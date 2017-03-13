On Friday morning, Intel's stock (NASDAQ:INTC) sank by more than 7 percent.
Although some of Friday's stock price drop was justified due to the company's disappointing Q1 2019 revenue and earnings guidance, management noted on the conference call that the slowdown is specific to first half 2019, and the company's full-year 2019 earnings guidance remains strong.
Combined with its strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management, at $45 per share, Intel provides investors with the opportunity to outperform.
In the last year, Intel has performed generally in line with the S&P 500:
Key observations:
Let's dig deeper into recent earnings.
After market close on Thursday, Intel announced its Q4 2018 results:
Key observations:
The following are my succinct notes from the earnings call:
Friday's significant drop was unjustified due to the reasons discussed below.
The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to remain relatively unchanged next year, and that the range of estimates around the average is relatively narrow at 16 percent, pointing to the stability and predictability of the company's earnings:
Earnings estimates for all periods also have remained stable in recent months:
This high level of predictability and stability in earnings are positive for long-term investors.
The following graphs through Sept. 30, 2018 illustrate that the company has been able to grow its earnings throughout decades, and just as importantly, convert a large portion of its earnings to free cash flow:
On the other hand, the following graph illustrates that Intel's capital expenditures have increased in recent years:
Intel's accelerated investments in 2017 and 2018 could benefit investors in 2020 and beyond.
The following graph illustrates that the company's debt to asset ratio has trended upward from 2011 through 2016 but has since remained at a reasonable level of 20 to 25 percent:
The following graphs illustrate that the company's cash conversion cycle has recently slowed down and that the primary culprit is inventory buildup:
Although the balance sheet appears strong, there might be some stale inventory on the books. I will keep an eye on this risk in the coming periods.
Intel increased its dividend by 5 percent (not yet shown in the below graph):
With the 5 percent increase, Intel now offers investors with a dividend yield of 2.7 percent, which exceeds S&P 500's 2.0 percent by more than 30 percent.
In addition, Intel has repurchased $10.7B of its stock in the trailing twelve-month period:
The combination of a better than average dividend yield and a reasonable level of stock buybacks at lower price levels, while also increasing investments in capital expenditures for future growth, is attractive to longer-term investors.
Intel bought Mobileye in March of 2017 for $15.3B, and it's likely, but not certain, that Mobileye will become the key service provider to automakers other than Tesla (TSLA), which is developing its own complete system solution to autonomous driving. You may read more about the latest at Mobileye in this presentation.
My valuation call on Intel does not assign any significant value to Mobileye, but if Mobileye, in fact, becomes the "Android" of autonomous driving, then Intel investors would greatly benefit.
Although some of Friday's stock price drop was justified due to Intel's disappointing Q1 revenue and earnings guidance, management noted on the conference call that the slowdown is specific to 1H19, and the company's full-year 2019 earnings guidance remains strong.
Combined with its strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management, at $47 per share, Intel provides investors with the opportunity to outperform.
I rate the company BUY for longer-term investors with at least a three-year horizon.
If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.