GrubHub Growing By Acquisition: We See 40% Upside
About: Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)
by: Arturo Neto, CFA
Summary
GrubHub has been growing inorganically by acquiring smaller players in the food delivery space.
Despite contracting margins and increasing competition, we believe that despite no moat, GRUB is positioned to remain the industry leader.
After declining 47% and currently trading at a forward PEG ratio of 0.56, we believe the stock is attractive.
GrubHub (GRUB) has remained the market leader in the online food delivery industry in the U.S. for years, but at present, its market-leading position is threatened by a hoard of competitors that are