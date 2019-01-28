Bankia SA (OTCPK:BNKXF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Iñigo Velázquez - Head of IR & Rating

José Sevilla - CEO and Executive Director

Leopoldo Alvear - CFO

Marta Sanchez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Ignacio Ulargui - Deutsche Bank

Andrea Unzueta - Credit Suisse

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Benjamin Toms - RBC

Good morning to all of you, and welcome to the Annual Results Presentation for Bankia that is going to be carried out by our CEO, Pepe Sevilla; and our Financial Director, Mr. Leopoldo Alvear.

After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session.

After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. And we'll give the floor to English and Spanish questions. Without further ado, let's start.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Iñigo Velázquez, and let's start with the presentation of all the annual results presentation for 2018. We have several topics to cover, but I'm going to start with the first one which refers to the 2018 highlights from the point of view of the business.

As you know, 2018 was a very important year for us because it was the year for the integration of BMN, an integration that was executed successfully and in record time. As we will see, this has allowed us to accelerate the commercial activity during the year and also to make progress and continue advancing in the development of our distribution model.

As you know, the integration was successfully executed in record time during the first quarter. And in the mid of the year, the rest of the integration that is referred to here in terms of risks was also performed and executed.

From a point of view of restructuring and the layoff of people that was agreed with the trade unions, most of the people had left the organization by November. This has allowed us, as we'll mention later, to also accelerate the execution of the cost synergies that were announced with the operation.

The BMN integration that was compatible with trying to continue increasing the number of customers. The customers have increased by over 120,000 over the last 12 months. And as you can see on the right, the old former BMN network that was losing customers at the beginning of the year finished with gains in the number of customers.

On the bottom right of the slide, we can see the customer evolution of those customers with direct income deposits that have increased by 103,000 customers over the last 12 months despite the merger and integration, and it's now been three consecutive years where the amount of direct income deposits has increased annually above 100,000 per year.

From the point of view of the business and the total sales have grown by 6% in terms of new mortgages. But as you can see, the branches that were not affected by the merger, those were in origin Bankia have grown in sales by 28%, whereas those who came originally from BMN have had a drop that's been just above 30% in terms of sales.

This is due to several facts to the integration and the merger in itself that leads to changes, that leads to modifications in the way of doing things and has also affected the new risk policies inclusion, adapting those from the BMN to the new risk policies and scorings of Bankia.

We understand that this adjustment process has already been completed and we believe that the BMN branches or regional BMN branches will continue to grow together with the Bankia ones over 2019.

At the bottom, you can see the year-on-year variation in terms of sales. 6% that we can see on top is down to 4% by the first half of 2018 versus the first half of the previous year, 7% in the third quarter, and in the last quarter we've grown by 10% in terms of sales when compared to the previous year.

And so we go back to the idea that we mentioned in the last quarter about the recovery in the production paces after the merger. And we can see how the market share of new mortgages that started around 6% at the beginning of the year and by the end of the year was close to 8%, and we want to reach 10% for the year 2019.

As for consumer finance and consumer lending, here you can also see the new consumer lending. They have grown by 13% this year. But the idea is to accelerate in the first half. New consumer lending grew by 7%, whereas in the second half it grew by 20%. So now we have the machinery working at a normal, crisp speed.

So if we look at the bottom graphs in terms of stock, the growth that we had at the beginning, which was 4% ended in December in 14% increase, which means 14 basis points increase in the market share for consumer lending.

As for the companies, which was the other important sector for growth for us, they have grown by 13%. Here, the acceleration difference between the first and the second half of the year is not so significant because the merger did not affect the companies sector as much. But what is interesting at the bottom graphs at the beginning of the year, we had a negative growth in terms of lending to companies, excluding NPLs of 0.9%.

But quarter-on-quarter, we have grown and accelerated our pace and we finished with a growth of 4.4%. The market share in lending companies has increased by 35 basis points this year.

Also in terms of mutual funds, despite the environment, the context which was not easy especially in the second half of the year, we have managed to grow by 17 basis points in terms of mutual funds market share. And another very important thing that we mentioned in our strategic plan was the growth in terms of payment services.

Both sales, POS terminals sales and the sales in terms of credit cards from our customers, they have both grown. We've grown in market share, as you can see on the graph, and the growth ratios are about 15% in 1 case and 13% in the other case.

I would also like to mention here that at the end of last year, we launched a campaign. And we have been awarded as the first bank in Spain to offer its customers the possibility to operate in all payment platforms. [Technical Difficulty] can now use any of these payment services platforms.

As for the strategic plan and what our target was for 2018 in the distribution model, you remember that we talked about how important it was for us to have customized remote management. We had - the previous project was the Connect with your Expert, those who needed greater advice. And then the +Valor [ph] service, the plus value for those other customers that are more - are carrying out more transactions.

They are both performing well. We are growing in both segments and this allows us on the one hand to give better service quality to our customers, but also obviously that improves the efficiency and productivity because our capability to manage these customers is better than the one that we have with the normal traditional branches.

In terms of digital customers, we continue to grow. Our objective this year was to be just below 0.5 million of digital customers. As you can see, we have gone above that. And also the digital sales percentage in 2018 has seen a significant increase. Over 25% of consumption is being done through digital sales with also very big percentages in terms of mutual funds, pension funds, et cetera.

Let's mention the first year of the strategic plan. The strategic plan, as you know, was launched when we agreed to merge with BMN. This first year, the strategic plan from the point of view of the environment, the context in our opinion was affected by three main things.

First, a delay on the interest rate raise. Our expectations were other - just like the other markets had, we've expected the interest rates to go up earlier. And you can see the 12-month Euribor, which is our key interest rate for us, has behaved or evolved worse than expected this year.

There is also the sense that this normalization of the interest rates, the increase in interest rates will be delayed. Also, there's been a lower credit demand. We have seen a dynamic movement for retail customers for mortgage and consumer lending.

But company credit demand has continued to be below our expectations. And as you can see here, our estimate for the credit growth decrease for the whole sector is close to 6%, whereas at the beginning of the year we thought this drop would be about 2%.

And the third element I would mention is the evolution of the funds market. That has been corrected throughout the summer due to the market performance. And when we expected a growth of about 12% this year for these mutual funds, in reality we've had a drop of 2.1%. These are factors that have affected us, obviously, that have affected our evolution performance for 2018.

But I would also like to highlight that despite all that, our main strategic actions have been very important. The main strategic actions and lines that we presented in our strategic plan have - can be summarized in these three things that we can see here.

Promoting the business mainly to companies and consumer lending, even though the metrics were different. We could also talk about them. Efficiency in terms of being able to have cost synergies. Improvement in asset quality by reducing our NPAs and also with a goal for a total profit and a dividend increase that we will mention in a few minutes.

We'll go quickly over this because we've already mentioned it. We grew market share in consumer lending and in lending to companies in this year of merger, 14 basis points for consumer finance - for consumer lending.

We had an idea of total 118 basis points within the strategic plan. And we believe that we will manage to achieve that objective. We'll manage to grow over 1 basis points or 1 percentage basis points over the next 3 years.

In lending to companies, we've also grown in market share by 35 basis points. The goal that we had for the next 3 years is - seems that it'll be easier to achieve even though it's true that this is a market that is not growing as much as expected.

Consumer lending is growing by 14%. The rate that we had expected within the strategic plan for the whole 3 years was 16%, and we believe that we will achieve that growth.

Companies have grown by 4.4% versus the strategic plan's goal of 7.9%. And here, we'll be - this performance will be down to how the company's loan demand grows. Despite that, we believe that we will be able to maintain and achieve that growth rate this year.

Second line of efficiency, you remember that we wanted to obtain €190 million in cost synergies when we announced the merger of BMN. You can see that on the right and you can see the calendar there. This first year, we will have achieved €130 million in 2018 which is double what we had expected for 2018.

And for the second year, 2019, we believe that we will achieve without a problem the €190 million that we presented. So we believe we'll anticipate by one year the cost synergies that we had announced at the time.

In terms of NPA's performance, you know that there was a very specific idea within our strategic plan to reduce the total of NPAs during these 3 years by nearly €9 billion. In this first year, between organic reduction and the sale of the green portfolio that we'll talk about later, we will reduce that by double what we had expected - over double what we had expected, €6 billion.

So our NPA ratio will finish the year by 8.2%. We would have improved in 3.7 percentage points our ratio for the - in 1 year. So the two remaining points that we have in order to meet our goals of 2020 are more achievable at the moment.

And I would also like to talk about the NPAs ratio net of provisions. We have reduced the ratio from 6.3 to 4.3 to 100 basis points, reaching our goal - closer to the goal of 3% that we had presented in our strategic plan.

As for the profit for the first year ends in €703 million, negatively affected by the sale of the NPA portfolio for a total of €85 million. Even though - accelerating the divestment of these NPAs, even though it has a cost now it will have advantages in the future.

And in terms of the dividend with the approval of these accounts, the board also approved to present to the AGM a dividend increase per share of 5% up to €11.58 per share, which is the mathematical payout of 50% over the profit of the year.

And I'll give the floor to Leo so he can talk to us about the performance of the income statement for 2018.

Leopoldo Alvear

Thank you very much, Pepe. Good morning to all of you. As always, I would like first to show you the official accounts that in 2017 include Bankia and one month plus BMN and 2018 that include Bankia plus BMN. The last time we presented these accounts is not really like-for-like basis. So here on the right, you have here the difference including BMN in the year 2017.

If we look at the quarterly evolution, which is the one that is really comparable on like for like, we can see that in the fourth quarter, we increased in net interest income, as expected. That is growing by 2.4%.

Commissions and fees are stable. We can see a decrease on the net trading income because we haven't had any rotation of the portfolio. This seasonal effect on the fourth quarter that appears as in other revenue which is the contribution to the fund guarantee.

And also, we can see here that the provisions, the recurrent provisions are stable throughout the whole year with a risk of cost that is 18 basis points, as we'll be able to see later.

If we move forward in the gross customer margin, we can see that it has increased up to 1.58% due to the credit growth that's gone from 1.62% to 1.69%. The reason is that - the reason for this is repreciation, revaluation of the Euribor. The 12-month Euribor has been at minus 19 basis points until midyear, and little by little, it has gone up to the current minus 11 basis points.

The other factor obviously is the mix due to the fact that the new lending as we mentioned in previous quarter have a heavier weight in consumer lending and companies loans and the effect that has on the back book.

So on the right, we can see the gross customer margin that is the higher - the highest fourth quarter since 2012 despite the reduction that we've had in the Euribor, which is as you know very important for us since 2012.

What we expect is that this trend will continue to be present during 2019 given that we will not have the repreciation of the Euribor towards even more negative. Actually, we expect that it will grow and will also have a new credit mix that we mentioned before.

As for fees and commissions, we can see that the total figure has increased by 3.4% in the full year and we can see two different time lines. The first semester, we concentrated very much on the BMN integration. All BMN customers were applied our fees process, which is called POR SER TÚ, with a reduction on the fees and commissions charge for admin processes. And our commissions grew by 1.3%. In the second half post-merger where the fees and commissions increased by 5.6%.

Also, we can see that just like in other quarters, we are advancing in added value product, which is where we are focusing such as mutual funds, pension plans and payment services.

In terms of operating expenses and after being able to capture double the synergies that we had expected, we can see that the costs are reduced by 4.3% this year or 8.2% in the last quarter. That means that we continue to have a competitive advantage versus our peers in all the efficiency ratios, especially the way that OpEx - the weight of OpEx out of RWAs.

Here we can see the evolution of the core result which is made up of the most recurrent items from the income results, such as net interest income, fees and commissions, and for these, we take out the OpEx.

We can see the evolution. In the first quarter, if we compare year-on-year, we decreased by 15%. That drop was 10% in the second quarter, 5% in the third quarter and for the first time we have seen that in the fourth quarter, this core result is higher than what we had in the fourth quarter of 2017 year-on-year; obviously including BMN to the fourth quarter of 2017.

The same within net interest income because we believe that net interest income, the costs are being reduced, as Pepe mentioned. This year, we should reach €190 million of synergies that we had set ourselves. We hope that the core result during 2019 continues to evolve positively.

Finally, in terms of provisions, we could see when we look at the recurrent items, for instance, the sale of the portfolio, we can see that the cost of risk has been 18 basis points. The provisions for credit for the whole year was 2.5% higher, even though the - we are not comparing like for like basis because this year we €21 billion from BMN and the foreclosed assets. This good performance is obviously due to the good performance of NPAs that we've mentioned briefly.

The first thing that we see is the reduction of the total of NPAs that have been reduced by 35% this year. So we have achieved within our strategic plan two years in one. We have reduced our balance. And this balance is divided first by an organic reduction which would be €3.2 billion and then a reduction due to the portfolio that was sold, the green portfolio that will be €2.8 billion.

At the closing of the account, we've considered the negative impacts from the sale of this portfolio, the €85 million for extraordinary provisions that I mentioned before. And for the future, we should benefit first from a reduction in the cost of risk then a reduction of €200 million for the three years post the transaction closing. And once the consolidation has been executed and the actual assets leave the balance sheet, we'll see a positive capital impact of about 12 basis points.

In terms of NPAs, what we can see is that there is an organic reduction of €2.3 million this year, which together with the €1.4 million that comes from the sale of NP - nonperforming mortgages, is a total of - with a total of assets NPAs of 8.4% [ph].

Almost the same, we have managed to reduce our NPL coverage ratio by 240 basis points to place it at 6.5%. All of this including our coverage ratio that has been stable throughout the year.

Finally, in terms of foreclosed assets, the evolution has also been very good. You can see that they have reduced by nearly 50% this year. Part of it due to the organic sales that we carried out in previous years, but also due to the foreclosed portfolio included within the green portfolio.

And so the - we have seen a decrease on the foreclosed assets. And the foreclosed assets' organic sales have increased by 7% if we compare it to 2017, and we have sold approximately 24% of the asset stock even before the sale of this foreclosed assets within the green portfolio.

If we look at liquidity and solvency just quickly, liquidity, we continue to have very good ratios. Our loan-to-deposit ratio is 91%. The LCR is above the regulatory minimums at 163%. What we have at the ECB is 100% TLTRO. So we do not have any short-term facility. And we keep our liquid assets of maturities which are at 1.3 times on our issuance in the market. Throughout the year, as we mentioned to you in other quarters, we've managed to have an increase on the rating by S&P and increase on the outlook by Fitch.

And let's now look at the capital quickly. We can see that the capital buffers in terms of CET1 and total solvency are very large, above 500 basis points. And finally, in terms of CET1 fully loaded and the year evolution, what we can see is that we have generated 83 basis points organically in the year. And we've had some negative impacts, one of them has already been mentioned before due to the repurchase of the insurances. That means our goodwill increase happened in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, we've had to take into account the impact from the ECB exercise to all the banks by reviewing the TRIM mortgages that goes up to 23 basis points. And we've also had to take into account the €85 million for additional provisions, which was a total of 10 basis points.

So you can see here our ratios. If we include both actions, both operations now are just pending authorization such as the insurance one that we hope to achieve the approval by the regulatory bodies immediately or the sale of the portfolios that are agreed. And we just have to wait for them to leave the balance sheet. We'll have a pro forma of - ratio of 12.51% in terms of management without including the unrealized. Once we look at the unrealized, we will finish the year at 12.62%.

Throughout the year, we've told you that we've managed to complete our AT1 package, and now we have 2% of Tier 2. And so in terms of total capital, we finished with 16.45%.

If we measure this in nominal terms, what we can see is that the capital that we have generated this year goes up to nearly €800 million. On the one hand, we have organic generation, €586 million, which include the dividend that we're going to propose to the AGM, €386 million; plus the 28 basis points that we have over the 12% fully loaded under management, which is the minimum that we demand ourselves.

If to that we add the two operations that I mentioned before, the insurance one and the sale of portfolios, then we'll have to add to that another €189 million, so a total of €775 million. This €775 million compared to the €2.5 billion that we had committed to the market in order to generate this capital over the next 3 years or over the 3 years of the strategic plan.

So Pepe, I'll give you the floor now so you can conclude.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much. To finish, I would just like to say that 2018 has been the year of the merger of BMN, a merger that has been carried out successfully and in record time. This integration, this merger, has allowed us to accelerate the speed of - the growth speed in our business and our last quarter was the most dynamic in terms of credit growth.

And also in terms of other activities, we are able to speed up by one year the synergies that we set ourselves when we announced this operation to the market. We've also accelerated the sale of the NPAs above the goals that we have set ourselves for the strategic - in the strategic plan, and all of that maintaining our capital generation goal.

And we finish here the presentation.

Iñigo Velázquez

If you have any questions, yes, let's now give the floor to the Q&A session. Thank you very much for sticking to the time.

We have quite a lot of time now for the questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thank you very much. I wanted to start by asking you about the capital evolution plan above 12%. Is it going to be carried out this year or will it be done through, I mean, when would it take place? Will it be done through a special dividend or through the repurchase of shares?

The second question is about credit growth for 2019. 2018, you have already explained the issue of the mortgages, BMN, et cetera. So I would like to know if in 2019, if this will be the year in which we'll finally see credit growth or not.

Could you please give us some ideas about this and in which segments? And in this sense, would it be above or below the credit growth? And what will be the headwind or tailwind in that case?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Paco. Leo, just comment anything you would like to.

Leopoldo Alvear

Regarding the above the 12% for capital increase, I think there are two things here. First, we have to generate it. We have to generate that capital excess, that €2.5 billion that we announced in our strategic plan. And I think that here, we still feel comfortable despite the fact that there are some negative effects in the market that affect us negatively, especially the interest rates evolution.

We believe that we will achieve the €2.5 billion of capital. It will done through ordinary dividends as we have started announcing, but also by giving back capital in extraordinary payments. And that will be done if we have - if we meet certain elements.

The first one, the most technical one, is having the communications from the ECB regarding the requirements, the capital requirements for 2019 that we expect will be published in a month.

Secondly, the performance of the capital ratio. We can see that there are some elements that will be materializing over the next few months. And so the payout, in whatever way it is done, and I think other times we've talked about the positive and negative impact of the paybacks versus dividends. But regardless of how we do that, it will be produced in time and it doesn't have to be accordingly to the plan. So if we are confident on these elements, we will think about the possibility of increasing the capital payback.

However, first, we need to generate the capital. That's the main thing. We believe and we feel confident that we'll be able to generate those €2.5 billion. And secondly, as that capital is generated, we'll take whatever payout measures are necessary.

As for the net interest income for 2019 and the credit evolution, obviously, the credit dynamics we mentioned also in the last quarter and they are going from low to high in Bankia. In terms of consumer finance, we have an important growth. We must remember here that we are also supported - we are supported by the customers from BMN especially in the second half of the year.

It increased the amount of customers and also the amount of customers with direct deposits, which are the ones that we tend to work with in terms of consumer finance. This increased by 25%, and that clientele base is also not as developed in terms of the pre-awarded loans that we worked on.

In the mortgage world, we can see that the growth is also present. And in the first month of the year, the sales growth versus the same month last year is close to the 30% that we saw the Bankia network had in 2018, discounting BMN obviously, excluding BMN. And in the world of companies, we still feel comfortable.

An important area of growth and that's different from the rest of the sector, comes from the end of those restrictions that we had due to the restructuring plan imposed by Brussels. So the credit dynamics we believe are favorable.

In terms of stock, we can see the mortgage evolution, the mortgage portfolio evolution that has important maturities every year. And we believe that in 2019, the new mortgage sales will continue to be less than the portfolio maturities. And so the stock of mortgages will decrease, will tend to decrease. However, our objective for this year is being able to offset this with consumer - greater consumer finance loans and greater companies loans.

José Sevilla

That's for the world of credit. I'm not sure whether you like, Leo, to say anything, add anything? No.

Iñigo Velázquez

We'll continue with more questions and then we can come back on that if you wish. Next question please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Marta Sanchez, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

Marta Sanchez

Thank you very much. I would like to do a follow-up on the dividend. I'm sure that maybe it's difficult to get anything else out of you today. But I would like to know if SREP, there's no negative outlook. Could we have an extraordinary dividend in that case that you would propose to the AGM, that you will hold at the end of March?

And about the dividend, I think - I'm not sure if it's changed, the discourse has changed. In the strategic plan, you talked about giving back that capital 2.5 in 3 years. Now you talk about capital generation [Technical Difficulty] has it changed? There are many questions about capital pending.

And then two short questions. The second question is what plan do you have to reactivate assets outside the balance sheet? Is this sustainable, your goal, is it sustainable? When will we be able to see a best tax rate than the sector?

And the third question is what's your ratio? What's your issuance and what about the TLTRO? And could we see issuance of cover bonds in senior this year in order to replace the TLTRO? Thank you very much.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Marta. Thank you for both questions. So we'll try to answer them. Would you like to do that, the last two? About the TLTRO and the tax issues? Our objective was not to moderate our discourse, our message. It was to insist an idea that I mentioned before, that in order to pay out €2.5 billion first we have to generate that capital. And in that sense even though we have some headwind mainly coming from the interest rate, well we are confident that we, in an adverse interest-rate scenario, we'll be able to generate those €2.5 billion in capital. And therefore, we'll be able to pay them back.

The timing of that payback as I said before will depend on not having any surprises. We don't expect to have them in terms of the requirements communication by the ECB.

As you said, Marta. And in that sense, this will be done maybe one, we don't know exactly which quarter. But we have to accumulate that payback by the end of the three years, and we'll try to see if we can stop paying back gradually before. So we are not changing our discourse. It's still the same. Would you like to answer?

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. In terms of the tax rate, it's about 24%. The possibility that we have to make the most of the financial assets depends on what happens during that year. I would imagine that next year we'll have a higher tax rate than this year.

As we normally tell you it should be around between 25% to 30%. But in the fine-tuning, well, we'll see. It'll depend on the activities carried out in each financial year. But just to give you an idea, I would say about 28%. But it's true that we cannot give you an exact guidance here because as we say, it depends on the activities that happen in the year.

In terms of the questions regarding to liquidity, so here we don't publish it because it's not official. But it's about 20% [ph]. So it's well above the minimum regulatory ratio, which is 100%. In terms of the TLTRO, we have an exposure of €13.9 billion. Our idea is to pay the 100% of the TLTRO in June of 2020, which is when it matures. And currently, we have a liquidity excess which is quite large, about €9 billion. So I don't think we'll be forced to do great issuance in order to continue with the TLTRO.

Also, bear in mind that since the banks took on this TLTRO at least us, the liquidity structure of our balance sheets have changed considerably, for instance, in terms of the loan-to-deposit ratio. So this year, the issuances that we will carry out will be linked to issuance on capital with the MREL. But in any case, we do not expect them to be large. Thank you very much. Next question?

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question comes from the line of Ignacio Cerezo from UBS. Please ask your question.

Ignacio Cerezo

Hi. Good morning. Thank you very much for your presentation. Just a couple of things. First, in terms of capital, are you expecting any regulatory - additional regulatory impact in terms of risk-weighted assets? You have optimized your models separately from TRIM. So could you give us an indication on how you expect the risk-weighted assets to evolve this year? And then there's been quite a low quota and I would like to know your estimates for this year?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Ignacio. Thank you for being so clear in both questions. Would you like to answer the one about the TRIM and I'll answer the risk-weighted assets.

Leopoldo Alvear

You want me to answer capital?

José Sevilla

No, I'll start with capital and then you talk about trading. Okay, so capital, risk-weighted assets for this year. Well, apart from the RWA movements that we already mentioned during the presentation and the two pending operations, we are working with the supervisor to validate their behavioral model for mortgages, which is the model with which we manage our mortgage portfolio.

We presented the validation process in the year 2018 and we have a commitment that is not official, it's not closed, but we have a verbal commitment that the supervisory team will come to assess the approval of this model in the second quarter of this year. So in a few months, and depending on it, we'll see whether in 2019 or in 2020, depending on the timing, whether we'll be able to use it not just for management but also to calculate the capital, whether we'll be able to use this mortgage model. And that would have an impact on the risk-weighted assets that obviously would be positive.

Apart from that, we do not have any additional things pending for the year. It is true that the effect of the IFRS 16 that you know refers to rent will lead to a growth of about €600 million in terms of RWAs in the first quarter of this year, which is also included in our models. And as a result, the new way of looking at the rents, well basically it just calculates at present value the future flows. And that has - well, it's about €600 million RWAs, which calculate or compute at 100%.

And well, we'll continue to work to optimize and improve the RWAs. And in that sense, we believe there could be also some additional RWA optimization by reducing NPAs. We'll continue to decrease on our NPAs and that will affect positively the performance of RWAs.

Leopoldo Alvear

Trading. In terms of trading, next year will be lower than this year because we do not expect to have the portfolio rotation that we had. Just to give you an idea or to give you a figure, about €100 million. And the difference versus this year will be offset by an increase on the core business which we believe will go up by 5%.

We'll also reduce costs due to reaching the €190 million of synergies that we mentioned before. We will not have the one-off provisions that we had this year due to the sale of the portfolios. And also, we will start benefiting as well from the cost reduction that I mentioned due to the reduction of NPAs after the sale of the portfolios. Next question? Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Alvaro Serrano. Please ask your question from Morgan Stanley.

Alvaro Serrano

Hi. Good afternoon. I seem to understand, Leo, that you said the income improvements will be sustainable for 2019, I think you said during the presentation. The loan yield of the fourth quarter of about 69 that increased by 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter, I would like to know how sustainable that is, i.e. what seasonal element you have and if you are improving your mix. Is that mix improvement what's leading to the increase or - because you said it's sustainable for 2019? If that's the case, then the income should grow, obviously.

And the second question is a follow-up in terms of capital. MREL, have you received the communication about how much was the figure for this year? Have you received any initial communication? And together with that on the SREP, I imagined that - yes, I mean, you talked about distributing payout. So any distribution, I guess, would have to be proposed to the AGM?

And in that case, if you do buybacks, is there anything more specific? Would it be more specific or would you just ask for a general authorization from the AGM to do up to 10% of buyback, for instance or will it be more specific? And is there going to be a more detailed communication in the AGM? So basically, what do we have to pay attention to in order to know - to get an idea on when you'll be able to carry out a buyback, for instance?

José Sevilla

Well, thank you very much for your two questions, Alvaro.

Leopoldo Alvear

So income for the fourth quarter should be sustainable. Well, we've had our increases in the more volatile area due to the contribution of NPAs based on material with € 6 million, €7 million and is very much in line with the first and second quarter of the year. If you remember, we were surprised by a lower NPA contribution in the first half. But in the third quarter, that - it was not bigger than we had, had in previous quarters.

So we believe that in 2019, we will be able to have a stable interest income or even growing. And obviously, that will depend on the Euribor performance, obviously. That is what affects us the most. And also the credit book performance that we expect will be quite flat at the end of the year. And so we will be able to offset the deleverage in the mortgage portfolio with an increase from consumer finance and companies lending.

And so we believe that the net interest revenue for the quarter would be the floor as we - for the third quarter, sorry, will be the floor. So we'll be able to keep that revenue in 2019 or even higher than expected.

In terms of capital, no, we have not received any communications about the MREL or the SREP, as Pepe said. So we are waiting to receive that communication. The MREL is specifically interesting in my opinion, not just because of the ratio but also in order to see the calendar. In the strategic plan, we have set ourselves having an MREL between 20% and 21% for the end of 2020, and we are working on that line, really along those lines.

Iñigo Velázquez

Thank you very much. Next question? Sorry, he asked about the technicality before the distribution.

Leopoldo Alvear

Well, until we have these two questions resolved, as Pepe said, we will not be able to go - we will not be able to propose alternatives. If we propose a buyback from a technical aspect, what we need is two approvals. One by the regulatory body in order to amortize the shares and also delegation of powers by the AGM in order to amortize shares. We already have the power of attorney to buy the shares but we would need to have the authorization for the amortization of those shares. So that is clear, they can select to cancel them. Next question? Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca.

Andrea Filtri

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. I apologize for asking it in English but I will risk losing accuracy if I ask them in Spanish. I just have a question on costs. You're indicating €200 million cost savings from the NPA sale. Is this over the 3 year period? And what lines of P&L - what items on the P&L will this affect?

The second question regards - well, it's just a curiosity. Did you receive a request to apply the calendar provisioning from [indiscernible] to the P&L stock as it was sent by the ECB to the banks in December? And if so, when will the calendar provisioning apply, up to what year? Thank you.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Andrea. Thank you for your two questions. Would you like to answer the first question about the costs?

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. So in fact, the €200 million of this cost savings will be produced over the next 3 financial years. In the year 2019, we won't have 100% of them because we estimate that the portfolios will come out midyear or towards the end of the year. So they will be able to be distributed linearly in 3 years but it will be from June 2019.

As for the line items or lines, one will come from NPLs due to savings and tax, et cetera, and the other part will come from foreclosed due to savings on maintenance cost, et cetera, et cetera.

It's also important to highlight that of this €200 million, we do not include any estimates on the positive impact that not having these assets could have, and because we don't have a cost of risk regarding those assets.

José Sevilla

Okay. And in terms of your second question about the draft, et cetera, even though this is a world in which it is really difficult to know what we can say and what we can't. But given that you've asked it and that we're here talking to all of you, I think this is something that the ECB is including in - there's too many financial entities.

There is a recommendation on the compliance of the calendar that the ECB has for non-covered positions with [indiscernible] and for the real guarantee positions. This is a phased calendar. I can't remember the dates really. But all in all, what I do remember is that when we carried out our analysis, we believe that there is no problem to comply with the calendar.

And in Spanish banks in general, in real guarantee, our exposures are covered close to 100% in agreement with the calendars that we use. And those that are covered with real guarantees, we believe there will be no problem to cover those commitments, those positions that are older than 7 years of age.

And the sale of the green portfolio mainly refers in fact to those type of positions, the mortgages that we sold within the green portfolio, the non-performing mortgages that we decided to sell within our portfolio are old mortgages that have been in our balance sheet for very long.

And so we are cleaning up that portfolio that could have additional problems in terms of provisions as per the ECB guidelines. But all in all, there is a recommendation which from a practical perspective we believe is acceptable from our side. Next question? Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Carlos Cobo, Societe Generale. Please ask your question.

Carlos Cobo

Hi. Thank you very much for the presentation. Just a quick question in order to fully understand these things you're talking about, about the calendar, the sale of portfolios, et cetera. What you have demonstrated with the sale is what you explained to us before, that your portfolio is more granular and it's more difficult to mobilize due to the nature, it's more itemized.

So did you have to draw an excess of provisions? This has led - it was quite unexpected, you still have a large portfolio. And this contrasts with a cost of risk which is quite low, below normalized levels.

So I would like to understand that. Do you think you may have to do additional effort in terms of provisions or where will we be able to mobilize those portfolios? How will you be able to mobilize them better and quicker? And that's the only question. Thank you very much.

José Sevilla

Well, thank you for just asking one question, Carlos. I don't think so. I don't think there is that need for additional provisions. We - as you know, we have done portfolio sales and we've always defended our strategy of selling midsized portfolios, so I think that's between €100 million and €300 million because we believe that we'll be able to optimize the price better in that way.

We decided to create this larger portfolio which involves [Technical Difficulty] levels that are higher because we thought it would be good to accelerate and anticipate the divestment of assets in order to maintain the NPA ratios ahead of the strategic plan. And also because we believed there was appetite in the market; after certain large operations in the Spanish market, we thought there were some players who really had an appetite for covering this type of operations.

Also, we thought it would be interesting for us this operation because of two reasons: one, because it allows us to package whole amount of foreclosed assets very granular, as you say, but also because what we're doing is selling a residential mortgage portfolio. There haven't been many of those, I don't think any of the last 3 years or at least of significant size. And it has sped up the - this sale for 2018.

Bear in mind the targets that we have within our strategic plan to reduce NPAs, and bear in mind that we have some room for maneuver for 2019, 2020. I don't think we'll need additional provisions in order to continue reducing and divesting and even improving our NPA reduction targets that we have proposed ourselves for 2020 after this operation. The truth is that we are quite calm in that sense. Thank you very much Carlos. Now if you can continue the good example of Carlos and just stick to one question that would allow us for - that would allow us to everyone ask a question, so please try to ask one question.

Operator

Thank you very much. Next question by Ignacio Ulargui from Deutsche Bank. Please ask your question.

Ignacio Ulargui

Hi, good afternoon. I wanted to talk about the fees for the quarter. They have been flat the last quarter with a good performance of asset management commissions. There's a drop on the NPA management commissions. We'll continue - should we expect this decrease to also happen in 2019? And will the other commissions also fall? Thank you.

José Sevilla

Ignacio, just quickly, no. In the third quarter, we had extraordinary commissions due to the recovery of assets. I think we mentioned that in the previous quarter, and that affected the evolution of the performance of the third quarter versus the fourth quarter.

But all in all, the prospects [ph] that we have in the fourth quarter we believe is a good proxy for the start of this year. And I don't think we'll see any other decreases in terms of fees and commissions due to asset recovery. Thank you very much. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is Andrea Unzueta from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Andrea Unzueta

Good afternoon. I'll ask two questions but they'll be very quick. First, could you quantify the impact that you have from the approval of the mortgage model in your assets? Just to see how the capital ratio will evolve, to get an idea.

And the second within the guidance of NII from stable to growing, I guess that we think the plan, there will be MREL issuance of up to €4 billion over the next 2 years. So I would like to know what are the assumptions that you're making in terms of amount per year and cost of these instruments? Thank you very much.

José Sevilla

Thank you, Andrea. Leo, you answer the second question. I'll answer the first. We prefer not to quantify the impact for now until we have some visibility on the model approval, and we do not want to give figures. As we've said in the past, for us, the model approval has an effect in terms of capital, but also important in terms of management.

And we're interested on this authorization for those two reasons in order to better manage our portfolio with a single model and also the improvements that you could lead to in terms of capital which are not being quantified until we have an idea or a partial approval by the ECB. And as for the second question?

Leopoldo Alvear

Well, about 2,000 per year, more or less.

José Sevilla

Sorry, EUR 2,000 per year for what, you mean?

Leopoldo Alvear

The issuances for MREL for the next two financial years, this year and the next one. And we have included this - this cost have been included in the net interest income that I mentioned before. And the costs that we are thinking of issuing at are below - or the ones that we have included in our budget are above what we would find in the market. So I think we are reasonably comfortable with those.

Iñigo Velázquez

Okay. Thank you very much. Let's go to the English questions.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question comes from Britta Schmidt [Autonomous Research] Please ask your question.

Britta Schmidt

Yes, I've got one question, please, on net interest income. I'm not sure I understood this on the call correctly. Did you say that there was about €6 million to €7 million of seasonality which I assume come from NPLs in Q4? And can you give us an idea what you expect next year assuming that NPLs decline further?

And then secondly, just a question on costs given that there are quite a few moving items in there with further cost synergies and also savings from the NPA reductions, could you give us any idea of what the net cost would be for next year, for 2019? Thank you.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much. Would you like to...

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. For the NII, what I said is that the variation of the contribution of non-performing versus the third quarter, so in the fourth quarter, is about €6 million. And when I look at the total figure of non-performing for the fourth quarter, it's very similar to what we had in the first and second quarters.

If you remember what we said in September or October was that the abnormal low figure of NPLs was on the third quarter. So we do not expect a significant impact next year versus what we obtained in this financial year. So the contribution of NPLs that we have had the fourth quarter should be a recurrent, reasonably recurrent.

And the costs of NPAs, what I said €200 million to distribute in 3 years. So about €65 million per year, more or less. But you also have to bear in mind that next year, we'll also only incur a reduction that will be about half. It depends on when the assets actually leave our balance sheet.

José Sevilla

One thing, the costs related to NPAs, they are at the bottom of the income results. And then the cost savings in terms of OpEx, and we keep the €190 million in terms of synergies in that line. Thank you very much. Now we go to the last question.

Operator

Next question by Benjamin Toms from RBC. Please ask your question.

Benjamin Toms

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Just quickly, on Slide 7, you showed new mortgage market share increasing from 6.8% to 8.1% between September and November. Is there any particular driver of this jump in the market share? Is it sustainable for the coming quarters? Thank you.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Benjamin. Yes, we believe that our market share for new mortgages will continue at these levels. In fact, our target is to be close to 10%, 10% of new mortgages. And we believe that we can achieve that because, as I said before, the old BMN network has gained speed now. The Bankia network was growing in 2018 at 28%, as we saw during the presentation.

And as of January, the sales of new mortgages comparing January to January for the whole of Bankia is now close to 30%. So we are quite reasonably optimistic. We believe that we'll be able to improve on that 8% and it will be close to 10% during 2019.

Iñigo Velázquez

Well, thank you very much, Pepe and Leo, and thank you to all those who have attended the presentation.

As you know, the IR team is at your disposal to answer any questions that you may have or that are pending. And that's all. Thank you very much for your attention.

José Sevilla

Thank you all.