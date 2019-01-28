HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending January 25, 2019
About: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
by: Lighthouse Research
Summary
HYG lost 11 bps due to negative outlook for global growth and uncertainty over the prospects for US-China trade negotiations.
U.S. Treasury yields slightly declined last week.
All the sectors lost some value last week, especially Basic Materials, Energy and Communications.
During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) lost 0.11% (11 bps). Before this week, HYG has demonstrated positive weekly returns since the end of December and