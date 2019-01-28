Sysco: A Crown Jewel Investment

(Source: Google Images)

Sysco (SYY) remains a venerable portfolio asset, providing investors with long term capital appreciation and defensive dividend growth. As market calamities persist, SYY makes for a great stock addition to defensively hedge your investment portfolio. Sysco is the largest global food manufacturer distributing fresh and frozen foods, dairy and beverage products, and non-food products ranging from tableware, cookware, restaurant and kitchen/cleaning supplies to over 500,000 customer locations. SYY has rewarded investors with 47 years of consecutive dividend increases along with capital appreciation of around 16% a year. This article presents my bullish investment thesis on Sysco and also discusses the company's finances, current valuation, and growth trajectory.

Why Buy Sysco?

Business Advantages/Defensiveness: SYY exhibits a number of advantages ranging from business defensiveness, scale advantages, revenue diversification, and excellent management. SYY is the largest global distributor of food products; the company serves over 500,000 customer locations, restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and foodservice customers. SYY has 300 distribution facilities and more than 65,000 employees, delivering $55 billion in annual sales, $10 billion in gross profit, and $1.6 billion in annual free cash flow. SYY controls 16% of the $280 billion U.S foodservice industry. In spite of the high number of competitors, SYY has grown market share as a result of the company's cost advantages. SYY's large volume material buying, vertical integration, and large number of distribution facilities allow SYY to be very price competitive and undercut smaller competitors. Even still, SYY has a very low number of competitors; the only company that parallels SYY's size is U.S foods, and SYY's sales are significantly higher than U.S Foods.

SYY's revenues are derived from the following operational segments: restaurants (61% of sales), healthcare (9% of sales), education/government (9% of sales), travel/leisure/retail (9% of sales), and other (12% of sales). Although SYY's revenues are diversified across a number of operating segments, it is worthwhile to note that the company derives a substantial amount of revenue from the restaurant business. However, SYY's revenues are diversified across 500,000 clients, resulting in a very low revenue weighting in any one individual customer. Furthermore, in spite of a large revenue concentration in the restaurant sector, SYY revenues are unaffected by recessionary pressures. For more than three decades, revenues have increased on an almost linear trajectory, reinforcing the notion of sustained business and operational excellence.

Dividend: Sysco has exhibited an unwavering commitment to shareholder returns. SYY has consistently paid a dividend since the company's IPO in 1970 and has consecutively increased its dividend yield 48 times. SYY joins the list of dividend kings with an extensive track record of dividend payments and yield increases. SYY's dividend payout ratio is a moderate 50%, allowing for continued growth and sustainability of the company's dividend. Presently, SYY's dividend yield sits at an attractive 2.52% providing investors with a good yield as well as continued share price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Strong Growth Opportunities: SYY's acquisition of European food distributor Brakes Group affords promising international growth opportunities. Brakes Group was one of the largest food service companies in Europe, serving fresh, refrigerated, and frozen foods to over 50,000 customers concentrated in the U.K, France, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. Last year Sysco increased international revenues by 8.5% translating to $11.5 billion in total FY2018 international revenues. SYY still has a significant amount of room for top-line international revenue expansion across the company's European, Canadian, and South American business operations. In addition to the Baker Acquisition, SYY completed several more acquisitions in 2018 including two within its U.S. Food service Operations segment and two within the International Food service division. Further revenue diversification and acquisitions will continue to scale the company and expand revenues. Presently Sysco obtains the vast majority of revenue from the company's North American operations (roughly 80%) leaving a large growth runway for the company's international markets. I find it encouraging that SYY is looking to expand revenues and facilitate growth as opposed to being complacent with the company's North American market.

Source: Investment Presentation

SYY has consistently performed well in the company's North American segment, reporting consecutive annual revenue increases for the past number of years. Revenues will continue to trend upwards as the popularity of food delivery services such as Uber Eats or Grubhub encourage consumers to order out more. More restaurant customers will translate to increased ingredient/product delivery needs helping boost SYY's top line revenues. In addition, SYY has implemented strict cost mitigation initiatives helping to deliver bottom line growth with gross margin and EPS expansion. Overall, SYY will continue to propel revenues with growth in international markets and increased cost optimization efforts.

Source: Statista Annual Sales of Sysco Corporation from 2012-2018 in billion USD

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet: SYY does exhibit some vulnerabilities in the company's balance sheet; however, these will only be temporary. The Baker acquisition, as well as a number of other acquisitions, resulted in elevated long term debt levels and depressed liquidity reserves; however, SYY's debt is well covered by operating cash flow at roughly 27%. In addition, although SYY's liquidity has fluctuated, the company is able to meet its short-term obligations with current holdings of cash and short-term assets.

Data by YCharts

Income Statement: SYY demonstrates a good income statement. The company has historically witnessed continual revenue, net income, and operating income expansion; however, SYY does operate in the price competitive food distribution sector translating into lower profit margins. In spite of these constraints, the company is implementing greater cost optimization efforts to facilitate bottom line growth. Net profit margin has expanded since late 2015 to present levels of 2.44%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation: SYY was previously overvalued; however, the company's stock price has rescinded to more moderate levels as a result of a slight earnings miss back in November as well as a previously overpriced valuation. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, SYY is fairly valued; the company's current share price of $62 is below the future cash flow value of $69 implying a more moderate valuation. Although the share price has receded, there is significant upside potential due to lower commodity prices and the attractiveness of a consumer defensive business.

Conclusion

SYY is fairly valued and offers investors a very lucrative long-term investment opportunity. SYY is awash with competitive advantages, the company boasts unparalleled scale and competitive advantages, large revenue diversification, a good dividend yield, and encouraging future growth prospects. Furthermore, the company makes for an economically versatile investment holding as it will perform well in good and bad economic environments alike. Presently, SYY is fairly valued and offers investors a great entry or addition point. SYY remains a good buy and great long-term investment holding.

Please note that this is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The assessment of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.