Is 2019 Uncertainty Good For Intel Investors?

Intel (INTC) projects a flat year. That may be the best case, but the 10nm chip is on track for holiday deliveries, which should lead to a strong 2020 and beyond. The semiconductor market is weaker, but Intel’s products are proprietary. It is unusual to see a stock with excellent future growth at a 10 P/E. Intel is a strong buy.

Intel Fourth Quarter Sales

Intel sales were below guidance in the fourth quarter because of lower sales in:

Cloud

China

Lower memory prices

Smartphone modem sales.

Sales in the fourth quarter were $400 million or 3.6% below guidance. In the last six weeks of the quarter, demand fell. Thus, in that period, demand was off guidance by approximately 7%. However, Intel grew year over year in all segments except the Internet of Things, but adjusting for a divesture, it grew 4%. Overall fourth quarter revenue is up 9% over prior year and 13% on a full year basis.

Management stated that the first half of 2019 would be slow but that sales would increase in the second half. Some of the weakness is easy to explain. Intel is the supplier of modems for the iPhone, whose production declined. Sales to the Cloud were at a 40% pace in the first nine months so a slowdown is not surprising. The growth in China has slowed as investment slows. Intel makes a premium price memory with fast retrieval of data. As the price of the commodity memory declines, the premium remains but the total price must be cut.

First Quarter Reduction

The first quarter of 2018 revenue was 7% below the preceding fourth quarter. Intel is projecting a first quarter 2019 that is 14 % below the preceding fourth quarter. The first quarter revenue is less than one percent above the prior year. They are also projecting a weak second quarter with growth in the second half of the year.

New Products

Growth in the second half depends on the Cloud picking up and the 10 nm. Intel’s “Ice Lake” the 10 nm processor is 10 nm on length and width so the density should be comparable to others 7 nm chips. However, it has not been tested outside Intel so its performance is unknown. “Ice Lake” is scheduled to be in the stores for the 2019 holiday. This means that samples need to be available by midyear. The quantity expected in 2019 for personal computers is not available. The 5 Gen modem has a similar schedule with commercial availability in first quarter 2020. The data centric 10nm will follow the PC version much faster than the usual plan in 2020. The 7nm process schedule has not been released but management says it is proceeding well. Therefore, Intel is likely to have a strong new product portfolio for 2020 and beyond.

Profitability

The operating margin in the first quarter of 2019 will be 27% compared to 33% in the fourth quarter. The first quarter GAAP EPS guidance is $0.81 per share compared to $1.12 per share in the fourth quarter. This is 28% below the fourth quarter. The profit on a non-GAAP basis is up less than a percent and down slightly on a GAAP basis. In 2018, Intel produced a free cash flow of $14.3 billion after spending $15.5 billion on capital expenditures.

Price Earnings Ratio

Intel has a remarkably low P/E ratio for a tech company – 10 times trailing 12 months. The reason for that is that semiconductors have a reputation for volatility. The typical semiconductor is a commodity like the typical memory chip, which is scarce, then supply catches up and the price collapses. Intel products are proprietary which has made it a low beta stock.

The Intel guidance changed radically based on the last six weeks of the year. It shows the interim CEO, Bob Swan’s financial background. “This will be a record year” but only by one percent because Intel does not want to overcommit. The guidance is back end loaded with high growth required in the second half. The forecast for the first quarter is highly variable. It could easily be plus or minus $2.0 billion. Either way, the stock will react. It is very likely that 2019 revenue will be less than 2018.

Conclusion

Cloud demand and PC recovery made 2018 a record year. With ninth generation processors and its fast retrieval memory, 2019 will be an OK year. Intel needed the 10nm processer now for high 2019 growth, but it should make 2020 and beyond years of solid growth. The 2019 uncertainty keeps P/E at 10 making this stock a strong buy.

