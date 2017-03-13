Investment Thesis

On Friday morning, Intel's stock (NASDAQ:INTC) sank by more than 7 percent.

Although some of Friday's stock price drop was justified due to the company's disappointing Q1 2019 revenue and earnings guidance, management noted on the conference call that the slowdown is specific to first half 2019, and the company's full-year 2019 earnings guidance remains strong.

Combined with its strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management, at $45 per share, Intel provides investors with the opportunity to outperform.

Performance

In the last year, Intel has performed generally in line with the S&P 500:

Key observations:

Intel was a source of relative strength and stability for The Value Portfolio throughout December when S&P 500 plunged by more than 15 percent in three weeks;

Even considering Friday's 5.5 percent drop, Intel continues to outperform S&P 500; and

Intel's dividend yield exceeds that of S&P 500 by 30 percent; in other words, Intel's total return performance (presented below) has been even better:

Let's dig deeper into recent earnings.

Q4 2018 Results and Earnings Call Notes

After market close on Thursday, Intel announced its Q4 2018 results:

Key observations:

Revenue increased by 9 percent from the year-ago quarter; and

Top-line growth translated to even larger bottom-line growth due to operating leverage.

The following are my succinct notes from the earnings call:

The CEO search is continuing;

The company is continuing its "transformation to a data center company;"

Q4 revenue fell short of management's expectations due to "dramatically weakening modem demand, lower overall growth in China, cloud service providers absorbing capacity, and a weakening NAND pricing environment;"

Management identified growth areas as "AI, autonomous driving, and 5G;"

In Q4, Intel "announced plans to commercialize mobility-as-a-service in Israel with Volkswagen and Champion Motors;"

Q4 operating margin of 35 percent was flat YoY;

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 was up 18 percent YoY;

The company raised its dividend by 5 percent;

Management is "expecting another record year in 2019;"

"For 2018, we generated $29.4B in cash from operations. We invested $15.2B in capital expenditures and delivered $14.3B in free cash flow, up 38% year-on-year and closing the gap versus EPS by 4.5 points;"

Returned 114% of 2018 free cash flow to shareholders;

Management highlighted that the company's 2018 results greatly exceeded the 2018 guidance provided in late 2017;

Due primarily to trade and China concerns, as well as cloud service providers shifting from building capacity to absorbing capacity, Intel lowered its Q1 2019 revenue and operating margin guidance, for which the stock was punished on Friday.

Friday's significant drop was unjustified due to the reasons discussed below.

Earnings and Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to remain relatively unchanged next year, and that the range of estimates around the average is relatively narrow at 16 percent, pointing to the stability and predictability of the company's earnings:

Earnings estimates for all periods also have remained stable in recent months:

This high level of predictability and stability in earnings are positive for long-term investors.

Growing Earnings Power

The following graphs through Sept. 30, 2018 illustrate that the company has been able to grow its earnings throughout decades, and just as importantly, convert a large portion of its earnings to free cash flow:

On the other hand, the following graph illustrates that Intel's capital expenditures have increased in recent years:

Intel's accelerated investments in 2017 and 2018 could benefit investors in 2020 and beyond.

Strong Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates that the company's debt to asset ratio has trended upward from 2011 through 2016 but has since remained at a reasonable level of 20 to 25 percent:

The following graphs illustrate that the company's cash conversion cycle has recently slowed down and that the primary culprit is inventory buildup:

Although the balance sheet appears strong, there might be some stale inventory on the books. I will keep an eye on this risk in the coming periods.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Intel increased its dividend by 5 percent (not yet shown in the below graph):

With the 5 percent increase, Intel now offers investors with a dividend yield of 2.7 percent, which exceeds S&P 500's 2.0 percent by more than 30 percent.

In addition, Intel has repurchased $10.7B of its stock in the trailing twelve-month period:

The combination of a better than average dividend yield and a reasonable level of stock buybacks at lower price levels, while also increasing investments in capital expenditures for future growth, is attractive to longer-term investors.

One More Thing

Intel bought Mobileye in March of 2017 for $15.3B, and it's likely, but not certain, that Mobileye will become the key service provider to automakers other than Tesla (TSLA), which is developing its own complete system solution to autonomous driving. You may read more about the latest at Mobileye in this presentation.

My valuation call on Intel does not assign any significant value to Mobileye, but if Mobileye, in fact, becomes the "Android" of autonomous driving, then Intel investors would greatly benefit.

Bottom Line

Although some of Friday's stock price drop was justified due to Intel's disappointing Q1 revenue and earnings guidance, management noted on the conference call that the slowdown is specific to 1H19, and the company's full-year 2019 earnings guidance remains strong.

Combined with its strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management, at $47 per share, Intel provides investors with the opportunity to outperform.

Rating

I rate the company BUY for longer-term investors with at least a three-year horizon.