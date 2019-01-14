Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Harvest Health & Recreational (OTCQX:HRVSF) is another U.S. multistate operator that commenced trading on the CSE on November 15. We think the company has a great deal with potential with its recent license application wins and several strategic acquisitions. However, the stock appears to be fully valued at this point which leaves us on the sidelines for now.

Business Overview

Harvest Health is an Arizona-based cannabis company with operations in various states across the U.S. The company has expanded aggressively through acquisitions and organic growth, building on its strong foundation in Arizona. The company operates similarly to other multi-state operators with a focus on running vertically-integrated operations in attractive markets.

Arizona: 10 vertical licenses; operating 7 dispensaries, 2 cultivation facilities, and 1 processing facility

10 vertical licenses; operating 7 dispensaries, 2 cultivation facilities, and 1 processing facility California : 6 dispensary licenses

: 6 dispensary licenses Florida : recently acquired a license to enter the state

: recently acquired a license to enter the state Ohio: 1 cultivation site, 1 processing license, and 3 dispensaries

1 cultivation site, 1 processing license, and 3 dispensaries Pennsylvania: 1 dispensary open

1 dispensary open Maryland: 1 cultivation site and 1 dispensary

1 cultivation site and 1 dispensary Nevada : 1 cultivation and processing license, also holds <10% interest in a number of other assets

: 1 cultivation and processing license, also holds <10% interest in a number of other assets Colorado: 1 processing and manufacturing site

1 processing and manufacturing site Arkansas : 1 cultivation and processing license with 4 dispensary applications outstanding

: 1 cultivation and processing license with 4 dispensary applications outstanding North Dakota : 1 license

: 1 license Massachusetts: Various licenses pending

(Company Website)

As of September 30, the company operates 9 retail locations in only two states with the majority of its stores located in Arizona. Clearly, Harvest remains in the early stage of its expansion strategy.

Recent Developments

Harvest Health has demonstrated high success rates in its applications. Compared to other companies that rely predominantly on M&A for growth, such as MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), we think Harvest's approach is more disciplined, efficient, and balanced. Compared to expensive and dilutive acquisitions, Harvest Health's focus on organic growth enabled it to better control the asset from the beginning and ensure high quality and consistency.

In November 2018, Harvest entered the Florida market through its acquisition of San Felasco Nurseries, a Florida license holder for $62.5 million ($35 million of which is in cash and the rest in stock). The acquisition gave the company an entry ticket into the fast-growing Florida market. The price paid by Harvest Health is in-line with other players but additional capital is required to successfully expand in an increasingly competitive Florida market.

In November 2018, Harvest acquired CBx Enterprises which is an intellectual property company based in Colorado that mainly licenses technologies to other cannabis companies. It paid $33.5 million including $8.5 million in cash.

In December 2018, Harvest announced that it has won every retail license it applied for in Pennsylvania. The company did not specify the number of licenses it applied but the total number of licenses awarded was 23.

In December 2018, Harvest announced that it was chosen as one of the only two winners to open a dispensary in Santa Monica in California.

On January 14, 2019, Harvest won a processor license in Ohio.

Interestingly, the company announced a real estate financing joint venture with Aina We Would with up to $100 million upfront capital committed for initial projects. The JV will acquire and develop properties and provide below market rent through sale-and-leaseback to Harvest. We think the project is very interesting and resembles similar real estate transactions that MedMen has done. It would also operate similarly to Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) which is a public REIT focused on the cannabis industry. The JV could provide stable and efficient real estate solutions to Harvest which would be highly desired in the capital-intensive retail business. We've seen MedMen struggle immensely with its bloated cost structures and it had to sell off real estate assets to shore up its balance sheet.

Financials

Harvest Health reported 2018 Q3 revenue of $11.2 million which has grown 62% from 2017. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 6% from Q2. Gross margin was unchanged at 50% excluding biological gains. Adjusted EBITDA came out at $3.2 million and margins were decent at 28.5%. The company has raised $290 million in 2018 including $218 million raised at C$8.67 during the RTO. Other financings include $50 million convertible debentures raised before the RTO and $20 million of bank debt.

(Source: TSX)

Harvest is the 6th largest public U.S. cannabis company based on market cap and it trades at a relatively expensive valuation compared to large-cap peers. Harvest trades at 41x Market Cap/Revenue which is noticeably higher than its peers such as Cresco Labs, Acreage, Curaleaf, MedMen, and Green Thumb.

We think Harvest Health has one of the best executions in the industry as shown by its various license wins and strategic acquisitions. However, the stock is the most expensive among the MSOs we cover. Despite the strong execution and growth pipeline, we are Neutral on the stock at this point due to Harvest's relative expensive valuation.

Conclusion

Harvest Health is yet another promising U.S. multistate operator that will see unprecedented growth in 2019. The company's existing operation includes 9 stores operating in two states but expansions are underway in several states where it has either acquired or won new licenses. Started in Arizona, the company has built an impressive portfolio of assets that could potentially generate strong returns for its shareholders. However, the stock appears to be fully valued as it trades at 41x Market Cap/Revenue. Due to its relatively expensive valuation and the early-stage nature of its operation outside Arizona, we are initiating coverage of Harvest with a Neutral rating at this time.

Upcoming catalysts include the near-term contribution from Florida, California, and Massachusetts as Harvest builds out its store network across these markets. As we stated in "Our Top Cannabis Picks For 2019," we think the stock is fully valued right now but we will look to add when better entry points emerge.