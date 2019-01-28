NVR: New Orders And Average Selling Prices Are Declining
NVR did have a good fourth quarter when it comes to sales and earnings - both beating expectations.
New orders and selling prices, however, seem to follow the downtrend of leading housing indicators.
I remain on the sidelines until these housing indicators give us some confirmation of a growth bottom.
Last quarter, when NVR (NYSE:NVR) reported its third quarter earnings, I discussed the pressure from leading homebuilding indicators and my plan to stay on the sidelines. At this point, we see that leading