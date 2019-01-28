Is A Snap Buyout In Store? Unlikely

For tax and other reasons, it makes little sense for the two founders to sell the company, nor are there logical buyers other than Facebook.

Unfortunately they have no say in the matter, only CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy do.

It has been a tough row for Snap Inc (SNAP) longs to hoe since the company's March 2017 IPO, with the stock down over 75% from where it initially traded. Disastrous financial results during 2018, combined with significant turmoil inside the company, have resulted in the company's stock losing over half of its value over the past year, with shares recently trading just 33% above all-time lows:

SNAP longs should be forgiven if they view the best path forward as a buyout of the company, rather than trudging on alone. First of all, a buyout at a healthy premium would mitigate some of their unrealized losses in Snap stock. Merger premiums recently for tech companies have been quite healthy. Witness, for example, the 63% premium that IBM (IBM) paid for Red Hat (RHT) (see here); a similar premium for Snap would put the buyout price over $10/share. Second, a sale of the company to a financially healthy buyer (such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet aka Google (GOOG)) would allow Snap to continue scaling its cash-burning business model without distracting funding concerns, as well as stem the recent mass exodus of senior executives (for example, note the unexpected departure of the CFO several weeks ago).

Industry observers have stoked buyout hopes over the past year as Snap's shares have declined. A writer for Techcrunch had the following to say on the matter in late October 2018 (source):

Snap could...surrender as an independent company and be acquired by a deep-pocketed tech giant. Without having to worry about finances or short-term goals, Snap could invest in improving its features and app performance for the long-term. Social networks are tough to kill entirely, so despite competition, Snap could become lucrative if aided through this rough spot.

Another commentator observed last September as follows (source):

[Snap faces] a daunting set of challenges, and they collectively make investing in Snap a risky proposition even at current levels. On the other hand, should Google, which reportedly offered $30 billion or more for Snap back in early 2016 and invested in the company when it was privately owned, decide that Snap's plunge presents a good opportunity to get the company at a discount, it has the resources to partly or fully address many of these challenges. If Google bought Snap, it could improve the company's margin and cash-flow profile overnight by hosting all of Snap's services on its highly efficient data center infrastructure at cost today; it helps host them while collecting a margin. It could also use its ad resources, from its user data to its targeting and measurement tools to its relationships with legions of YouTube video advertisers, to improve Snapchat monetization.

Even luminaries of the sports world have chimed in on this subject, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in 2017 fantasizing about a "Snapface" or "Instachat". Certainly, no one can doubt the credibility of NFL head coaches when it comes to the advisability of potential large cap tech mergers. (OK, we have inserted this paragraph for some comic relief, however it is timely given a certain upcoming football game involving a certain team from the New England region.)

Unfortunately for hopeful longs, a buyout of Snap remains unlikely for the following reasons:

Snap shareholders have no input in the matter, only CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy do. Despite owning less than 25% of the aggregate economic interest in the company, these two Snap founders control over 95% of the voting power, meaning that most of the company's owners have no say in major corporate decisions such as whether to sell out to the highest bidder. Thus, there may be a conflict of interest at play; namely, the founders have free rein to make decisions in their own self interest (for example, sticking with a go-it-alone strategy for personal financial or other reasons), even if this is diametrically opposed to the economic interest of the Class A holders. Below is the most recent breakdown available of Snap's voting power (source: Snap 2017 Form 10-K):

The founders' low tax basis in their shares means they would likely have to pay a high tax bill upon a cash buyout of the company, which would not be the case with respect to most of the other shareholders. One suspects that the vast majority of longs are now severely underwater on a mark-to-market basis, so any tax hit upon a buyout would probably be minimal. Conversely, the two founders seem to have paid almost nothing for their hundreds of millions of Snap shares. Buried far in the back of the March 2017 Snap IPO prospectus (on page F-30), for instance, we find the nugget that Spiegel and Murphy paid just $0.000020835 for each share of their Series FP Preferred Stock (see prospectus excerpt below), which converted on a 1-to-1 basis into 216 million Class C Snap shares upon the effectiveness of Snap's IPO. Moreover, both founders reside in California, where capital gains are taxed at close to the (if not the absolute) highest rate in the world, according to Forbes, at just over 37% for state and federal combined. Thus, the founders would stand to owe a massive tax bill if they ever agreed to a Snap cash buyout by a Google or a Facebook, which would thus mostly wipe out any merger premium they might obtain from a deep-pocketed suitor.

The egos of Snap's two young founders should be yet another obstacle to a buyout. Take a possible Facebook buyout, for example. Back in 2013 Spiegel apparently turned down a $3 billion cash buyout offer from Mark Zuckerberg, saying at the time "There are very few people in the world who get to build a business like [Snap's]. I think trading that for some short-term gain isn't very interesting " (source here). And just last May Spiegel spent time blasting Facebook for their privacy issues, as well as for copying Snapchat's format with Instagram Stories (source here). Given this background, would it really be logical for Spiegel and Murphy to now "surrender" their company to a victorious Zuckerberg, even if it meant a large payday for them? Or is it more logical to assume that they would prefer a go-it-alone strategy and fight Facebook to the death (in which case they would at a minimum save face and in an ideal scenario triumph gloriously over Goliath)?

Because of the foregoing, we believe SNAP longs will need to pin their hopes on a turnaround of the underlying business rather than a possible buyout. In this respect, the company has announced that Q4 2018 earnings will be released on February 5th (see here). Any turnaround will need to hinge on DAU and MAU growth, as well as Snap's ability to monetize its existing user base. Investors can refresh themselves on the market's reaction to the company's last earnings release (for Q3 2018) here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.