Federal Reserve.

My opinion was that the Fed's aggressive rate hike strategy in 2018 - which led to a total of 4 rate hikes - was unlikely to continue this year. Fed officials had come out in force to express their concern about a slowdown in global growth and were likely to keep interest rates low and monetary policy loose at least till the global economy improved.

At that time, I recommended investors to buy the Japanese Yen (FXY) against the USD. Then, I suggested selling USD/JPY at market (110), with a take profit target at 104.50 and a stop loss at 114.20.

Chart: USD/JPY

Source: Tradingview.com

In a matter of days, albeit aided by a flash crash, USD/JPY crashed close to 500 points to a low of 104.65 on 3rd January. Although the sudden appreciation of JPY strength was due to a mixture of poor liquidity conditions and not connected to Fed policy decisions, my preference to buy the Yen over other currencies was due to the fact that the Yen would be a prime candidate to strengthen should volatile trading conditions return to the markets, as detailed in my previous article. Investors who had heeded the call to sell USD/JPY at 110 would have made close to 5% in less than a week on their position.

USD/JPY has since recovered back to 109.50 after the flash crash, which presents a very attractive opportunity for investors to establish a short position on the USD/long position on the JPY, assuming they missed the roller-coaster of a boat at the start of the year. Opportunities to sell this currency pair will not always be here, and I foresee USD/JPY to move very quickly downwards this year.

In terms of timing, I would advise selling USD/JPY before the Fed policy meeting on 31st January, where I am expecting the Fed to set a dovish tone for at least the first half of the year. Jerome Powell will likely lead the committee in stating the need for a "wait and see" basis, to assess economic data as it comes in and to give the global economy ample time to pick up speed again.

I expect Powell to have at the back of his mind that the US and China have yet to conclude trade negotiations, with key issues such as technology transfer and China's path and pace of economic reforms likely to prove difficult to resolve for both parties. The Fed will be cognizant that should trade talks collapse and tariffs return, protectionist barriers on trade will likely cool the economy further, thus eliminating the urgency for the Fed to increase interest rates.

In terms of levels, I would suggest selling USD/JPY at market (109.50), with a take profit at 105.00 (just above the low during the flash-crash), with a stop loss at 112.15.

The Japanese Yen is a safe-haven asset that is likely to appreciate in times of volatility and equity market weakness and should also benefit from a weakening Greenback going forward. These two reasons are why I remain highly convicted that the JPY will outperform its peers in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.