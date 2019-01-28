Earnings Analysis | Industrial

NVR: New Orders And Average Selling Prices Are Declining

|
About: NVR, Inc. (NVR)
by: Leo Nelissen
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Leo Nelissen
Medium-term horizon, Dividend Investing, Dividend Growth Investing, Value
Summary

NVR did have a good fourth quarter when it comes to sales and earnings - both beating expectations.

New orders and selling prices, however, seem to follow the downtrend of leading housing indicators.

I remain on the sidelines until these housing indicators give us some confirmation of a growth bottom.

Last quarter, when NVR (NYSE:NVR) reported its third quarter earnings, I discussed the pressure from leading homebuilding indicators and my plan to stay on the sidelines. At this point, we see that leading