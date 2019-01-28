A Year Of Recovery For Real Estate

Just when things were beginning to get interesting for real estate, rising interest rates dented the market. With analysts now sounding the alarm for a bearish 2019, real estate investors and prospective homebuyers have turned defensive. Are the pundits right to take a dim view of the U.S. housing market outlook in the year ahead? Here I’ll argue that instead of fulfilling the worst-case scenario of the pessimists, 2019 won’t witness the end of the housing market recovery which began in 2012. Instead, the coming months should see stability, and also gradual improvement, in the national real estate market.

In the closing months of 2018, a number of commentators predicted a continued slowdown in the U.S. real estate market for the year ahead. Analysts noted that the market was ending last year with declining sales for new and existing homes. Some economists even predicted that sales activity and home prices had reached a major peak. Yet the most important indicators for determining the overall health of the sector are pointing to continued growth.

Let’s start our market review with a look at one of the most important indicators for the overall U.S. housing market. Existing home sales have been declining since hitting a 5-year peak in late 2017. U.S. homes sales in December fell to a 3-year low, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. Existing home sales, which comprise roughly 90 percent of U.S. home sales, declined 10.3 percent from the year-ago period. For the year 2018, sales fell 3.1 percent, which was the worst performance since 2015.

It should be noted, however, that while existing sales have been in decline, the long-term trend is still up. Moreover, existing home sales are below the long-term trend line as you can see in the following graph. This is actually good news if you’re a long-term real estate investor since the historical tendency is for long periods of under-performance relative to trend line growth have always eventually been followed by a period of out-sized performance. The most important takeaway from this chart is that the long-term growth trend in U.S. home sales is still up. Source: Trading Economics

Recent surveys also show a revival of confidence among homebuilders and renewed optimism in the intermediate-term (6-9 month) outlook for real estate. The reason for this improvement in the outlook among industry professionals is the recent drop in interest rates, which we’ll discuss later in this commentary.

Confidence in the homebuilding outlook is an important indication of the overall health of the real estate market. Homebuilders after all are in a position to be able to see first hand the factors which influence the future growth of their industry. Their collective optimism or pessimism should therefore be respected. One sign of the prevailing optimism among homebuilders is the continued rising trend in new home building permits. According to the latest government data available, privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits continued to rise in late 2018. The continued multi-year upward trend in building permits can be seen in the following graph.

Source: Trading Economics

One of the most important considerations for the residential housing market outlook is mortgage rates. The U.S. MBA 30-year mortgage rate hit a peak of 5.1% last November, its highest level since February 2011. It’s worth remembering that it took a move decisively under the 5% point in the 30-year rate before the real estate market really improved starting in 2012. The mortgage rate drop to 4.75% in just over two months means mortgage rates are already more attractive to prospective homebuyers. While there remains additional room for improvement in the admittedly volatile rate outlook, it’s also worth mentioning that the current 30-year rate (below) is in line with the rate ceiling of the last years.

Source: Trading Economics

Another consideration for the 2019 housing market outlook is that last year’s rate spike and subsequent rate drop may just serve to stimulate the appetites of prospective homebuyers as the year progresses. What’s more, when the dust finally settles from the U.S.-China trade war and the global economic uncertainty it has engendered subsides, house hunters will realize that rates can only increase as the economy regains its former vigor. This collective realization will almost certainly result in an increased urgency to purchase homes before affordability again becomes a major issue.

After last year’s interest rate scare, real estate investors now have the Fed’s assurance that it will be more in tune with the needs of the financial market in 2019. After the panic attack investors suffered in late 2018, the Fed has indicated it will likely hold off on additional increases of the Fed funds rate, which influences mortgage rates. The market now expects the Fed to hold off on interest rate increases in the coming months based on current Fed funds futures trends. This should provide some much needed stability for the mortgage rate outlook and thereby support the U.S. housing market.

Many investors also seem to have lost sight of the fact that interest rates are still just above long-term lows. When viewed from the perspective of where rates stood during the 2001-2006 housing market boom, even today’s 4.75% 30-year mortgage rate average looks enticing by comparison.

Yet another important indication that informed investors are seeing improvement ahead for the U.S. real estate market can be seen in the following graph. This shows the huge rebound in the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), which is a useful proxy for the aggregate performance of real estate equities. REITs and homebuilding stocks are extremely sensitive to demand shifts which pertain to the housing market, and real estate stocks can provide a “heads up” on upcoming shifts in housing market conditions. After reflecting the troubling increase in interest rates in the latter part of 2018, IYR has since recovered most of its losses. Real estate equities are currently one of the strongest performing market segments, which suggests that far-sighted investors see no imminent threat of a real estate recession.

Source: BigCharts

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is also in the process of establishing an important intermediate-term low, as the following graph suggests. Homebuilder stocks have stabilized since the turmoil late last year and some of the nation’s leading homebuilders, including Lennar Corp. (LEN), foresee an improvement in housing market activity in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

With the interest rate volatility of 2018 having been tamed, investors should expect to see a stable-to-improving housing market in the coming months. I further expect that lower mortgage rates and a more lenient Fed policy will pave the way for the existing home sales to recover its former vigor in 2019. Investors should have some exposure to the homebuilding stocks via exchange-traded funds and should generally expect to see a favorable climate for home sales in the 6-9 months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, ITB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.