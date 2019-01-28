Employers Holdings - Sustainable Growth

Employers Holdings (EIG) is a workers' compensation insurance provider with a focus on small businesses. The company has been a consistent performer thanks to conservative underwriting principles and investments that demonstrate an aversion to risk. The employment insurance industry is currently in an interesting stage of its cycle. On one hand, the unemployment rate is at record lows which would generally be a big positive for companies like Employers Holdings. On the other hand, competition is as fierce as ever and interest rates are still low from a historical perspective. Some companies are becoming more lax in terms of their underwriting practices with a greedy desire to drive top-line growth. This puts pressure on margins for the industry as a whole. Companies that do not compromise their underwriting standards and only originate policies in a prudent fashion may lose some business when contracts are not renewed as employers hunt for cheaper options. For its part, in its third quarter call, Employers mentioned that its average renewal rate declined 4.4% on a quarter over quarter basis. Despite this, the company was able to increase sales by finding enough new business to make up for the business lost in renewals.

Top-Line Growth

Sales have grown consistently for Employers Holdings over the last five years. The average annual sales growth over this period was 6.7%. Trailing 12-month revenue was $822 million. On a quarter over quarter basis, sales grew 8.5%. The company was able to achieve this sales growth despite the renewal rate decline as a result of new business revenue. The new business growth rate for the past year was a very impressive 33.4% which is higher than recent trends. The company did mention that continuation of this growth rate is anything but certain given that it is seeing increased competition in all of the states it operates in. This competition is specifically in its target market which is small businesses and the middle market which includes businesses with revenues in the 10 million to one billion dollar range. While Employers Holdings stricter underwriting standards and higher premium rates lead to attractive profit margins, it will make growth difficult in the current environment. More importantly, this should shield the company from underwriting losses that other companies will see when this stage of the cycle comes to an end.

The Combined Ratio

When evaluating insurance companies, the most important ratio for investors to understand is the combined ratio. The latest 10-K from Employers does a good job of explaining the components of the combined ratio. These components are added together to derive the combined ratio:

The ratio of losses and loss adjustment expense to earned premiums (Loss and LAE ratio)

The ratio of commission expenses to earned premiums (Commission expense ratio)

The ratio of underwriting and other operating expenses to earned premiums (underwriting and operating expenses ratio)

A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit while one over 100% means the insurance company is generating an underwriting loss. Just because an insurance company has a combined ratio of over 100% does not mean it is unprofitable. Insurance companies receive premiums before losses and other expenses are paid. This float can be invested for years in some cases. Therefore, companies operating with a combined ratio exceeding 100% can be profitable once investment income and gains are considered. However, this is a much more risky proposition and not the way Employers operates.

Employers Holdings' combined ratio has been trending down over the last several years which provides evidence of conservative underwriting principles in the face of increased competition.

In the third quarter call, the company stated that their combined ratio was 89.6% before the impact of LPT while net investment income was up nine percent. LPT refers to a 1999 retroactive 100% quota share reinsurance agreement with the Nevada State Industrial Insurance System. We will not get into the details of this agreement given its negligible impact on operating results. The LPT agreement increased the combined ratio by 1.6% in 2017 taking it from 90.5% to 92.1%. The impact of the LPT agreement on the combined ratio has been decreasing for the last several years.

While Employers' combined ratios are respectable, we should note that investors can find companies with both higher and lower combined ratios. For example, Amerisafe (AMSF) had combined ratios of 84.7%, 77.0%, and 79.8% in 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively. This is very likely attributable to the higher risk profile of the industries in which Amerisafe's customers are found.

Geographical & Industry Diversification

Employers Holdings operates in 43 states as well as DC. On its last call, the company noted that it planned on entering the remaining three states that are not monopolistic states over the next few months which would complete its national footprint initiative. Monopolistic states use a government-owned and operated fund to provide insurance coverage. Monopolistic states include North Dakota, Ohio, Washington, and Wyoming. Despite Employers Holdings geographical diversification, the business is concentrated in California which accounted for over half of revenues in 2017. We look forward to seeing the share of revenue from California decrease over the coming years. Despite the concentration in California, the company is not dependent on any single policyholder and noted that loss of any single customer would not have a material impact on the company.

Amerisafe was mentioned as a company with a better combined ratio. The key difference is the industries being targeted. Amerisafe targets some of the most dangerous industries to work in such as logging and construction where workplace accidents are much more probable and are likely to be more severe. Employers Holdings covers the other end of the risk spectrum targeting some of the safest industries to work in.

Workers' compensation is classified into seven hazard groups defined by the National Council on Compensation Insurance. The classifications are based on severity of claims, with businesses in the lowest group having the lowest claims costs. Employers Holdings targets small businesses engaged in the low to medium hazard industries. This is where the company has experienced fewer and less costly claims. The burden of managing risks and servicing claims is reduced by most of Employers business coming from the four industry groups falling in the lowest hazard groups.

Valuation

We will consider several scenarios with a five-year discounted cash flow model. The first scenario will assume an eight percent average annual EPS growth rate which is slightly lower than the average analyst estimate of 10% according to finviz. EPS has actually grown at an average annual rate of 13.25% from fiscal 2013 to 2017. EPS increased from $2 to $3.06 during this period. On a quarter over quarter basis, EPS increased by over 100% with the trailing 12-month EPS coming in at $4.63. Our model uses a PE in year five of 10.97 which is the historical five-year average. The current PE is 9.08. We also assumed dividends would grow at the same rate as earnings which is conservative based on recent historical dividend growth. The current annual dividend is $0.80 or 1.90%. Using a 10% discount rate, the model showed that EIG is currently trading at 84% of its intrinsic value. The model only shows the company to be overvalued if we drop the earnings growth rate to four percent for the next five years. Investors should also consider the impressive profitability metrics outlined below along with the valuation metrics.

Dividend Yield 1.90% P/E 9.08 Price to Sales 1.67 Price to Free Cash Flow 9.88 Price to Book 1.39 Profit Margin 17.90% Return on Equity 15.40%

The model discussed above is conservative in several aspects. One example is the low rate of dividend increases assumed. The dividend has actually doubled over the last few years. Additionally, the company mentioned the possibility of share repurchases in its last call. This is unlikely in the near term as the company grows its top line, invests in digital initiatives like data analytics, and pursues acquisitions. Investors also need to keep in mind EIG's consistent performance posting positive net income and cash flow every year since its IPO in 2007 and even prior to its IPO given the data provided by the company goes back to 2004. While the stock price did decline along with rest of the market during the Great Recession, it remained profitable and recovered nicely, outpacing the S&P 500 since.

Risks

Recessions are a risk for almost any company and that is especially the case for a company like Employers Holdings which would see premium income decline with the unemployment rate increasing. A unique risk to the company is its reliance on ADP (ADP). Employers uses alternative distribution channels in addition to its own agency distribution channel. Alternative distribution channels refer to the practice of utilizing partnerships with firms such as payroll companies and healthcare insurers and property & casualty insurers for which Employers Holdings provides workers' compensation insurance. Alternative distribution channels generated 27% of in-force premiums in 2017. This is actually a slight increase from prior years.

A significant part of this business is generated by ADP, the largest payroll services provider in the United States servicing small- and medium-sized businesses. ADP sells insurance from Employers Holdings along with its payroll and accounting services through its insurance agency and field staff. ADP generated 13.9% of in-force premiums for Employers in 2017. Employers pays ADP fees that are a percentage of premiums received for services provided through the ADP program. The agreement with ADP can be terminated at any time by either party with a 120-day notice. While Employers is a key partner for ADP, any change in this relationship would likely be material to Employers' financial performance.

Another risk touched on previously was the competitive nature which has resulted in the tick up in lost renewal business. Employers lists some of its primary competitors as AmTrust Financial Services, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, and The Hartford Financial Services Group to name just a few. One key positive to reiterate is that Employers is not sacrificing its conservative underwriting principles in the face of the competitive industry landscape and this is seen in continued impressive operating results. They have demonstrated the will to walk away from business that does not make sense economically.

Investments

The company had an investment portfolio of $2.8 billion including cash at the end of the third quarter. Employers Holdings is as conservative in its investments as it is with its underwriting. The average credit quality of the portfolio is AA- with an average duration of 4.4 years. For insurance companies, the duration often corresponds to the average life of contracts or the estimated time before the company has to provide payment on claims. The four-year duration is also prudent based on the expected rise in interest rates and flat yield curve.

The company is also investing in technology which is required to remain competitive. To this end, the company has initiatives focused on technology to use data to automate workflows as well as data analytics the company leverages to reduce expense ratios. The use of technology has allowed for accelerated claims settlements above industry standards. The company stated it also expects to see return on these investments in terms of improved customer experience. We are in favor of these investments given their focus on mitigating loss costs through predictive analytics as well as improving efficiency and scalability.

Options

Investors that purchase Employers Holdings may want to consider the yield boost obtainable by selling covered calls. Currently, the only interesting call option to sell is the one expiring on July 19th with a $45 strike. Investors that sell this call would receive $60 based on the current bid of $0.60. An investor selling this call would only have to sell their shares if the stock is up over 7% in less than six months. The premium adds another 1.4% bringing the total return to over 8% in less than a 6-month time frame. If share price is not at or above the $45 strike, the investor received an additional 1.36% or 2.85% annualized for selling the call option. Being forced to sell the shares at expiration would result in a gain of over eight percent with a holding period of less than 6 months. We should note that the return of selling covered calls could be much greater given the widespread. While the current bid is $0.60, the ask is $2.70 resulting in a midpoint of $1.65.

Final Thoughts

The stock market just experienced a V-shaped recovery after declining over 14% in the last three months of 2018. Employers Holdings is a stock investors can feel comfortable averaging down in if the market does pull back substantially from here. We expect investors in Employers Holdings to achieve satisfactory returns over the coming years. In a worst case scenario where we enter into a recession, we would expect a similar recovery in Employers share price as we saw after the last recession given its prudent management that only pursues business with attractive profit margins. The company has demonstrated disciplined risk management and an unwillingness to alter its underwriting standards to chase growth. Investors can count on Employers to return cash to shareholders via further dividend increases and introduction of share buybacks if the company does not find any attractive acquisitions in the coming years. We think the company will adhere to a similar approach to acquisitions as it does when generating new policies, by only entering deals that provide an attractive return on capital.

