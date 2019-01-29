Lumber Makes A Move - Weyerhaeuser And WOOD Follow

Commodities can be the most volatile asset class as price variance often causes values to double, triple, or half over short periods. Meanwhile, commodities tend to take the stairs to the upside and an elevator shaft when they turn lower. Liquidity in all markets is always a significant consideration. In commodities, the best measures of liquidity are volume and open interest statistics. Open interest measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market while volume measures the number of contracts that change hands over a period. The higher these metrics, the more liquidity in a market which tends to limit price volatility. However, in the world of commodities, substantial price changes can occur in the blink of an eye because of sudden changes in the weather, the political and economic landscapes, or other exogenous factors. When a market suffers from a lack of sufficient liquidity, the price moves are often dramatic. Moreover, the less liquid markets tend to suffer from wide bid-offer spreads which make getting into and out of long and short positions more than a challenge.

The lumber futures market suffers from a low degree of liquidity which makes the price move violently at times. Lumber prices can move far above or below levels where supply and demand considerations may dictate. The prices of Weyerhaeuser shares (WY) and the iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product (WOOD) track the price of lumber, but both instruments tend to be far more liquid than the price of the futures.

A plunge from the May high

The price of lumber futures was trading at a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in late 2015 when most other raw material prices found bottoms. In late 2015 and early 2016, a slowdown in the Chinese economy and the prospects for a shift in US interest rate policy from accommodation to tightening credit caused the price of lumber and many other commodities to fall to cyclical lows. Crude oil fell to $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in early 2016, and copper found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. Even gold and silver hit their lows in December 2015.

In the case of lumber, the September 2015 bottom gave way to a spectacular rally.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price climbed steadily throughout 2016, 2017, and the first half of 2018. The first milestone was the all-time high established in 1993 at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet. The price of wood futures surpassed that level in November 2017 when the price rose to a new record level at $500. After a pullback to just over the $400 level, the price resumed its upward momentum surpassing $500 in February 2018 on its way to the new peak that currently stands at $659 in May. Lumber moved over 33.5% above its 1993 record level and more than tripled in value from the 2015 low before the rally finally ran out of steam on the upside. It took the lumber market two years and four months to triple, but it only took the price of wood five short months to plunge and trade to a low at $299.90 per 1,000 board feet last October. The decline of 54.5% amounted to a ride down an elevator shaft as lumber posted a loss for five consecutive months. Rising interest rates in the US and a slowdown in demand for new homes combined with seasonal factors to take the price of wood from a record level to the lowest price since late 2016. The wooden bubble burst, but it found a low at just below $300.

Lumber finds a bottom at the $300 level with a gap on the weekly chart

The price action in the lumber market was so fast and furious that it left a void on the weekly chart on September.

Source: CQG

As the weekly pictorial highlights, the low during the week of September 10 was at $415.20, and the high during the following week was at $377.70 per 1,000 board feet. During the week of August 6, lumber had traded down to $404, which still leaves a considerable void on the weekly chart of a minimum of $26.30 per 1,000 board feet.

Lumber briefly probed below the $300 level and wound up only one tick or 10 cents below that price at $299.90 in October before a period of consolidation began in the wood futures market. Just last week the price of March futures started to work its way into the gap as they traded to a peak of $392.20 per 1,000 board feet.

Price action in the futures market tends to fill voids created by excessive price volatility over time. However, there is no way I would ever suggest a position in the lumber futures market to anyone on the long or short side of the market.

Lumber futures are not tradable

In the crude oil market, open interest was around the 2.04 million contract level at the end of last week with average daily volume hovering just over one million contracts. In COMEX copper, the open interest metric stood at a lower level at 271,412 contracts with an average of around 100,000 contracts changing hands each trading session. There is a stark difference between these liquid markets and the lumber futures contracts offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, as of the end of last week there were only 3,347 contracts of open interest and the average daily trading volume is at under the 1,000 level. Lumber futures can be a roach motel for investors and traders as they find they can quickly get into positions that go against the current price trend but getting out is often a different story. Last Friday was an unusually busy day in the wood futures market as the price worked its way into the gap on the weekly chart which is why 1,136 contracts changed hands during the session.

The period of price consolidation that followed the October low in the price of lumber was healthy for the market. As the spring season approaches, the time of the year that tends to experience an increase in construction activity and the demand for lumber, the price has moved into the gap and has broken to the upside. It is likely that we will see the price of wood rise to over the $400 per 1,000 board feet level and fill the gap up to $415.20. While futures are too dangerous in the world lumber, two products correlate well with the price of wood futures, and both offer far more liquidity. The price of March lumber futures settled on Friday, January 25 at $381.50 per 1,000 board feet which was 27.2% above its October low.

WY is a REIT that tracks the lumber price

Weyerhaeuser Company operates as a REIT with lots of exposure to the price of lumber. The company's profile states:

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In February 2016, we merged with Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. In 2017, we generated $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

WY has a market cap of $19.213 billion and trades an average of over 5.8 million shares each day making it a highly liquid stock. At the same time, WY pays a handsome 5.29% dividend to shareholders at its current stock price.

Source: Barchart

WY shares lagged the move to the upside and the downside in the lumber market. While lumber made its high last May, WY rose to its peak in June. Lumber fell to lows in October but selling in the overall stock market caused WY to continue to decline until late December, However, the shares have recovered as they moved from a bottom at $20.52 on December 26 to settle at $25.70 last Friday, on January 25. The increase of 25.2% was just slightly below the level of appreciation in the lumber futures market since the October low.

WY does an excellent job following the price of lumber futures, but it is a single company, and that creates an idiosyncratic risk that only diversification can eliminate.

WOOD diversifies risk

When it comes to replicating the price action in the wood market with a diversified approach, the iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF provides a liquid alternative. The ETF has net assets of $281.56 million and trades an average of 28,670 shares each day. While it is a less liquid instrument than WY shares, it is far more liquid than lumber futures. The fund summary for WOOD states:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. The index is comprised of approximately 25 of the largest publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of WOOD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While WOOD has a 7.19% exposure to WY shares, it has more than 92% of its net assets invested in other companies that have exposure to the price of lumber. WOOD pays a 2.82% dividend.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, WOOD moved from a low at $55.06 on December 26 to close on Friday, January 25 at $65.59 per share, an increase of 19.1% over the same period.

While either WY or WOOD offers much better alternatives than the lumber futures market, there are tradeoffs with the two more liquid products.

WY has done a better job tracking the price of wood futures since the 2018 low, and it pays a dividend that is almost double that of the WOOD ETF. However, WOOD eliminates a lot of the idiosyncratic risk that holding WY entails.

It looks like the price of lumber will fill the gap on the weekly chart sooner rather than later. Both WOOD and WY are the only safe and liquid way to participate in the lumber market as both offer a strong correlation to the price of the commodity that is essential in construction projects. While lumber futures are destined to give any brave market participants that venture into the illiquid contract financial splinters, WY and WOOD offer alternatives that will correlate nicely with the price of the market that is now making a comeback.

